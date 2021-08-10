Crime
560 kilograms of cannabis packaged for delivery seized by officers in Northeast
Officers in the Mekong Riverine Unit seized 560 kilograms of dried cannabis and arrested four people in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom, bordering Laos. Some of the marijuana had been packaged and was ready to be sent out by a delivery service while other 404 kilograms of marijuana was found along the Mekong riverbank.
A team from the unit searched a home in the Kok Tong community of the Northeastern province’s Mueang district and found 140 packages of dried marijuana, each weighing about a kilogram, ready to be sent out for delivery, according to the unit’s commander. Officers also found around 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Four men between the ages of 17 and 24 were arrested.
The officers also seized a Mitsubishi Triton pickup and a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol with 35 rounds of ammunition.
Following the drug seizure at the home, the Mekong Riverine Unit then searched a delivery company in the district and found 20 boxes of cannabis weighing a total of 20 kilograms.
Another team from the Mekong Riverine Unit recently seized 404 slabs of dried cannabis, each weighing about a kilogram. The marijuana was found on the riverbank in the province’s Tha Uthen district. Officers suspect the cannabis was smuggled from Laos across the river and left on the bank to be picked up by traffickers in Thailand. No arrests have been made on that case.
With patrol tightened over the past year along the Myanmar border, there has been an uptick in drug seizures in the Isaan region bordering Laos and crime groups are said to have changed their routes due to the border enforcement. Over the past month, more than two tonnes of dried marijuana have been seized, according to the unit’s commander.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Goverment mulls amnesty bill to protect “medical officials” from legal consequences
560 kilograms of cannabis packaged for delivery seized by officers in Northeast
Only 6.7% of Thai population fully vaccinated, over 23% have received 1 dose
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Good Morning Thailand | Daily deaths reach 235, CDC downgrades Thailand | August 10
Thai soldier who bragged about getting Pfizer vaccine says he’s a nurse
Police ‘ready’ to investigate Thailand arms dealer in plot to kill Myanmar UN envoy
Top 10 hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok
Over 14,000 foreign tourists avail of Phuket sandbox scheme during first month
Top 5 Scuba Diving Snorkelling Tours in Samui
US tells citizens to avoid travel to Thailand, upgrades country to highest warning level
Tuesday Covid Update: 19,843 new cases and 235 deaths
Phuket’s 5 best honeymoon resorts
Medical expert calls for export of AstraZeneca doses to be suspended
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Top places to stream live football
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Delta variant now the predominant strain, 78% of Thai infections
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Visa Exemption Rule – 56 countries to enter Thailand without a visa
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus Infections4 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Apple3 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Crime2 days ago
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
- Sponsored4 days ago
Enter Thailand quickly and easily during Covid-19!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals