PM 2.5 air pollutant at high levels in many parts of Bangkok, surrounding provinces

This morning, fine dust of dangerous P.M level 2.5 covered many parts of Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The Pollution Control Department reports that particulate air levels range from 28-72 micrograms per cubic centimetre. The safe threshold for air dust is 50 micrograms per cubic centimetre. The PDC states that 41 areas have dust levels above this threshold.

Bangkok’s air situation has been worsening since yesterday. While it’s expected to improve between tomorrow and Friday due to air movement, PCD predicts air will become stagnant again on Monday. In addition to several areas and districts of Bangkok Province, the PDC advises people in the following provinces to wear protective gear against air pollution, and avoid activities in open areas in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, and Pathum Thani.

To continue monitoring the air quality situation in these areas, residents can view air4thai.com and bangkokairquality.com. They can also download the apps Air4Thai and AirBKK.

Source: Bangkok Post