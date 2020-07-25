Crime
Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years – VIDEO
A court in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, has handed down a life sentence to a Thai man who deliberately drove a car into his unsuspecting neighbour, killing him while he was watering his plants. Security footage caught the shocking moment when 56 year old Phaiboon Sangsan drove directly into 57 year old civil engineer, Suphan Yatbanthung.
The incident happened at the Krung Sri City estate on January 25, following arguments about a washing line set up in the street. The suspect fled the scene but was soon arrested. The court sentenced him to life, although this was reduced to 25 years because of his guilty plea. He was also ordered to pay 3 million baht compensation.
Suphan’s 41 year old widow, Pankamon Rasamee, thanked the court and noted that the Phaiboon had said nothing about compensation and offered no help; only funeral expenses had been forthcoming. She said that she would consult a lawyer about the possibility of an appeal, although it was unclear on what grounds an appeal might be made.
Daily News reported in January that Phaiboon was a motorcycle taxi driver. He was reportedly driving a neighbour’s car and had been hired to take 2 young boys to football practice.
SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News
Weather
Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand
Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the East, the Central region and the South. People in the areas are advised to beware of severe conditions. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts that the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Thailand is weak, while the easterly wind moves to cover the East, the Central, the South and the Gulf. From Monday to Thursday, a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the mainland is expected to bring more rain to much of the country. Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours: North: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% […]
Central Thailand
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
A former TV star was found dead yesterday morning at a home in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri. Si Racha police were notified of the discovery, at a house in the Surasak sub-district, at around 10am. They arrived at the house to find the body of 33 year old Manusanan ‘Tai’ Pandee. Manusanan had reportedly fallen on hard times and was destitute. No sign of struggle was found on her body or in the house, where she found was lying in a sleeping area. She was discovered by the homeowner, 81 year old Jan Kongkaew, a longtime family […]
Central Thailand
“Ghost-riding” bikers charged after leaving scene of fatal accident
A woman, who allegedly caused a fatal road accident, has told police that she didn’t stop to help the victims because “others were helping”. 50 year old Jampa Boonmajuab was riding her bike in the wrong direction, or “ghost-riding” as it is commonly referred to, which caused the death of one woman and injured another. The accident occurred in Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok. Jampa was followed by 54 year old Somsak Pomnoy when a bike travelling towards them, on the correct side of the road, had to veer sharply out of the way, hitting a parked car. […]
