75 tonnes of marijuana and Kratom destroyed in Nakhon Phanom | The Thaiger

Crime
75 tonnes of marijuana and Kratom destroyed in Nakhon Phanom
8.4 tonnes of marijuana and 67.3 tonnes of kratom leaves have been destroyed by Nakhon Phanom provincial administration officials in a ceremony to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The ceremony was held in an open field in front of the Muang district office.
As part of the ceremony, officials also launched local campaigns against drug abuse.
Officials say the burned drug were seized by various agencies in the province during the past 12 months.
They reeled off some local statistics about the drugs seized in the province as part of the ceremony. Nakhon Phanom is in Thailand’s far north-east on the Laos border.
From October 1, 2018, to May 31, authorities in Nakhon Phanom seized 7 million methamphetamine pills, 6 tonnes of marijuana, 29 marijuana plants, 19.3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 67 kilogram of kratom leaves and 58 cans of glue used for inhaling.
A total of 1,809 arrests were made in 1,784 drug cases during the period.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Three arrested with over 12,000 meth pills and crystal meth in Thalang, Phuket
Three drug suspects have been arrested with a total of 12,277 methamphetamine pills and 1.8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) in Thalang.
Thalang Police raided a house in Thalang where they arrested Yuttapong Kenson. Police seized 1.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 10,746 methamphetamine pills.
Police then raided a warehouse in Srisoonthorn where they have arrested a 17 year old male teenager. Police seized 1.72 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Then Police arrested 21 year old Jarinya Tenprakoan. Police seized 1,531 of methamphetamine pills and 63.93 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
They were taken to police station to face legal action.
Crime
Chinese man arrested over theft and detention of another Chinese citizen in Phuket
A Chinese man has been arrested in Phuket over theft and holding a person against their will.
Details were revealed to Phuket’s media this morning. Police arrested a Chinese man named Ming Xiang following an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court over theft and detention of a Chinese woman Li Peilin.
The incident happened last Sunday. Two Chinese tourists named Li Peilin and Ming Xiang reported to the Patong Police Station. They claimed at the time that a taxi driver had used a gun and cable-ties to detain them. In their story, the suspect used ATM and credit cards to steal more than 228,000 baht from theirs cards.
But police continued their investigation. They discovered that Ming Xiang and another Chinese man, Wu Chengxi, who has acted as the taxi driver planned to rob and detain Ms Li Peilin. Wu Chengxi has already departed Thailand.
Ms Li Peilin passed on her thanks to Phuket police that they were able to quickly identified the suspects. She said she had known Ming Xiang for three months and had planned to do business with him.
Crime
Four arrested as police intercept 572 kilograms of marijuana heading south
Four suspects have been arrested after police intercepted an attempt to smuggle 572 kilograms of marijuana from Mukdahan to Songkhla.
The deputy Phatthalung police chief says that two suspects were arrested in Phatthalung in a pick-up truck carrying the drugs, along with a couple who were arrested in a car that was driving ahead to advise of any checkpoints ahead.
Acting on a tip-off, police monitored the two vehicles from Khuan Khanun district before they made the arrests in the main city district of Phattalung.
The pickup was stopped after it made a u-turn to buy petrol at the Asia Intersection. The 59 year old driver, Plaeng Khongna and 47 year old passenger Suwit Mongkol Supha were arrested. Both are residents of Mukdahan’s Muang district.
Police found 572 bars of compressed marijuana bars wrapped in 13 parcels. Each bar weighed around one kilogram.
The suspects denied any knowledge of the drug, claiming they were hired by two Lao men to drive ‘winter melons’ and ‘sponge gourds’ from Mukdahan in Thailand’s north-east to Hat Yai district in Songkhla. They said the two Lao men loaded the goods for them to drive and they were promised 45,000 baht on arrival.
Police also arrested the couple driving the ‘warning’ car a kilometre from the petrol station where the pickup was stopped.
The couple declined to speak to police after the arrest, but records of phone calls from their mobile phones showed they had made calls to the phones of the two suspects in the pickup.
SOURCE: The Nation
