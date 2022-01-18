Connect with us

Air Pollution

PM 2.5 air pollutant at high levels in many parts of Bangkok, surrounding provinces

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Bangkok | Stock photo by Karl Groendal for Unsplash

This morning, fine dust of dangerous P.M level 2.5 covered many parts of Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The Pollution Control Department reports that particulate air levels range from 28-72 micrograms per cubic centimetre. The safe threshold for air dust is 50 micrograms per cubic centimetre. The PDC states that 41 areas have dust levels above this threshold.

Bangkok’s air situation has been worsening since yesterday. While it’s expected to improve between tomorrow and Friday due to air movement, PCD predicts air will become stagnant again on Monday. In addition to several areas and districts of Bangkok Province, the PDC advises people in the following provinces to wear protective gear against air pollution, and avoid activities in open areas in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, and Pathum Thani.

To continue monitoring the air quality situation in these areas, residents can view air4thai.com and bangkokairquality.com. They can also download the apps Air4Thai and AirBKK.

Source: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-01-18 17:24
    10 minutes ago, Thaiger said: This morning, fine dust of dangerous P.M level 2.5 covered many parts of Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Though the only Dangerous part of this is those that are out and about breaking the law, and…
    image
    MikeW
    2022-01-18 17:34
    6 minutes ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: Though the only Dangerous part of this is those that are out and about breaking the law, and not wearing a mask. A lot of people out in their yards doing yard work or whatever…
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-01-18 17:41
    4 minutes ago, MikeW said: they are not required to wear a mask But may be prudent, as Pollution Control Department says the levels may be dangerous. Mask up, not only for COVID19 now, but for P.M level 2.5
    image
    harry1
    2022-01-18 19:49
    its that time of year to get the water hoses out, job done, in the eyes of the beholder
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-01-18 20:20
    2 hours ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: Though the only Dangerous part of this is those that are out and about breaking the law, and not wearing a mask. At least now people actually do have a reason to wear a mask…
