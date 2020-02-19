137 Thai evacuees head home after 14 day quarantine | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
137 Thai evacuees head home after 14 day quarantine
137 Thai evacuees, repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on February 4, were given a warm farewell as they started on their journeys back home from the Royal Thai Navy’s Sattahip base, south of Pattaya this morning.
The Thai Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutaecha, Chon Buri governor Pakkarathorn Thienchai, naval officers and medical personnel sent the group on their way as they were transported in various buses back to connecting buses or airline services, or their home towns. Departure gifts were given to the group.
The 137 evacuees completed a 14 day mandatory quarantine period and underwent final medical checks yesterday before being allowed to return home today. The final evacuee, who was infected with the coronavirus and since recovered from the disease, will remain under observation at the Chon Buri provincial hospital.
Several of the evacuees were picked up by their families, while many others were taken to Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, or to bus terminals in Bangkok. The evacuees time at Sattahip, and their transport arrangements, were covered by the Royal Thai Navy.
After saying their goodbyes several evacuees expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the RTN officials with cards and hugs.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Ministry says no entry for banned cruise ship passengers, even by air
The Thai Public Health Ministry announced yesterday that no flights carrying passengers from the barred cruise ship MS Westerdam, whether chartered flights or otherwise, will be allowed to land in Thailand before the end of February. Department of Disease Control deputy chief Dr Thanarak Palitpat says the decision is the result of a discussion among authorities including the DDC, the Immigration Bureau and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
He says the move is also in line with a comment made on Facebook earlier this week by Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The post said no former passengers of the ship would be allowed to fly into Thailand until February 28, even in transit. The Westerdam was denied permission to dock in Thailand out of concern it might be carrying COVID-19 virus victims, only to be welcomed in Cambodia last Thursday.
An elderly woman passenger on the Westerdam was found to be infected upon disembarking, despite repeated claims by the ship’s officers that everyone on board had been tested and was healthy.
Before the decision was made to bar the ship’s passengers arriving by plane, 95 had already landed to board flights home. Only four of those still remain, two Thais and two foreigners. All have tested negative for the virus but are still under the requisite 14-day observation.
The deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services said yesterday the number of confirmed cases in Thailand remains unchanged at 35. Two more victims, both Chinese tourists, have recovered and been released, bringing the total number of patients discharged to 17. The pair included one person who had been critically ill and was given a cocktail of anti-viral medications normally used to treat HIV/AIDS and influenza.
The ministry said 872 people have been deemed “patients under Investigation,” 55 detected in airport screenings and 817 who sought treatment. Of that total, 790 have already recovered and been released, most of them diagnosed with flu and other ailments.
Only one of the 138 Thais ecacuated from Wuhan, China, the origin of the outbreak, was confirmed as infected and is being treated in hospital in isolation. The rest are in good health and will be released today as scheduled if a final round of tests confirms they are virus-free.
This week the Health Ministry stepped up screening of passengers arriving from Singapore and Japan, which have both seen sharp rises in the number of virus infections at Level 3, which represents those who have not travelled to China or had direct contact with anyone from China or other virus-hit locales. The ministry also asks residents of Thailand who have returned from Japan and Singapore in the past two weeks and developed fever to seek medical attention.
SOURCE: Thailand Today
Passengers leave Yokohama virus ship, China toll tops 2000
Passengers onboard the Diamond Princess, the coronavirus-wracked cruise ship which has been quarantined in Yokohama’s harbour for two weeks, began disembarking today after testing negative for the disease that has now claimed more than 2,000 lives in China.
The ship proved a fertile breeding ground for the COVID-19 coronavirus, with at least 542 positive cases, the largest cluster of confirmed cases outside of China. There is mounting criticism of Japan’s handling of the quarantine as passengers prepare to return to their home countries.
Disembarkation is expected to take around three days as more test results become available. Anyone who has had contact with an infected passenger will have to undergo 14 more days in quarantine.
In addition, the crew will begin a new quarantine when the last passenger has disembarked.
New figures in China today showed the death toll surging beyond 2,000 with more than 74,000 infected. Hundreds more cases have been reported in two dozen countries.
For about 500 passengers allowed to disembark after testing negative, their difficult 14-day quarantine period is over after their dream cruise became a nightmare of fear and crushing boredom,in many cases confined to small windowless cabins.
“NEGATIVE! Me, son, husband, mom and dad! Thank you Lord for protecting us… So emotional now,” tweeted one passenger, who has been cooped up with her six-year-old son. But not everyone was so lucky.
British passenger David Abel, who became a minor celebrity with his upbeat video messages in the early days of the quarantine, including a cheeky request to the captain for whisky, personified the mood shift aboard.
“It’s all getting to us now and it’s not just me, it’s the other passengers as well. It’s the not-knowing factor that is the real challenge. Mentally, it’s now taking its toll. Right now, it’s very hard to remain focused on anything.”
He later announced he and his wife Sally had tested positive.
China announced today there were 1,749 new infections, the lowest number of new cases this month. All but 56 were in the epicentre of Hubei province.
Michael Ryan, head of WHO’s health emergencies programme, said the outbreak was “very serious” and could grow, but stressed that outside Hubei, it is “affecting a very, very tiny, tiny proportion of people.”
There have been 900 cases around the world, with five deaths in France, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong.
Several countries appear to have lost patience with the onboard quarantine and have prepared chartered planes to bring back their citizens. In the first such evacuation Monday, more than 300 Americans flew home even though 14 of them had tested positive.
Early Wednesday, South Korea flew six of its nationals plus a Japanese spouse to Seoul. They will be placed in isolation for 14 days, according to the Yonhap news agency. reported.
Britain, Hong Kong and Australia are among other countries that have vowed to repatriate people from the ship but will insist on a further 14-day quarantine on home soil.
SOURCE: AFP
Westerdam passengers in Thailand found virus-free
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has announced that all 27 passengers from the cruise ship MS Westerdam who arrived in Thailand have tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The passengers, who disembarked in Cambodia on Valentine’s Day and came to Thailand, “…have tested negative and been allowed to continue to their destinations.” Two Thai passengers onboard the luxury cruise also showed no symptom of the disease.
The Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, docked at southwest Cambodia’s port of Sihanoukville last Thursday after being denied entry by Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines, amid fears over contagion.
On Monday, a member of a Chinese family visiting Thailand tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Thailand to 35. Of those, 15 have made full recoveries and been sent home.
The Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control says it will adjust its detection process by putting more focus on people from Hong Kong and Taiwan, and closely monitoring visitors from Japan and Singapore, where the risk alert has been lifted to Level 3. The ministry has prepared measures and plans in case the risk alert in Thailand is lifted to the third level as well.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
