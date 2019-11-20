13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage
PHOTO: Workshop in progress at the Chiang Rai-based Center for Girls – center4girls.org
A non government organisation in Chiang Rai reports that it has helped a 13 year old girl escape a forced marriage to a 50 year old man.
The Centre for Girls posted on their Facebook page that the organisation received a note from the girl, “Nu Na,” pleading for help. She said her parents were forcing her to marry a 50 year old man as soon as she finished high school.
“I don’t want to get married yet. I want to keep going to school.”
“My mom is forcing me to get married, but I don’t want to. I want a scholarship so I can keep going to school. I want to go to school outside. Help me. I want to study.”
Nu Na’s friend had taken part in a Centre for Girls workshop on children’s rights and learned that child marriage is a violation of children’s rights. This friend told her to seek help and delivered the letter.
Nunnaree Luangmoi, founder and director of CFG, said Nu Na’s family had financial problems and owed the man money. She said that the man may have given the parents an ultimatum: repay or give him their daughter instead. According to Nunnaree CFG doesn’t have the authority to separate children from their parents, and the government can’t help because no crime had been committed at that stage.
Since they weren’t able to remove Nu Na from her family, a team from the Centre went to see the man. He said had bought the girl a mobile phone, and her mother had urged him to take her out. The team took a copy of the Criminal Code and explained the legal penalties the man would face if he married the child.
The alleged groom denied everything, saying that he didn’t think of Nu Na in that way. He said he only likes her and bought her a mobile phone because she was a good student.
According to a CFG spokesman, one of Nu Na’s older sisters has already been married off. She said the parents were violent toward their children and claim that because Nu Na is their child, they can do anything with her.
They have been talking to the parents for several months.
When CFG was organising a children’s camp, Nu Na asked to go with them. She told the workers that she wasn’t staying at her home anymore. Ultimately the organisation were able to convince the parents to let Nu Na leave home and go to school.
Nu Na has been referred to a shelter, where she now lives and has transportation to a nearby school everyday.
SOURCE: prachathai.com | Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
‘The Cave’ premieres in Bangkok, first feature film about the Tham Luang rescue
PHOTO: Director Tom Waller goes over a scene of his film ‘The Cave’ – Associated Press
A feature film about the story of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue had its Bangkok premiere yesterday. Rescuers, starring as themselves in the movie, walked the red carpet at the premiere. The film focuses on the stories of the rescuers who risked their lives to save the 13 young men who were trapped inside by flooding.
Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’ focusses its attention on some of the key people who were part of a 7,000-person international rescue mission to retrieve the 13 members of the Mu Pa (Wild Boars) football team from the flooded caves.
The riveting story, and happy ending, gripped the world’s attention with blanket media coverage. It has also become a valuable brand which is being managed by a committee set up by the Thai government.
Netflix has already signed up a multi-million dollar deal to tell the story from the point of view of the 13 young men (including interviews with the team members), and Universal Studios is making a feature film. But ‘The Cave’, an independent film, directed by Thai-Irish director Tom Waller, is the first major project to hit the screens.
At the start of November the public were allowed inside the opening section of the Tham Luang cave for the first time since last year’s July rescue. The area, once rarely visited, has since become a major tourist attraction, visited by more than a million tourists already.
Four divers who were involved in last year’s summer rescue mission – Erik Brown, Mikko Paasi, Jim Warny and Tan Xiaolong – all played themselves in ‘The Cave’. They all walked the red carpet at the Bangkok premiere last night.
SOURCE: The Guardian
PHOTO: naewna.com
Chiang Rai
Driver of gas tanker falls asleep, ploughs into building in Chiang Rai
A driver of a gas tanker carrying nearly 50,000 litres of fuel had a lucky escape after he managed to plough the vehicle into a three-storey building in Chiang Rai province.
The story, reported by Thai news outlet 77kaoded and shared by ThaiVisa, says the man fell asleep at the wheel of the tanker before crashing into Mekong View Plaza, a commercial building in the Wiang sub-district of Chiang Saen.
Photo: 77khaoded
77kaoded reports that the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon and the driver is suspected of falling asleep while under the influence of drugs. He escaped with minor injuries and no fuel was spilled in the incident, although the building sustained severe damage.
The report does not confirm whether or not the driver was arrested.
SOURCE: thaivisa.com
Chiang Rai
Police suspect land dispute in double murder in Chiang Rai
PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times
Chiang Rai police are investigating a husband and wife that were murdered in the province’s Chiang Saen District last Wednesday.
When arriving at the property, police found the bodies of a husband and wife, both with strangulation marks on their necks. There was no sign of a struggle and nothing was stolen. Their pick-up truck and motorcycles were still at the scene. Police believe the murders may have been committed by two or more suspects.
They also believe the murders may been over a land dispute. A neighbour told police that the deceased had sold road access to other villagers as a way to enter and exit their properties.
But after the transaction, they demanded more money, resulting in mediation by the village headman. Police officers have been interrogating the relevant people in the case to find out more about the dispute and their whereabouts on the night of the murder.
The victims’ bodies have been sent to Chiang Rai’s Prachanukroh Hospital for autopsy. The case is still being investigated.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
