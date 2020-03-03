Teens busted reselling used face masks | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Teens busted reselling used face masks
Public health authorities in Sara Buri province, northeast of Bangkok, found a group of teenagers washing, ironing, and re-packaging face masks into new boxes for resale. Officials say the 6 teenage boys were attempting to sell used masks from rubbish bins as new masks. Police and related officials were called out to inspect the suspicious house yesterday at around 1pm
The home is used as a second-hand store that buys used goods and recyclable materials. The store buys and sells steel, aluminum, plastic, and more, Thai media reported. Officials also found bags full of used face masks.
Some of the teenagers were using an iron to flatten the masks, which were then pulled tightly at the corners and placed inside a clear plastic bag. They were boxed up box before being sent to market.
Outside the house authorities found a large washing machine, 2 more irons. and sacks full of used medical masks. They estimated there were tens of thousands used masks.
The home to Jintana Vichai, aged 47, who wasn’t at home when officials arrived. Kunanon, her 17 year old son, was looking after the recycling business. The teenagers were paid one baht per mask that they recycled.
The teens told authorities they were able to recycle 300-400 masks per day. Kunanon stated that the masks were from a factory, but he didn’t know exactly where. He said his mother takes care of the business and is the one who sells the masks.
When police called Jintana, she claimed that the metal used in the masks was being extracted for recycling, but the masks were not being resold. Authorities believe otherwise.
Jintana Vichai and Kunanon were taken to Wiharn Daeng Police Station for questioning. Police say the mother faces fines and criminal charges.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Thai PBS World
Coronavirus
Thai social media frenzy as 5000 set to return from South Korea
Thai social media is abuzz with fears that some of the roughly 5000 Thai nationals preparing to return from South Korea may carry the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has now killed 17 people there and 2979 worldwide. Most of the 5,000 are thought to be Thai prostitutes and agricultural workers among the thousands of Thais who work illegally in the country on tourist visas.
One online site, Drama-Addict, says the returnees be should kept away from the general population, some netizens even suggesting the “Phee Noi” (little ghosts in Thai) be sent to a remote island for a two week quarantine. Some 5,000 workers are in the process of returning to Thailand from Korea. Among these, 136 are believed to be coming from Daegu, where the outbreak has been most severe.
South Korea has declared an amnesty for Thais overstaying in the country: those who turn themselves in from now until the end of June will not be fined or blacklisted, according to Thai Rath. Korean media reports that authorities are giving appropriate medical treatment to Thais regardless of their legal or status in the country.
Coronavirus
Central Thai junk shop raided for recycling tens of thousands of face masks
An enterprising junk shop in the Wiharn Daeng district in Saraburi, central Thailand, is being investigated after a raid found tens of thousands of recycled face masks being prepared for packing and re-selling.
According to Somsak Kaewsena, the Wiharn Daeng district chief officer, thousands of used face masks were found in washing machines, thousands more were piled up behind the shop and many more waiting to be packed.
Six men are now being questioned. Some where separating the used masks, other doing the washing and others ironing and packing the recycled masks.
The owner of the junk shop told officials that she had bought the used masks to extract the metal wire for smelting, but police suspect that she was cashing in on the current shortage in the market and panic over the coronavirus.
The Internal Trade Department is warning hoarders of face masks that they face prison terms of up to seven years and/or fines of 140,000 baht if they are caught overcharging for the masks.
The department head, Wichai Potchanakit, says the department receives a quantity of new face masks each day – 150,000 are for state hospitals, 200,000 for the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, 25,000 for the association of drug stores, 18,000 for Thai Airways and 200,000-300,000 for the Commerce Ministry.
The masks for the Commerce Ministry are repackaged in fours, for sale at 10 baht per pack at Blue Flag shops, convenience stores and other retail outlets.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus
Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand
Across the kingdom people are rattled by shortages of face masks and hand sanitiser amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Public demand has skyrocketed since the announcement of Thailand’s virus-related death. The Private Hospital Association says its medical personnel are being seriously affected by the mask shortage.
A new infection was reported yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 43. The new patient is a 22 year old Thai woman who worked as a tour guide along with an already infected patient, a driver of foreign tourists.
A survey conducted by The Bangkok Post yesterday of drug stores in several Bangok districts, spoke to pharmacists and owners, all off whom said their stocks ran out nearly a month ago. They say they don’t know when fresh supplies will be available.
“We’re out of stock. We sold out of all kinds of face masks and hand sanitizers in the second week of last month.”
And it isn’t just Bangkok: throughout Thailand netizens are complaining on social media of masks being sold out. In northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai city one netizen said she had gone to over 20 pharmacies and all were sold out. She said they couldn’t predict when they would have new stock. Some netizens also say online retailers are exploiting the situation, advertising masks at exorbitant prices.
N-95 protective masks, which normally retail for 80-95 baht, are being sold online for 190-220 baht apiece. Meanwhile, the simple green and blue masks, which cost 4 baht at most pharmacies,are being sold online at 15-20 baht each.
The government has made face masks a price-controlled item, with a fixed price of 2.5 baht apiece. However few people can find them at that price. In reality, most people are paying 15-30 baht for each mask.
The Commerce Ministry has imposed heavy penalties on shops and sellers who jack up the prices of masks for a quick profit. So far, 51 people have been caught selling masks at inflated prices. They face up to seven months in prison and a maximum fine of 140,000 baht.
People who find any vendors selling masks at inflated prices can inform the Commerce Department on 1569.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
