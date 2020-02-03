China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
On top of the growing Coronavirus outbreak and efforts of authorities to contain the spread, Chinese officials have now reported a case of the potent H5N1 bird flu in Shaoyang city in central China’s Hunan province. The province is south of Hubei but the outbreak of bird flu is unrelated to the Wuhan coronavirus.
Avian influenza, aka. H5N1, avian flu or bird flu, is a variety of influenza caused by viruses adapted to birds. The type with the greatest risk is highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Bird flu is similar to swine flu, dog flu, horse flu and human flu as an illness caused by strains of influenza viruses that have adapted to a specific host. Out of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B, and C), influenza A virus is a zoonotic infection with a natural reservoir almost entirely in birds. Avian influenza, for most purposes, refers to the influenza A virus – Wikipedia
The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reports that the viral outbreak has already killed 4,500 chickens out of 7,850 infected. Local authorities have sealed off and sterilised the infected area, where a total of 17,828 chickens have now been culled and safely disposed.
Last week authorities in India started culling chickens and destroying eggs to contain the bird flu virus. And a different strain, the H5N8 virus, has spread throughout eastern Europe in recent weeks.
H5N1 virus causes severe respiratory disease in poultry and could be transmitted to humans by contact and by staying close to infected animals for a long time. People infected with this virus are statistically 50% more likely to die than through SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome with a 10% death rate) and the new coronavirus (2% death rate), according to AFP.
A bird flu outbreak in China back in 2013 ended up costing US$6.5 billion in economic losses, as assessed by the UN.
SOURCE: The Nation | AFPKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
While the list of countries banning entry to travellers from China is growing, Thailand continues to resist. The Philippines yesterday became the latest country to block entry to travellers, including those from Hong Kong and Macau, after a Chinese man died in Manila of the Novel Coronavirus, the first death outside of China from the pneumonia-like illness.
Philippine President Duterte yesterday announced a ban on non-citizens traveling from, or through, China, regardless of nationality, on the same day New Zealand announced similar restrictions.
The decisions, both from countries which rely heavily on tourism from China, come as the number of Coronavirus cases continues to skyrocket. The number of confirmed cases rose by more than 1000 over the weekend alone, mainly in China, despite severe travel restrictions placed on some 50 million people in Hubei province.
The number of infections in China approaches 20,000, according to the latest figures from that country’s National Health Commission, while fatalities have risen to 362, although some reports suggest the real number could be much higher.
The virus has been detected in some 20 other countries, from the United States and France to Thailand and Australia.
Many of them have taken action to stop the spread of the virus by blocking entry to Chinese nationals or to people who have recently traveled from or through China. In addition to the Philippines and New Zealand, other countries imposing travel restrictions include the United States, Australia, Israel and Singapore, while Japan and South Korea have imposed looser restrictions which apply to people from Hubei only.
New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern announced that from today, the country will deny entry to foreign travelers arriving from China and order returning New Zealanders to isolate themselves for 14 days.
“We have been advised by health officials that while there are still a range of unknowns in the way the virus is being transmitted, we should take a precautionary approach and temporarily stop travel into New Zealand from mainland China, and of people who have recently been in China.”
In Manila, President Rodrigo Duterte expanded the Philippines’ travel restrictions from those traveling from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, to the rest of mainland China, including its special administrative regions, Macau and Hong Kong.
Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, a close aide to Duterte, said in an interview yesterday,”I wish to emphasise that we are not singling out Chinese nationals. The measure covers all travelers from China to the Philippines regardless of nationality. A statement from the Philippines’ health secretary said “I would like to emphasise that this is an imported case with no evidence of local transmission.”
On Saturday The Lancet published a new study by University of Hong Kong scientists claiming the outbreak could be much worse than it appears and could get dramatically worse over the next week or two.
They found that as many as 75,815 people in Wuhan could have been infected with the Coronavirus by January 25, based on an assumption that each infected person might have passed the virus onto 2.68 others. The study also said that epidemic is doubling every 6.4 days.
If the virus were spreading at a similar level around China, “we inferred that epidemics are already growing exponentially in multiple major cities of China with a lag time behind the Wuhan outbreak of about 1-2 weeks.”
Health officials urged good personal hygiene, especially washing hands well and often.
“When mildly ill patients are isolated in their homes, they and their family members should pay special attention to hygiene, and they should avoid sharing bathrooms with family members as much as possible,” according to the China News Network.
SOURCES: The Washington Post | Financial Times
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thai tourism and shares start to catch the Coronavirus Effect
The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s key index fell last month almost 100 points, after earlier reaching its highest point of 1,604.28 and then falling 96.92 points, or 6%.
Industrial stocks have fallen nearly 10% due to a slide in petrochemical stocks, followed by commercial bank stocks which fell 8.7%. Technology and construction stocks lost 4% during January. But some stocks are defying market sentiment and have risen against the trend – agriculture by over 6%, finance and securities by 3%+, food and beverages by 2%t, and property funds by just over 1%.
Some analysts are speculating that February’s stocks will continue to fluctuate because many uncertainties still exist- not the least the Coronavirus.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Thailand in also expected to cut the key policy rate to help debtors pay instalments on time, on February 5. There’s also a major bidding event for the country’s 5G broadband network on February 16, so the market will be watching if there will be new competitors and how intense the competition will be.
Meanwhile, Asia Plus Securities predicts that earnings per share growth of listed companies have many negative factors, which may lead to the reduction of net profit forecasts, such as the slowdown of commercial banks, petrochemical, hotel and aviation businesses and the TFRS 16 accounting standard for leases which will affect financial statements and financial structure, according to The Nation.
On a broader front, the increasing numbers of new coronavirus cases is expected to take a wide-reaching impact on the Thai economy, not just tourism, but also manufacturing, exports, retail and agricultural sectors also feeling the pinch.
Anusorn Tamajai, director of the Economic and Business Research Centre at Rangsit University, is warning that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is expected to be significant as countries close borders, impose travel restrictions and businesses shut down factories in an attempt to contain the spread of China’s new coronavirus.
“The impact will go beyond the tourism industry to manufacturing, exports and the agricultural sectors. It is likely to alter the global geopolitical setting.”
Thailand currently exports agricultural products valued around 900 billion baht to China annually. The impact of the virus outbreak is expected to reduce these exports by at least 2%.
“The anticipated export slowdown is expected to depress the prices of some farm products in the next few months, he noted. As multinational firms close their plants and offices in China, the impact would be felt by supply chains worldwide in the fields of high-tech, electronics, auto and parts.”
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation is warning that hasty travel bans will disrupt the global economy. The WHO warns that a travel bans may not be effective in combating the coronavirus from spreading and people may “go underground” from the fears travel bans and border closures encourage. It suggests that countries step up screening people to find infected people rather than imposing entry bans.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
Doctors in Bangkok believe they’ve discovered a cocktail of drugs that effectively treats the Wuhan Coronavirus. At a media briefing yesterday, the two doctors claimed that a combination of flu and anti-AIDS drugs has been shown effective in treating patients who tested positive for the virus.
The two doctors from Rajavithi Hospital, Kriangsak Atipornwanich and Subsai Kongsangdao, declared the combination a success after a 70 year old woman from Wuhan, who displayed severe symptoms, showed significant improvement 48 hours after the drug cocktail was administered.
But Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the US National Institutes of Health, warned only last week there is currently no proven effective drugs to treat the virus.
When the patient tested positive, the doctors decided to administer Oseltamivir, an anti-flu drug used to treat the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), together with Lopinavir and Ritonavir, commonly prescribed to HIV-positive patients.
“We checked and found that Mers patients were effectively treated with flu medications. Furthermore we added anti-retrovirals with great results. After 10 days of positive readings, the test finally came back negative 48 hours after administering the medications. The treatment, as well as the recovery, is fast.
“Other coronavirus patients will now be treated with the flu/anti-AIDS drug combination. Especially as this combination has proved to be effective on patients with serious symptoms.”
Meanwhile, hospitals in Beijing reportedly used a similar cocktail of antiviral drugs to treat the Coronavirus. It is unclear whether they were successful.
At the media briefing, doctors from the Public Health Minister updated the total number of confirmed cases in Thailand to 19. One has recovered, bringing the total number of treated cases to eight.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Thailand Inventors Day 2020 celebrates outstanding Thai inventions
Rural students to get digital boost with “e-School”
Regional news source publishes smuggled photos from Bangkok’s Immigration Detention Centre
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
Thai tourism and shares start to catch the Coronavirus Effect
Crash in Samut Prakan downs 5 power poles
Light winds across Thailand and cooler weather in the Northern hills
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Russian woman drowns in Patong
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases exceed 17,000, 362 deaths
Danish man dies in Chon Buri skydiving incident
Coronavirus UPDATE – first death outside China, 14,559 confirmed cases
Government to extend the “Chim Shop Chai” stimulus program this month
Welcome home – 17 Surat Thani students return from Hubei, China
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – confirmed cases exceed SARS outbreak, death toll reaches 213
- Business1 day ago
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
- Economy1 day ago
Government to extend the “Chim Shop Chai” stimulus program this month
- Business3 days ago
The Coronavirus Effect – Phuket by numbers
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: Thai cases up to 19, US declares coronavirus a public health emergency
- Economy2 days ago
Baht loses nearly half its 2019 gains
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Health officials now checking Chinese tourists in Phuket hotels
- Coronavirus3 days ago
No confirmed cases in Phuket, 10 remain in hospital awaiting tests