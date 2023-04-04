Australian resort owner stabbed to death in Krabi, Thailand

Photo via Sanook

An Australian man was stabbed to death at his resort in Krabi province, southern Thailand, on Sunday. The Thai husband of one of the victim’s former employees has confessed to the crime, police say.

On Saturday evening, officers at Ao Nang Police Station were informed by staff at Krabi Hospital that a foreigner was stabbed to death at a resort in Khao Thong district, reports Sanook.

The victim, 57 year old Peter [surname withheld] of Australian nationality, was fatally stabbed in the beach bar area of his own resort. Peter was stabbed with a sharp knife in the right side of his ribs, puncturing through his lung. His right arm was also stabbed in several places.

Officers followed a path of blood spatters from the scene of the crime for about 50 metres to find a discarded, bloody foot-long knife, which they confiscated as evidence.

Police detained one suspect, 24 year old Phirachat [surnname withheld] at a house in the Khlong Hoi Kong district of Songkhla province and drove him back to Ao Nang Police Station in Krabi for interrogation.

Staff at the resort testified that the incident happened during their lunch break around midday and no staff members were around to see the fatal stabbing, but some customers witnessed the crime.

Police say that Phirachat came to the resort to discuss his wife’s severance pay after she was dismissed from her position, reports Sanook.

It is expected that Phirachat was not pleased with the amount of money his wife received after being let go, angering him so much that he stabbed Peter to death before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

Customers helped Peter to get to Krabi Hospital where he later tragically passed away.

Police charged Phirachat with murder, which he confessed to at Ao Nang Police Station. However, the killer still refuses to tell the police the exact details of the crime. Police say Phirachat’s wife will be brought into the station for questioning.