Connect with us

Cannabis

Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis

Published

 on 

Three Thais travelling to Malaysia for the long weekend were imprisoned for three days and fined the equivalent of 50,000 baht after they tested positive for cannabis, reported Amarin TV on Friday.

The tourists crossed over the border into Malaysia via the Wang Prachan checkpoint in Satun province and were asked to provide a urine sample on arrival in Weng Kelian in Malaysia. When traces of cannabis were found in their urine, the tourists were immediately detained. They were told that if they wanted to get out on bail, they would have to report to Malaysian authorities.

Cannabis was removed from Thailand’s list of illicit narcotics on June 9 but is still very much illegal in Malaysia, where possession of the plant carries a heavy penalty. When Thailand decriminalised marijuana, Malaysia made it clear that Malaysians travelling to Thailand were forbidden from smuggling the plant back into Malaysia in any form.

The Malaysian government also forbade Malaysians from consuming food or drinks which contained cannabis while travelling in Thailand, because it could stay in their system and they could be tested for the drug upon returning to Malaysia.

Thai tourism authorities recently expressed concerns that Thailand and Malaysia’s contrasting attitudes to marijuana could damage southern Thailand’s tourism industry. The tourism board found that Thailand’s liberal cannabis laws were off-putting to some potential Malaysian tourists. Some Malaysians were scared that even if they tried to avoid cannabis at all costs while travelling in Thailand, they may unknowingly consume the plant in food or drinks and be punished upon returning to Malaysia.

According to local sources, the Malaysian border force is meticulously checking bags, passports and cars for traces of cannabis.

Ensuring that arrivals in Malaysia are not smuggling an illicit drug into the country is one thing, but the requirement that anyone entering Malaysia cannot have traces of marijuana in their system is sure to cause a big problem between the bordering countries.

Marijuana is readily available around every corner in Thailand and very popular among the masses, as proven by the fact that over one million Thai people registered to grow cannabis at home.

So, if one million Thais are growing cannabis, many more can be assumed to be consuming it, as well as foreign tourists in Thailand. None of them are welcome to travel to Malaysia, and those who don’t catch wind of Malaysia’s strict anti-cannabis rules will be punished if traces of cannabis are found on their luggage, person or in their urine upon their arrival in Malaysia.

In general, Thailand’s legalisation of cannabis is thought to be a Western tourist magnet, helping Thailand’s tourism industry to somewhat recover post-pandemic. However, cannabis could severely dampen Malaysian-Thai travel if Malaysia continues to punish arrivals found with small traces of cannabis in their luggage or inside their body.

SOURCE: TNR

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
ronnie666
2022-08-01 18:56
Does not make sense, stating can not take the plant with you as I can understand, but nothing about consuming IT...  that should not be illegal as you do not do it in their country at all
Giltee
2022-08-01 21:42
Pot heads always make excuses. Simple fact for the dumbest. If you smoke pot and want to go to another country then do your research and leave getting stoned for 5 minutes. No sympathy for pot heads. The world doesn’t…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cannabis4 hours ago

Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
Thailand4 hours ago

Woman urges people to beware of air-con scam in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Airports screen international arrivals for monkeypox
Sponsored3 days ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Central Thailand4 hours ago

House in central Thailand collapses & kills 88 year old woman
Politics5 hours ago

Singapore still refuses to recognise same sex marriage
Crime6 hours ago

Grandparents chain 11 year old to a pole in northeast Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths6 hours ago

3 tourists from Thailand die in Laos road accident
Guides7 hours ago

Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Central Thailand7 hours ago

Thai man beset by Black Magic faces jail for stealing holy relic
Transport7 hours ago

Toll gate collapses in central Thailand
Weather8 hours ago

At least 28 dead in a flood in the American state of Kentucky
Phuket9 hours ago

Phuket security guard shoots raging bar customer holding a sword
Bangkok9 hours ago

Bangkok chief says 300 water pumps need changing to fix floods
Weather9 hours ago

Lightning strike kills seven cows in Nakhon Ratchasima
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Covid-19 preventing LAAB immunisations available from August 1
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending