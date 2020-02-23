Korean virus cases skyrocket; Japanese passenger turns positive | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Korean virus cases skyrocket; Japanese passenger turns positive
The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Korea has increased tenfold in just four days to 556, and a passenger on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess tested positive after arriving home in Japan, despite a negative result during the ship’s 14-day quarantine. Yesterday, China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began, saw 96 deaths, another decrease, in line with the toll reported in recent days.
The US has raised its travel alerts for Japan and South Korea to Level 2, while China remains at Level 4, meaning “do not travel.” Britain “advise against all but essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo” in South Korea, and Italy, the country with the most infections in Europe, is banning passage to and from an affected area southeast of Milan.
China has pledged fiscal and monetary steps to help global growth rebound, even as finance chiefs from the world’s biggest economies, gathering in Saudi Arabia for the annual G20 meeting fret over the risks. The IMF says its baseline scenario is now for China to expand 5.6% this year, 0.4 of a percentage point lower than a January estimate, knocking 0.1 of a point off global growth.
SOURCE: Bloomberg NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
China reports further reduction in new coronavirus cases, down to 397; Korea has a second death
China’s National Health Commission announced today that the country had 397 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus infections as of yesterday, down from 889 cases a day earlier. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 76,288. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,345.
Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 106 new deaths, 90 in the capital, Wuhan. New infections in China have been falling for days, although changes in how it counts cases have caused doubts about the true trajectory of the epidemic.
China last week began recording new cases without waiting for laboratory results, causing a significant spike in the number of cases reported. But on Thursday it returned to its original method of counting, and removed some cases from the tally because test results were negative. The changes are sure to aggravate observers who say consistency is key to understanding COVID-19’s path.
South Korea reported 142 more cases this morning, bringing the nationwide total to 346. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an additional death, bringing the total to two.
Among the latest cases, 92 were connected to a hospital in Cheongdo, a southern city connected to a religious sect. More than 150 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus have now been infected, after a 61 year old woman developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services in the city of Daegu before being diagnosed. Cheongdo, around 27 kilometres south of Daegu, is the birthplace of Lee Man-hee, Shincheonji’s founder. County officials said yesterday that a three day funeral was held for his brother three weeks ago at a hall owned by the hospital, where the 92 new cases were confirmed today.
Iran announced three more infections Thursday, a day after it reported its first two deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
No virus cover-up, PM tweets
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha went on Twitter yesterday, in an apparent bid to counter “fake news,” and announced there is no COVID-19 coronavirus cover-up happening in Thailand. He insisted the government is neither hiding nor distorting the number of infections in the country and said citizens should “gain confidence” in its remarkable success managing the disease. Earlier in the day, Prayut had urged the public to stay calm and not share “fake news or hate speech” about the virus threat, “because everyone, especially medical personnel, will be working on it until the crisis has passed.”
Although several countries have expressed admiration for Thailand’s ability to stem the spread of the virus, some foreign experts on disease control have doubted the small numbers of confirmed and suspected cases officially reported. Thailand has reported a total of 35 confirmed cases, seventeen of whom have made full recoveries, and has reported no fatalities
“The situation in Thailand today is still in a range we can cope with, and the government will take care of all affected sectors of society.”
The PM came out of an afternoon meeting at Government House on the virus issue, saying the Cabinet will soon announce measures to support entrepreneurs who have been affected by the outbreak.
“Measures already taken have been able to control the situation effectively, but we plan to introduce more to help society cope and more again if the outbreak evolves to the next level. Meanwhile it’s important to shore up the production and distribution of protective facemasks, which is still falling short.”
Businesspeople, especially in the tourism sector, who’ve been hurt by the virus can count on state assistance, Prayut told reporters
“The virus has had an impact on all businesses, so we must resolve the problem in a comprehensive way. I thank all government agencies for their cooperation in helping solve these problems.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus cases more than double in South Korea to surpass 150
South Korea has reported its first death from the COVID-19 corona virus. The government reports that a 63 year old man, who died Wednesday, tested positive for the virus in a post mortem examination. The exact cause of his death has yet to be determined. He died in North Gyeongsang province, where he had been hospitalized for over 20 years, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
A 10:30am today, the total number of infected people in South Korea stood at 156, with 70 of them in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province. Most of the cases have been traced to a church in the city that a 61 year old woman, confirmed as the country’s 31st patient on Tuesday, had attended. Daegu fears becoming Korea’s Wuhan, with largest cluster outside of China: in just 24 hours through yesterday afternoon, the area saw 53 new cases confirmed. Among the new cases, 39 people are linked with the Sincheonji Church of Jesus, a Christian sect to which the 61 year old woman, who tested positive Tuesday, belongs.
KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong said 1,001 church members who attended services with the woman are now in self-isolation at home. But the agency is leaning toward the possibility that the woman could have contracted the virus via a secondary infection. She is considered to be a potential “superspreader.”
In a phone survey conducted by health authorities, 90 church members indicated having symptoms so far, although 396 could not be reached.
President Moon Jae-in vowed to mobilise all available resources to Daegu during a phone conversation with Mayor Kwon Young-jin. The central government plans to send medical professionals and facilities to help the city deal with snowballing cases.
Vice Health and Welfare Minister Kim Kang-lip says the country is facing a new situation that requires a different response.
“At this stage, (the government) has judged that COVID-19, which has been flowing in from overseas, is spreading locally with a limited scope.”
He added that cases where the source of infection is unclear are emerging in Daegu and the capital, Seoul. There are at least 20 coronavirus patients whose transmission path is unknown.
South Korea is now one of the countries that has reported the highest tallies outside mainland China, along with Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Hungarian overstayer dies in Suvarnabhumi detention cell
Korean virus cases skyrocket; Japanese passenger turns positive
Top 10 dos and don’ts for the 2020 Songkran festival
Former deputy commerce minister and police lieutenant arrested for suspected murder
Future Forward ruling sparks flash mob at Bangkok’s Thammasat U.
US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020
Pregnant woman injured, boy killed as fire-damaged tree collapses on their truck
Suspected forest fire arsonist arrested in Lampang
Interior ministry bans “crane claw” game machines as gambling tools
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Udon Thani thief arrested after “invisibility spell” fails to work
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Man comes face to face with 5-metre king cobra while in bed
US embassy, Amnesty International oppose Future Forward dissolution decision
American man arrested for theft at Phuket mall
Used-car dealer, entire family dead in mass suicide
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
Trending
- Top 101 day ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
- Expats2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Korea reports 15 more coronavirus cases, total now 46
- Coronavirus3 days ago
CORONAVIRUS update: Scientists debunk conspiracies, South Korea cases jump to 82
- Crime3 days ago
Dutchman’s killer, sentenced to death in absentia, arrested after 13 years on the run
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Israel travel ban rankles Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
- Bangkok3 days ago
Major condo developers in Bangkok are looking for rental clients