Indian tourist numbers to Thailand steadily climbing | The Thaiger

Indian tourist numbers to Thailand steadily climbing
The number of Indian tourists coming to Thailand has doubled over the past half a decade and continues to grow by an average of 15% each year. The figures are from a survey conducted by researchers Nutchanart Kuprasert and Jidapha Chuayphan on behalf of the Bank of Thailand.
Contributing factors include an overall increase in Indians travelling overseas as evidenced by 10 million new passports being issued annually. Thailand is a popular choice for first-time Indian tourists as distances are short and travel is easy thanks to some 3,000 direct flights now being offered by various carriers between both main and secondary destinations including to Phuket plus the introduction of free visa-on-arrival.
The study indicates that Indian tourist will keep catching up to the leading tourist demographic, the Chinese , but not surpass them any time soon. Projections for the next decade show that some 21 million Chinese tourists will visit Thailand compared to 14 million Indian nationals. But in terms of spending, Indian tourists are similar strong spenders, like the Chinese, and able to travel to Thailand all year round, even during the low season.
Popular destinations are listed as Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai. In addition, information from tour operators in Thailand reveals that Indian tourists are not as sensitive as Chinese tourists to unexpected events. Generally speaking, if the trip has been planned in advance, they will not change plans or cancel travel.
The report divides Indian tourists who enter Thailand into 3 main groups…
• Tourism for vacation accounts for 85%. Most visitors are between the ages of 25 and 35, prefer to travel with friends or come here for a honeymoon because the cost is not high. They spend an average of 27,000 baht per person and favour the country as they can get a visa on arrival. Some groups use Thailand as a base for visiting other countries.
• Weddings account for 5% of visitors, mostly amongst the well-heeled. The data show that more than 300 Indian come to get married in Thailand every year often with wedding parties exceeding 200 guests. In India, luxury events such as weddings are a show of family status, and the budget ranges from 10 million to 120 million baht per event. Couples favour 15 well-known 5-star hotels and the average spending per person is 50,000 baht.
• MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) groups or group meetings account for 10%, with many large companies choosing Thailand as an incentive destination. These popularly travel in large groups of around 800 people and are likely to visit Thailand on multiple occasions. The average spent per person per time is 76,000 baht. Thai business tour operators indicate that some groups request specific travel programs in Pattaya, ask for entertainment venues and request hotels that allow outsiders to stay.
The study shows that seminar tourist groups and marriage groups spend the most and recommends that Thailand focuses on attracting these visitors while also paying attention to maintaining the millennial tourist base because India has a large young population. However, it also points to a need to modify Thailand’s image as a cheap place to stay and erase its reputation as a ‘sex’ destination.
SOURCE: The Nation
Royal Barge Procession on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya postponed to December 12
PHOTOS: AFP
His Majesty the King has ordered the Royal Barge Procession to be postponed to December 12, originally scheduled for October 24, as recommended by the organising committee chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm told Parliament yesterday about the official postponement.
After ten rehearsals and one dress rehearsal, he said the organising committee agreed that, if the procession were to proceed on October 24, the water conditions in the Chao Phraya River, currents and weather conditions would not be optimal. The committee then reported its concerns to HM the King, who subsequently agreed that the event be postponed until December 12, the beginning of the winter in Bangkok and the most settled weather of the year, according to Thai PBS World.
The committee will meet again on October 21 and a formal announcement will be made about the new schedule, said Wissanu, adding that December would be perfect timing for the event as there will be little chance of rain.
The Royal Barge Procession is the official finale of the King’s Coronation ceremony held in May this year. Their Majesties the King and Queen will ride on one of the 52 barges in the procession.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Here’s an example of what it will look like…
Rehearsals continue for the grand Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
The next rehearsals for the Royal Barge Procession, the final event of the Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) in 2019, will be held on August 22 and 29, September 3, 10, 17, 23, and 27 and October 3, 7, and 10. The full-dress rehearsals are being held be on October 17 and 21.
The Royal Barge Procession will take place on Thursday, 24 October along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.
Bangkok crews practice for the Royal Barge Procession in October, a rare event
The Royal Thai Navy has just finished rehearsing the royal barge procession, which is the final part of the Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama X) this year. Whilst His Majesty’s coronation was held in and around the Grand Palace between May 2-4 this year, the royal barge procession caps off the celebrations.
The royal barge procession will be on October 24, 2019. It will start at the Wasukri Landing, near the National Library, and proceed to Ratchaworadit Pier.
The royal barges are usually stored in a floating museum on the Thonburi side of the Chao Phraya river and can visited anytime by tourists. One the opposite side of the Chao Phraya River is the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang Park.
The building they are housed in is affectionately called The Barge Garage by expats that have visited the museum.
Back before the Skytrain and a substantial road system around Bangkok, the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries were the most important link and method of getting in and out of the city’s canals. At the Royal Barge Museum you can get up close to eight of the country’s most unique and stunning vessels.
These boats are reserved for auspicious ceremonies and state occasions and have only made an appearance on the river 16 times in the last 65 years. Each is carved from huge pieces of teak, their prows engraved with mythical creatures, gilded in gold and intricately decorated with tiny shimmering pieces of glass. Rowed by up to 50 specially trained oarsmen, the boats leave their dry dock at festival times and important state occasions for spectacular processions along the river.
SOURCE: PR Thai Government
