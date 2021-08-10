Connect with us

Crime

560 kilograms of cannabis packaged for delivery seized by officers in Northeast

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via PR Nakhon Phanom

Officers in the Mekong Riverine Unit seized 560 kilograms of dried cannabis and arrested four people in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom, bordering Laos. Some of the marijuana had been packaged and was ready to be sent out by a delivery service while other 404 kilograms of marijuana was found along the Mekong riverbank.

A team from the unit searched a home in the Kok Tong community of the Northeastern province’s Mueang district and found 140 packages of dried marijuana, each weighing about a kilogram, ready to be sent out for delivery, according to the unit’s commander. Officers also found around 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Four men between the ages of 17 and 24 were arrested.

The officers also seized a Mitsubishi Triton pickup and a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol with 35 rounds of ammunition.

Following the drug seizure at the home, the Mekong Riverine Unit then searched a delivery company in the district and found 20 boxes of cannabis weighing a total of 20 kilograms.

Another team from the Mekong Riverine Unit recently seized 404 slabs of dried cannabis, each weighing about a kilogram. The marijuana was found on the riverbank in the province’s Tha Uthen district. Officers suspect the cannabis was smuggled from Laos across the river and left on the bank to be picked up by traffickers in Thailand. No arrests have been made on that case.

With patrol tightened over the past year along the Myanmar border, there has been an uptick in drug seizures in the Isaan region bordering Laos and crime groups are said to have changed their routes due to the border enforcement. Over the past month, more than two tonnes of dried marijuana have been seized, according to the unit’s commander.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)29 seconds ago

Goverment mulls amnesty bill to protect “medical officials” from legal consequences
Crime2 mins ago

560 kilograms of cannabis packaged for delivery seized by officers in Northeast
Coronavirus Vaccines2 mins ago

Only 6.7% of Thai population fully vaccinated, over 23% have received 1 dose

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand9 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Daily deaths reach 235, CDC downgrades Thailand | August 10
Coronavirus Vaccines27 mins ago

Thai soldier who bragged about getting Pfizer vaccine says he’s a nurse
Thailand37 mins ago

Police ‘ready’ to investigate Thailand arms dealer in plot to kill Myanmar UN envoy
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of53 mins ago

Top 10 hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok
Phuket1 hour ago

Over 14,000 foreign tourists avail of Phuket sandbox scheme during first month
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 Scuba Diving Snorkelling Tours in Samui
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

US tells citizens to avoid travel to Thailand, upgrades country to highest warning level
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 19,843 new cases and 235 deaths
Best of2 hours ago

Phuket’s 5 best honeymoon resorts
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Medical expert calls for export of AstraZeneca doses to be suspended
Thailand17 hours ago

Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Best of18 hours ago

Top places to stream live football
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending