Top 6 fake coronavirus news stories | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Top 6 fake coronavirus news stories
The deadly Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, which has infected thousands and spread to 15 countries since it emerged in China, has also spawned many false claims on social media. Here’s a selection of false stories debunked by AFP’s Fact Check service…
1. Sydney food is not contaminated
In Australia, multiple Facebook posts shared hundreds of times claim to show a list of foods and locations in Sydney which have been contaminated by the new coronavirus. One post, published Monday, identified different types of rice, cookies and onion rings that allegedly contained “traces of the virus”. It also claimed that a “bureau of diseasology” had run tests and discovered the strain in several Sydney suburbs.
But local health authorities told AFP the locations listed posed no risk to visitors, and the foods named did not appear in the New South Wales food authority’s list of recalls and advisories.
2. Video is not Wuhan market
A video with more than 88,000 views on Facebook alone purported to show the market in Wuhan where the virus strain is thought to have begun. In reality, it was filmed at an Indonesian market.
The post was published on an account in the Philippines on Sunday, and showed bats, rats, snakes and an assortment of other animals and meat products being sold at a busy market. AFP has confirmed the video was in fact of a market in Indonesia in 2019.
3. Fake death projections
A Sri Lankan Facebook post shared thousands of times claims doctors are projecting that the entire population of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, would likely die of the coronavirus. This is false; neither Chinese nor any other authorities have made any such projection.
4. Salt water can’t kill the virus
Multiple posts on social media platforms both outside and within China have claimed a Chinese expert told people to rinse their mouths with salt water to prevent infection. The claim is false; the named expert’s team said saline will not “kill” the virus and urged people not to believe or share online rumours.
5. Conspiracy theories
Multiple posts on Twitter and Facebook allege that the Novel Coronavirus was created intentionally, with one theory even speculating that it was manufactured by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These posts included patents, but they were registered to combat different strains of coronavirus, by developing vaccines, for example.
6. False alarm in France
Several social media posts have circulated in France claiming that people have been infected in numerous parts of the country. These false reports were accompanied by digitally manipulated images made to resemble screenshots from several French news sources, including AFP.
However while there were four confirmed cases in France as of yesterday, no cases have been confirmed in the reported areas.
In a related development, AFP also debunked a claim about a Wuhan hospital for coronavirus patients which was allegedly completed in just 16 hours: the photo is a stock image of the hospital that has circulated online since at least January 2019; AFP visited the construction site of a new hospital in Wuhan on Monday and found it was still in the very early stages of construction.
Coronavirus
4 year old Wuhan girl cleared of coronavirus in Phuket
A 4 year old girl from Wuhan, who was not allowed to board her flight home on Friday, has tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus and been discharged from hospital.
“A fluid sample from the girl’s nose was sent to the Health Control Division in Bangkok to test for the virus,” local health authorities told The Phuket News.
“The test confirmed that she is not infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus. The girl’s condition is improving. It is just the flu. She left hospital on Monday.”
The girl landed on a direct flight from Wuhan on the night of January 19.
“She was travelling with her parents, her sister and six others on a package tour.”
But when the group tried to board their flight home last Friday, a flight attendant checking passengers’ body temperatures at the boarding gate found that the girl had a fever of above 38ºC.
“The girl and the rest of the group weren’t allowed to board. The girl, along with her sister and parents, were sent to health officers so the girl could be tested. Health officers confirmed she had a fever and had her taken immediately to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town to be kept under observation in an isolated area”
The girl’s parents, her sister and the other six others travelling with them have not exhibited any signs of infection, and the six not related to the family left Phuket on Saturday.
“We won’t follow up where she is going because this girl is normal.”
Meanwhile, the chief of Phuket’s public health office confirmed in yesterday morning’s daily Wuhan virus report that seven people in Phuket are currently “suspected” of being infected with the virus and undergoing tests.
“All are in isolated areas under observation and receiving treatment for flu symptoms. Three at Vachira Phuket Hospital, two are at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, one is at Patong Hospital and one is at Thalang Hospital. They are still waiting for their blood tests. All seven are in stable condition.”
Air Pollution
Haze and coronavirus killing tourism in northern Thailand
It’s the smoke and Wuhan effect. Haze and the Novel Coronavirus are having a brutal effect on northern Thailand tourism. With numbers already low, China’s recent outward travel ban on tour groups coupled with dangerous haze levels are likely to hit tourism hard. Northern Thailand has a high proportion of Chinese tourists.
Residents of Nan province are concerned over the health hazard from the smog. At least one child care centre in Nan City has installed air purifiers to protect the children.
More than 80 hotspots have been reported in the province as farmland burning continues despite prohibitions on plantation burn-offs. The level of PM2.5 now averages 111 micrograms per cubic metre, more than double Thailands “safe” level of 50 micrograms (and four times the World Health Organisation’s upper limit of 25 micrograms).
PM2.5 levels in Chiang Mai are even worse, soaring to 313 micrograms yesterday. Authorities expect the situation to worsen as burning is still widespread and uncontrolled.
Because of the high levels, agencies have launched a public relations campaign to inform people of how to protect themselves and how to help curb the problem, and urging them to stop burning.
Health officials recommend those with respiratory problems and young children wear face masks to protect against both PM2.5 dust particles and viruses.
The Tourism Council of Thailand says the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak has hit northern Thailand tourism industry hard, causing tour cancellations and suspensions of tour services with an estimated loss of over10 billion baht across Thailand.
Manop Saejia, the head of a tour guide association in Chiang Mai, says he’s concerned about the effectiveness of the quarantine system.
“About 40 percent of Chinese tourists in Chiang Mai travel in group tours while the rest are independent. These independent tourists could spread the deadly virus if strict quarantine measures are not in place.”
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE – 6,057 confirmed cases, 132 dead, Wednesday 11.30am
The Coronavirus has now infected a confirmed 6,057 people who are undergoing treatment, and the death toll has reached 132. 125 of those deaths are isolated to Hubei Province in central China. The largest city of Hubei is Wuhan, the epicentre of the current outbreak which first came to light in mid-December last year at a fresh meat market.
Germany now has four confirmed cases, all of them employees at a Bavarian company visited by a Chinese colleague. Germany’s southern Bavaria health ministry reported yesterday that it had detected a further three cases, following that of a 33 year old German man announced earlier in the day. Next door in France, an elderly Chinese tourist in a “serious condition” in a Paris hospital – France’s fourth confirmed case of the new coronavirus.
Thailand’s health ministry has now confirmed 14 cases of coronavirus, the second-most of any country behind China. Dr. Suhum Kanchanapimai, the Public health permanent secretary, confirmed that five of the six confirmed cases were members of the same Chinese family who had travelled from Hubei province together. The sixth, also a Chinese tourist, came from Chongqing, south west of Hubei in central China.
Thailand’s health minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday stated that the Thai government is “not able to stop the spread” of coronavirus in the country, according to Sky News. The Thai government now estimates that around 22,000 tourists from Wuhan entered Thailand so far this month, possibly exposing vast numbers of people to the virus. But most of the detected patients are recovering from the virus and many have already gone home. There has been no reported deaths from the virus outside China.
Bangkok businesses are now attempting to combat the spread of the disease around the capital by placing thermal scanners at the entrances to shopping malls and assigning workers to give out disinfectant to visitors. Many Bangkokians are now resorting to wearing a face mask as they move around the city. But at this stage all but one of the cases have been Chinese visitors from Wuhan. The one Thai who has contracted the virus, and has since recovered, visited Wuhan at the start of January.
The coronavirus has now spread to over a dozen countries, including the US where the Centres for Disease Control has confirmed five cases and monitoring more than 100 others.
Over in the US, health officials are working to prevent a further outbreak while developing treatments and preventative countermeasures. No vaccine exists at this stage as a prevention for the novel coronavirus.
Fifteen additional US airports are now screening for travellers who may might be infected. Officials say the purpose of expanding screenings from 5 up to 20 airports is to identify passengers returning from China that may be infected, and to educate travellers about symptoms of the coronavirus so that individuals can seek medical attention if they suspect they may be infected.
