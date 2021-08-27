Crime
470 kilograms of marijuana seized in Isaan; reportedly smuggled from Laos
Police in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom seized 470 kilograms of compressed marijuana valued at around 10 million baht and arrested a 26 year old man on drug charges.
Officers in the province’s Sri Songkhram district stopped a Mitsubishi Pajero which was travelling from Ban Phaeng, a district along the Mekong River bordering Laos. Police searched the vehicle and found 11 sacks with a total of 470 slabs of compressed cannabis. Each slab weighed one kilogram.
The driver, 26 year old Supicha Pannok from Nakhon Ratchasima, was arrested. He allegedly told police that he was paid 50,000 baht from a man in Bangkok to pick up the marijuana, which had been smuggled to Thailand from Laos. A report from the Bangkok Post says the marijuana was destined for overseas.
At a press briefing today, the investigation chief of the Provincial Police Region 4 said that, since the pandemic, a total of 2 to 3 tonnes of marijuana has been seized each month in the border province. There has been an uptick of drug seizures in Thailand’s Northeast region as many drug traffickers have changed their routes to use Laos as a transit country from Myanmar production bases due to the tightened patrol in Thailand along the Myanmar border.
Earlier this month, Mekong Riverine Unit officers in Nakhon Phanom seized 560 kilograms of dried cannabis and arrested four people. Some of the marijuana had been packaged and was ready to be sent out by a delivery service while other 404 kilograms of marijuana was found along the Mekong riverbank.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
470 kilograms of marijuana seized in Isaan; reportedly smuggled from Laos
When is the best time to travel to Thailand?
60 Afghans, 13 US troops killed in Kabul attack; Biden vows to fight back
Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand to be added to UK “red list” from Monday
Government asks opposition not to invite public to vote to remove PM from office
First vaccine dose administered to nearly 90% of Bangkok residents
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases and 273 deaths
Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 4 million students from next month
Runaway cop wanted for alleged murder turns himself in in Chon Buri
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
Vaccine inequality may see poorer countries lose $2.3 trillion
Government says yes, no, yes, no, yes on Chinese ATK deal
YouTube pulled 1 million Covid-19 misinformation videos
Public Health Ministry to propose easing of restrictions for vaccinated residents
Fugitive police Chief Joe said to be captured in Myanmar
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Real estate trends across Thailand’s resort markets
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Former Future Forward leader Thanathorn faces new lese majeste charges
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- Crime1 day ago
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
- Crime3 days ago
Police chief transferred for probe into death during alleged extortion attempt
- Bangkok1 day ago
Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
All Ho Chi Minh City residents to be tested for Covid; military sent in to help distribute food, enforce restrictions
- Crime9 hours ago
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
- Bangkok19 hours ago
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
- Northern Thailand2 days ago
7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case