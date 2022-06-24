Cannabis
Thailand’s Ministry of Defence bans use of cannabis on army premises
Thailand’s Ministry of Defense strictly orders military personnel not to use cannabis on army premises, according to ministry spokesman Col. Chinat Punnotok. Military personnel are also strictly prohibited from posting pictures or videos of themselves using cannabis on social media, said the spokesperson.
The army’s cannabis ban was decided upon today during a meeting held by Thailand’s Defence Council, presided over by Minister of Defence and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
If a soldier is outside military premises, they are permitted to use cannabis according to the law like anybody else, said the spokesperson. The ministry asks military personnel to strictly adhere to guidelines set by the Ministry of Public Health if they want to use marijuana. Troops should use cannabis medicinally, and not recreationally, said the council.
Even outside of army premises, military personnel are strictly prohibited from posting pictures or videos of themselves using cannabis on social media, said the ministry, because it would be “inappropriate.” Troops are also not allowed to use cannabis before operating vehicles, machinery or conducting “risky” work.
PM Prayut asks the military, police and general public educate themselves about the benefits, risks, and precautions of using, planting, importing and possessing marijuana, said the spokesperson.
The plant has also been banned from all schools in Thailand and some universities since it was removed from Thailand’s list of Category 5 narcotics on June 9. The Royal Gazette published that people under 20 years old, pregnant women and breastfeeding women are not allowed to purchase cannabis or cannabis extracts.
Speaking of army premises, Thailand’s army lifted their Lazada ban 3 days ago. The company was banned from delivering parcels to military premises all over the country for 42 days over an advertising campaign that many believed was insulting to Thailand’s royal family and disabled people. The influencers who starred in the advertisement are facing lèse majesté charges.
SOURCE: CH3
