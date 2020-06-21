Sections: CrimeNorth East

31 illegal Cambodian migrant workers apprehended in border town

Thai immigration authorities arrested 3 Thais and 31 illegal Cambodian migrants travelling in 3 pickup trucks in Sa Kaeo, about 200 kilometres east of  Bangkok, near the Cambodian border yesterday morning. 4 other vehicles managed to evade officials. The Thais stand  charged with assisting illegal migrant workers. They have been identified as 39 year old driver Yotha Nadkhiew, 42 year old Manas Tachai of Nonthaburi, and 19 year old Khanakorn Niyomthat of Muang district in Ratchaburi.

The re-entry of illegal migrants back into Thailand has now become a key immigration issue.

The assistant district chief of Khok Sung district says a combined team of police, local officials and defence volunteers were deployed to a village checkpoint after receiving a tip that illegal Cambodian migrants would be entering the country via that route.

The team spotted 7 pickup trucks, 4 of which managed to speed off from the checkpoint. Officers managed to intercept the other 3.

31 Cambodians were found in the beds of the trucks. None of them had entry documents. They told officers that they had crossed into Thailand at a border village in Khok Sung district and then got into the pickup trucks.

They were handed over to police for legal action.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
Jack Burton
Tags: arestedCambodianillegalmigrantsSa Kaeo
8 hours ago

Recent News

Cập nhật tình hình COVID-19 tại Việt Nam (Ngày CN 21/6): Không ghi nhận ca nhiễm nCoV mới

Tính tới 18h ngày 21/6, Bộ Y tế không ghi nhận ca nhiễm nCoV mới.…

1 min ago

เริ่มคืนนี้เลย ! ฟาน ไดจ์ค กร้าวขอพา หงส์แดง เก็บชัยทุกเกมที่เหลือ

เวอร์จิล ฟาน ไดจ์ค ปราการหลังตัวเก่งของทาง หงส์แดง ลิเวอร์พูล ให้สัมภาษณ์ยืนยันว่า ทีมไม่ได้ต้องการเก็บชัยชนะแค่คว้าแชมป์ แต่ต้องการเอาชนะเกมที่เหลือทั้งหมดของฤดูกาลนี้ แน่นอนว่าสถานการณ์ตอนนี้ทาง ลิเวอร์พูล ต้องการคว้าชัยชนะอีก 2 เกมเพื่อเป็นแชมป์ลีกครั้งแรกในรอบ 30…

26 mins ago

Unemployed Chiang Mai teacher arrested for child pornography

Police in Chiang Mai province have arrested an unemployed teacher after finding child pornography on…

2 hours ago

China traces Beijing Covid-19 outbreak to European strain

China says it's identified a European strain of Covid-19 as having sparked the recent spike…

2 hours ago

Covid-19: 1 new imported case, 27 days with no local transmissions (June 21)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this morning announced 1 new case of Covid-19  discovered…

2 hours ago

Injured adventure cyclist rescued in Chon Buri forest – VIDEO

An off-road adventure bicyclist was rescued after a bicycle accident in a forest in Chon…

2 hours ago