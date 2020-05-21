Government claims they’re serious about northern air pollution | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Government claims they’re serious about northern air pollution
Thailand’s northern provinces, particularly Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, suffer mightily during the annual plantation burning season, infamously known as “smoky season,” when farmers there and in neighbouring Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia burn their fields in preparation for the next harvest. The season lasts from January to April, and during that time Chiang Mai often rates as having the worst air quality in the world. But now the government says it’s taking air pollution seriously and aims to clean up the North.
Chiang Mai’s air quality problems have been a consistent issue, since the northern Thai city was declared ‘most polluted city in the world’ on March 10, according AirVisual.com. The city has ‘won’ the accolade on more than 10 days this year. Adding to the problem, in March and April this year were the forest fires challenging local authorities in the mountains around the city.
Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat expressed gratitude to the Chiang Mai Breath Council for its concern on smog in the North and gave assurances the government is earnest about solving the problem. Responding to the council’s demand for successful resolution she said the council makes a huge contribution by monitoring air pollution for the sake of public health.
“The government has tried to solve the problem and assigned local authorities to implement relevant measures. It is never distracted from the effort, despite the coronavirus pandemic.”
“The government is grateful for the Chiang Mai Breath Council’s campaigns for clean air. However, the problem cannot be solved by a single organisation. All parties must join forces. I believe that solutions will improve from now on.”
The government spokeswoman also said that Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon would visit Chiang Mai province today to follow up on smog solutions.
“The government understands that it may not be impossible for provincial and regional parties to solve the issue by themselves. We believe that if all parties join hands and watch out for wildfires, which are at the root of the problem and cause of the fine dust, air pollution will be relieved eventually.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
The end of the annual crop-burning season – Chiang Mai gets some fresh air
As the annual crop season in north Thailand comes to an end the only good side-effect of the whole Covid-19 outbreak is a drop in the number of fires and plantation burning activity in the past few months.
As a result, Chiang Mai’s Air Quality has experienced significant improvements, according to aqicn.org.
The website data shows that Chiang Mai air quality index reported PM2.5 levels of less than 100 particles per cubic metre for more than two weeks. 50 AQI is the general safety standard in Thailand (and 25 for the World Health Organisation upper limit of safe air quality. On some days in the middle of the highest readings the AQI reached about 500!
The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution.
• Level 0-50 means good air quality
• 51-100 means moderate quality
• 101-105 will affect sensitive groups
• 151-200 is slightly harmful to health
• 201-300 is highly harmful
• 301-500 means extremely dangerous
For several days in the past two weeks, Chiang Mai’s air quality index has seen a decrease of more 50%, compared to the AQI levels at the same time in 2019. For two days in a row the northern city scored dubious distinction of having the world’s worst air quality.
April 30
2019 – Air Quality Index of 152 | 2020 – Air Quality Index of 57
May 4
2019 – Air Quality Index of 158 | 2020 – Air Quality Index of 56
May 12
2019 – Air Quality Index of 129 | 2020 – Air Quality Index of 69
Smog, smoke and haze have been a widespread public health problem in North & Central Thailand for over a decade. It typically occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as very dry conditions intensify the forest fires. It’s exacerbated by farmers who burn plantation waste to clear land for the next harvest season.
SOURCE: Samui Times
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok, before and after. A birds-eye view.
Content creator Manit Monsur, a certified drone pilot, has taken to the skies of Bangkok giving us a unique insight into the sights, sounds and daily life of the Big Mango, before and now. Travel restrictions and business closures have severely impacted on the city’s ability to function. One of the biggest changes, he notes, is the clear skies above one of Asia’s busiest cities.
“Enjoy the empty Bangkok. Despite of the impact on the economy and lifestyle, Covid-19 is really the only thing that is helping reduce the pollution caused by big cities like Bangkok. Now that Bangkok and other big cities in the world sleeps, nature can finally recover from all the damage we human have made over the past hundreds and thousands of years.”
In his second video in the series “Bangkok Lockdown” Manit checks out more of the street life during the current city ‘lockdown’.
“So this week I went out again and shot more footages of the Central Bangkok. I went to Siam Paragon and Chong Nonsi Bridge this time. Watch the vlog for more information and enjoy the empty Bangkok. Despite of the impact on the economy and lifestyle, Covid-19 is really the only thing that is helping reduce the pollution caused by big cities like Bangkok.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
Bangkok recorded the lowest air quality index in 2020 today, according to aqicn.org.
The website data show that Bangkok air quality index (AQI) had a PM2.5 level of only 53 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) on average. The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution. 100 AQI is considered ‘moderate’. The suburbs with the lowest PM2.5 levels were Samut Prakan Province, just south of Bangkok.
- 0-50: good air quality
- 51-100: moderate quality
- 101-105: will affect sensitive groups
- 151-200: slightly harmful to health
- 201-300: highly harmful
- 301-500: extremely dangerous
Thailand’s “safe level” of PM2.5 is 50μg/m3, twice that set by the World Health Organisation.
Bangkok’s infamous air pollution has been a perennial issue for years, particularly between January and March. Throughout the year the harmful air quality has exceeded more than 100 AQI a total of 70 days. The Thai capital was ranked ‘third most polluted city in the world’ on January 9, according AirVisual.com.
Haze has been a common problem in North & Central Thailand for more than a decade, largely due to crop field burning before and after harvest. It mainly occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as extremely dry conditions increase the number and severity of forest fires.
SOURCE: Samui TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 21
President Trump claims China responsible for “mass worldwide killing”
Thai Airways to lay off 30% of its staff
Government claims they’re serious about northern air pollution
40 year old man injured in Phuket shophouse explosion
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
Thai government urges the public to comply with contact-tracing system
Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot – VIDEO
International postal services resume to some countries
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases including German man, no deaths (May 21)
Officials fix online class glitches, schools may wait on opening
Global coronavirus infections top 5 million
Death sentence handed down via video call in Singapore
Thai Airways union says it won’t oppose bankruptcy proceedings
State of emergency likely to remain through June
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism
Full list of businesses allowed to reopen this Sunday
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
- Business3 days ago
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
- Environment4 days ago
Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
- Business2 days ago
Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
- Business2 days ago
Thai Airways files for bankruptcy protection
Eva Brooks
May 21, 2020 at 6:43 pm
Start by making illegal with heavy fines and gaol time, the burning of sugarcane farms. Its often done @ night to avoid detection.