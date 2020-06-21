Crime
10 arrested over spreading ‘fake news’ online
10 more suspects have now been arrested for allegedly spreading fake news by officials from the Anti-Fake News Centre. Seksarn Artasarn, admin for a Facebook page, ‘Bunterm Saikeaw’ with over 200,000 followers, has been arrested on charges of spreading fake news along with a series of drug charges.
The suspect was arrested in his home in Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok. Officials raided Seksarn’s home and found marijuana plants and dried blocks hidden in the house. Police say the suspect admitted to posting fake information that Cannabidiol, an extract from the cannabis plant, can protect against Covid-19. Seksarn allegedly admitted to police that he knew the claim wasn’t true but chose to share the information with his followers anyway so he could sell his CBD oil.
Another man ‘Simet’ was also arrested inside Seksarn’s house as the plants allegedly belonged to him.
8 more suspects were also arrested for sharing fake news. In these cases suspects shared information claiming that people who had their driver’s license seized will lose their license forever and they would have to retake the driver’s license test. Others spread information that claimed that the information used to register for the government’s Covid-19 aid is being used by the government to collect tax from the people.
Police alleged that these 8 suspects had been paid to post fake news “intended to stir up the heat”.
But, in a Thai Resident’s story, Police Maj Gen Pantana Nuchnarot reported that there have been fewer people posting fake news in the country.
“There are currently 100 news topics that are under watch from officials with at least 50 Facebook Pages sharing fake news to the public. These pages are both old and new.”
“The fake news is intended to create confusion amongst the people including fake news on politics, economics, society, health, and other topics.”
“Investigation shows that there are groups of people who are being paid to create and share fake news onto the online world, police are collecting evidence that will lead to prosecution against these people.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Unemployed Chiang Mai teacher arrested for child pornography
Police in Chiang Mai province have arrested an unemployed teacher after finding child pornography on his computers. The 33 year old man had previously worked as a music and dance teacher at a private school. He was reportedly paying a LINE app group to download sexual images of children as young as 10. Chiang Mai police collaborated with the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children task force on Friday and raided the house, owned and occupied by “Chai,” whose surname was not given.
Officers arrested the man after they pornographic images of both male and female children on 2 laptop computers, 2 mobile telephones and several USB flash drives and SD storage cards. Chai reportedly admitted that he had downloaded all the materials after joining a group on the LINE app that charges for membership before files can be downloaded.
Chai is charged with possessing child pornographic material, which carries a maximum punishment of 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht. Authorities will also investigate the LINE group for possible involvement in human trafficking.
The ICAC task force launched its “Save Children Operation” during the Covid-19 crisis when computer-related crimes spiked. In 56 days of operations in 24 provinces, they made 47 arrests and helped 100 victims, as well as seizing more than 150,000 images of child pornography.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
Police in Koh Samui, in the southern province of Surat Thani, have arrested a 35 year old Russian man for allegedly using counterfeit credit cards to buy goods on the resort island. When he was arrested there were 8 fake credit cards found on him.
The arrest comes after a bank employee told police of suspected irregularities in the use of credit cards on several occasions. Investigators found that counterfeit cards had been used to buy products on June 14 and 15 at the Banjo Pharmacy on Koh Samui on June 14 and 15.
Friday evening, Vadim Valeev was spotted getting ready to leave the island, reportedly heading for Phuket. Police searched his car and found 12 credit cards, 8 of them counterfeit. A card scanning device was also found.
Valeev claimed some of the cards belonged to him and his wife, while some belonged to other cardholders. He told officers the reader belonged to a friend he identified only as “Atom.”
Officers were not convinced by his story, as the investigation found he was the one who had used the cards. Valeev stands charged with possession of counterfeit electronic cards and has been handed over to Don Sak police in Surat Thani for further legal action.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
31 illegal Cambodian migrant workers apprehended in border town
Thai immigration authorities arrested 3 Thais and 31 illegal Cambodian migrants travelling in 3 pickup trucks in Sa Kaeo, about 200 kilometres east of Bangkok, near the Cambodian border yesterday morning. 4 other vehicles managed to evade officials. The Thais stand charged with assisting illegal migrant workers. They have been identified as 39 year old driver Yotha Nadkhiew, 42 year old Manas Tachai of Nonthaburi, and 19 year old Khanakorn Niyomthat of Muang district in Ratchaburi.
The re-entry of illegal migrants back into Thailand has now become a key immigration issue.
The assistant district chief of Khok Sung district says a combined team of police, local officials and defence volunteers were deployed to a village checkpoint after receiving a tip that illegal Cambodian migrants would be entering the country via that route.
The team spotted 7 pickup trucks, 4 of which managed to speed off from the checkpoint. Officers managed to intercept the other 3.
31 Cambodians were found in the beds of the trucks. None of them had entry documents. They told officers that they had crossed into Thailand at a border village in Khok Sung district and then got into the pickup trucks.
They were handed over to police for legal action.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
