New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus

New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34

5 hours ago

New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
A new case of the coronavirus (covid-19) has now been confirmed in Thailand which brings the total in the country to 34 since the start of this year. The public health ministry made the announcement yesterday.

The new case is a 35 year old Thai female, a medical personnel, who was infected after contact with a patient, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, according to the director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

Health workers are among the most vulnerable groups exposed to the coronavirus. The Chinese government revealed this week that 1,716 medical workers there have been infected, with six already dying from the virus.

The vast majority of infections among health workers have been in Wuhan, Hubei, epicentre of the outbreak, where many lack proper protections in hospitals dealing with a deluge of patients.

In Thailand, 14 people, previously identified with coronavirus, have recovered and returned home.

Coronavirus

Thai healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

23 hours ago

February 15, 2020

Thai healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
PHOTO: A Thai healthcare worker was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus yesterday - File photo

In a first, a Thai healthcare worker was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus yesterday. The new case brings the country’s total confirmed cases to 34 since the outbreak. Fourteen patients have recovered and returned home. Thailand has so far not recorded a fatality from the virus.

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control told a news conference today that the new patient is a 35 year old woman who got the disease from contact with a patient.

 

Health workers are among the most vulnerable groups exposed to the coronavirus. Beijing revealed yesterday that 1,716 medical workers there have been infected, with six dying from the illness.

The vast majority of infections among health workers have been in Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak and the capital of China’s Hupei province, where many lack proper protections in hospitals dealing with a deluge of patients.

Thai healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus

Asian tourists cancelling flights, staying home

1 day ago

February 15, 2020

Asian tourists cancelling flights, staying home
PHOTO: Flights are being cancelled across the region - File photo

Scores of flights to Asian destinations are being cancelled after South Korea advised its citizens to delay trips to countries where the COVID-19 coronavirus has been found. Especially hard-hit are Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan.

South Korea remains largely free of the virus, though one of its citizens tested positive for the virus after returning from Thailand. Korean media report that the virus is rampant in North Korea, which shares a “porous” border with China.

Thai Airways this week reported a 30% drop in its bookings for return flights between Bangkok and Seoul, and said it’s dropping four weekly flights as a result, from February 26 until March 28. Twenty-one Thai Airlines flights a week on that route will remain on schedule.

Thai says it might cancel some flights to Japan because people there are showing reluctance to visit Thailand. Korean carriers Eastar Jet, Jeju Air, Asiana Airlines and Korean Air have also reduced flights to Thailand.

The general manager of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport says Thailand’s premier air hub is seeing far fewer tourists because of the virus outbreak.

“We’re getting 140,000 people a day this month, 60,000 fewer than last year, which represents a 30% decrease.”

“People in China, South Korea and Japan have begun postponing plans to travel elsewhere in Asia, especially in Japan now, where a death from the virus has caused alarm.”

He says if the crisis persists into April, the airport expects passenger volume will grow by just 3%, far less than the annual average before the outbreak.

“Airports of Thailand says that because of the virus, airlines cancelled 2,762 flights through Suvarnabhumi Airport from January 24 to February 13, which averages out to 132 flights a day.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus

Thailand Post boosts anti-coronavirus measures

1 day ago

February 15, 2020

Thailand Post boosts anti-coronavirus measures
PHOTO- File photo

Thailand’s postal service announced this week that it’s employing health and safety measures to protect customers and staff from the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to Thai Post CEO and acting managing director Kalong Subsa-ard:

“We will be using disinfectant spray at stations that receive inbound parcels from overseas. This applies to all parcels from all countries, not only China, as a precaution against the virus which could spread from person to person.”

The measure will begin at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi office, the point of entry for parcels from overseas before they’re distributed to other offices around the country.

“Three more offices will soon follow including Laksi Centre, Bangkok EMS Centre and Bangkok Mail Centre.”

Thailand Post has distributed 100,000 sanitary masks to employees and advised them to wear them while interacting with customers, and to keep the workplace clean at all times.

Kalong says that due to the coronavirus outbreak, international mail services to many destinations are affected as follows:

➤ Sending parcels to China will be limited to Courier Post and International LogisPost, to all destinations except Wuhan and Hubei province, which are temporarily closed. China Post also warns of late delivery since they are avoiding face-to-face delivery and will call recipients to pick up parcels at post office lockers.

➤ Hong Kong has warned of late delivery.

➤ Dispatches to Mongolia are available only through EMS World. All international mail to North Korea is suspended.

Senders wishing to cancel mail that has not yet been dispatched can contact the originating post office to retrieve it and get a full refund. For more information, contact 1545 or thailandpost.co.th

SOURCE: The Nation

