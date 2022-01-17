Harmful dust levels reported in Greater Bangkok – Pollution Control Department

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department is warning of harmful amounts of fine particulate dust in Greater Bangkok during today and tomorrow, as well as this coming weekend. The dust has been caused by stagnant air over the city.

This morning, the department stated that over the past 24 hours the level of PM 2.5, which is fine particulate matter around 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, in Greater Bangkok was between 28-62 micrograms per cubic metre of air. The local safe threshold is 50, according to the Bangkok Post, adding that Thailand’s threshold is higher than most countries.

The department stated that the levels of the air pollutant would rise tomorrow morning. Air movement will cause the pollution levels to drop between Wednesday and Friday, but the air is expected to become stagnant again over the weekend until money, causing levels of PM 2.5 and other dust particles to rise.

According to the department, areas in the capital that have reported PM 2.5 levels above the safe threshold include…

Klong Kum, a sub-district of Bung Kumt

Klong Sam Wa district

Soi Lat Phrao 95 in Wang Thong Lang district

Don Muang district, Sukhaphiban 5 in Sai Mai

Bang Kapi intersection in Bang Kapi district

Lat Krabang Road in Lat Krabang district

Sihaburanukit Road in Min Buri district

Klong Thawi Watthana Road in Thawi Watthana district

Ma Charoen Road in Nong Khaem district.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post