Author Salman Rushdie stabbed at New York lecture

Booker Prize winning author Salman Rushdie has been attacked on stage in New York City.

The 75 year old writer was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution when a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer.

Rushdie was stabbed in the neck before he was rushed to hospital by helicopter

His condition is not known at the moment.

The suspect was immediately grabbed by police and taken into custody.

