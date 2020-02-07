Coronavirus UPDATE – 31,481 infections world-wide, the search for a cure | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE – 31,481 infections world-wide, the search for a cure
“…the coronavirus has proven itself to have higher infection rates and lower fatality rates when compared with Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)”
As the coronavirus outbreak in China surges past the 30,000 mark, having infected 31,481 people, the global scientific community are racing to find a reliable treatment and vaccine. Most of the people infected with the novel coronavirus – 2019nCov – have not been receiving a treatment specific to the new virus, because there isn’t one.
638 people have now died as a result of the outbreak and 1,563 have fully recovered.
The race for a cure
Of the handful of coronaviruses known to infect humans, notably SARS and MERS, none has an approved or provable treatment. Up to now the general medical care is mainly to help relieve symptoms. But a small group of repurposed drugs, from targeting Ebola to HIV, are showing potential. Both Chinese and Thai medical authorities claim successful treatments using cocktails of these existing anti-viral drugs.
Stephen Morse, a professor at Columbia University, told Live Science that all sorts of variables, using existing anti-virals are being considered at the moment.
“Developing brand-new drugs requires a huge investment of both time and resources. So while you’re waiting for the new miracle drug, it’s worthwhile looking for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat new viruses.”
In research published in recent days, infectious disease physicians state that the coronavirus has proven itself to have higher infection rates and lower fatality rates when compared with Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), both of which are in the same ‘family’ of coronavirus. A professor of medicine at the University of Michigan says the gathering of accurate statistics during this outbreak is making valid analysis a lot quicker and easier this time around.
“As testing becomes more frequent, the true number of cases and the full spectrum of disease will become more clear.”
“It is likely that the virus was introduced to humans in one instance, by an unknown animal that was carrying a bat coronavirus. In the case of MERS, camels were the carriers of the bat coronavirus. In SARS, it was civet cats.
Whilst the number of cases continues to rise, the rise is mainly within the province of Hubei, specifically, and China, generally. Outside of mainland China the number of cases remain, statistically, small. Japan has reported 86 cases – twenty from a cruise ship currently ‘quarantined’ in Yokohama Bay – 30 in Singapore, 25 in Thailand, and 24 each in Hong Kong and South Korea. Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, US and Macao all have more than 10 confirmed cases within their borders. Only two people are confirmed to have died outside from coronavirus outside China, one in The Philippines and one in Hong Kong.
At least 40 airlines have now cut an estimated 25,000 flights to and from, or within, China.
Business suffered side-effects
• The Nikkei Asian Review reported that sources have said an Apple plan to ramp up production of AirPods may be delayed as a result of manufacturing shutdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
• Sanofi SNY – a French multinational pharmaceutical company with its HQ in Paris – CEO Paul Hudson told investors that the company plans to announce a coronavirus-related initiative in the coming weeks.
• Boston Scientific, which has a $600 million business in China, yesterday told investors to expect a “negative first-half impact” on expectations that Chinese patients will push back elective medical procedures during the outbreak. The device maker now anticipates a “preliminary negative sales impact estimate of $10 million to $40 million.
• Yum China Holdings, which operates fast-food brands like KFC and Pizza Hut in China, has closed 30% of its restaurants. For the restaurants that are still open, same-store sales have declined up to 50% since the Chinese New Year holidays. Yum China Holdings CEO Joey Wat told investors… “The outbreak is causing “significant interruption.”
• The Estée Lauder Companies – an American multinational manufacturer and marketer of prestige skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products – announced that their third quarter will be most impacted by the sales decline of luxury beauty products taking place in China as a result of the outbreak.
• Herbert Wun, the owner of Wing Sang Electrical, which makes products such as hair-straighteners and blow-dryers in Guangdong province, southern China, says that many companies would “not have much slack to take this kind of impact”, coming, as it did, on top of the US-China trade war.
• Hyundai, of South Korea, has suspended its car production because of problems with the supply chain of parts from manufacturers in China – an early warning sign of possible extensive disruption ahead.
A few questions
Is there any cure?
No, beyond treating symptoms and waiting for the human immune system to kick in and fight the virus. But progress is being made. Thai doctors claim they have successfully treated two patients with a cocktail of antiviral drugs. A similar treatment has been trialled in China but the results have not been accredited by the World Health Organisation.
Who is the most likely to be infected?
People of any age can be infected with the coronavirus virus, anywhere in the world. But, like other flu, older people, people with pre-existing medical conditions, people with compromised immune systems, are especially vulnerable to severe complications. Children, at this stage, appear to have been largely spared many cases of the virus. Most people will recover from the virus with the rate of death rate floating around 2%, indicating the coronavirus is less deadly than the earlier SARS and MERS coronaviruses.
What are the symptoms?
Coronavirus symptoms will likely appear like a flu, the fever, coughing and trouble breathing. If you show these symptoms and recently went to China, or have been in contact with someone who visited, you should visit a hospital urgently.
How is the virus spread?
The virus is understood to spread person-to-person through droplets floating around the air after an infected patient coughing or sneezing nearby. Scientists say there’s also a possibility the cornavirus can exist in, and spread through, contaminated fecal matter. There’s currently no evidence that the virus is “airborne”, so it doesn’t simply float through the air or across a room.
What can I do to protect myself?
Do what you do during any flu season. Wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your nose and mouth if you sneeze or cough, avoid close contact with people or large gatherings, and wear a face mask if you are travelling around large crowds or in areas with concentrations of Chinese travellers. Statistically, if you take basic precautions, you are extremely unlikely to contract the Novel Coronavirus. And if you do, for now, you have a 98% chance of full recovery.
Is it safe to travel, and travel around Asia?
Many airlines have suspended flights in and out of China. And thousands of foreign citizens, who were living in Wuhan, have now been repatriated to their home countries. But there are many countries, including the US, advising against travel to China. It would be sensible to postpone holidays or leisure travel to China until the statistics starts to trend downwards. Just keep abreast of reliable reporting. Travelling around other Asian destinations, statistically, is still extremely safe with the current checks and awareness around the region.
Is there a need to panic?
No
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out
UPDATE: The Thai Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has had a bad case of foot-in-mouth disease since this morning, after being panned in social media for his comments at a government PR gathering to promote the wearing of face-masks following the coronavirus outbreak in China.
The minister has apologised for his earlier comments about ‘farang’ , when he said that they “should be kicked out” for not wearing face-masks. The outspoken minister posted on his Facebook page an apology for his racially-charged remarks. He blamed his outburst… “on ill manners displayed by some foreigners”.
(Full video of the minister’s comments below)
“I’m sorry for losing my temper to foreigners today. I couldn’t tell where the foreigners came from or how much risk they pose.”
Anutin said that he, his entourage and the Bangkok media “experienced’ some bad responses from “farang” when offering free paper face-masks at the busy Siam BTS this morning.
“We expected respect and cooperation in mitigating the outbreak from them, not slapping our hands away or looking at us in a demeaning way.
Earlier story today….
Thailand’s mercurial Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has slammed foreign tourists who aren’t wearing face masks, or refuse to wear them when offered a free one offered by the government, says they “should be kicked out.” He was handing out government freebies this morning at the Siam BTS station as part of the Thai government’s education about coronavirus.
“They don’t care about the big picture. They don’t have any consideration to the situation.”
At a door-stop interview with the Bangkok media this morning, the minister also insisted “non-compliant behaviours of foreigners should be reported to embassies”.
“All farangs, those tourists… that’s something the embassies should be notified about and the public as well that are not wearing masks.”
Anutin’s use of the term ‘farang’ is often associated in a derogatory sense when referring to foreigners. The term can also refers simply to caucasian foreigners but the Minister’s scorn for “farang’ was evident this morning as waved some of the free face-masks around whilst making his point.
“We’re handing them out and they still refuse. They need to be kicked out of Thailand!”
The Government PR stunt at the Siam BTS, one of the busiest public transport terminals where two BTS lines meet together, was hosted by Minister Anutin who spent his time handing out free surgical masks to travellers using the ‘Skytrain’. He said that the masks will help people to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
Some foreign tourists didn’t take them, which led to the Minister’s outburst by him suggesting they “should be kicked out.”
“They don’t care about the big picture and these tourists are in the country. We’re giving the masks to them and they still refuse.”
“The Chinese, the Asians… they are all taking the masks, but those Europeans… that’s unbelievable.”
Wearing medical masks when not indicated may cause unnecessary cost, procurement burden and create a false sense of security that can lead to neglecting other essential measures such as hand hygiene practices. Furthermore, using a mask incorrectly may hamper its effectiveness to reduce the risk of transmission – World Health Organisation
Health minister says no travel ban
Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul now says imposing a travel ban on Chinese citizens won’t help the government’s fight against coronavirus 2019nCov epidemic.
Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Anutin said the infection is being found even in countries and territories that have restricted or closed their borders to Chinese travelers. Instead of a travel ban, he says, the government will focus on increased screening and medical treatment, and a decision not to impose a travel ban will have “a positive result” on Thai-Chinese relations in the future.
His announcement is a U-turn from his previous stance, proposing a suspension of visas-on-arrival for Chinese tourists, a proposal that was rejected by the Cabinet.
About 10.9 million Chinese nationals visited Thailand in 2019, the largest chunk of tourism revenues for the Kingdom.
Thailand counts 25 patients infected with the coronavirus so far, with eight having fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Source: Khaosod
