Connect with us

Air Pollution

Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks

May Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks | The Thaiger

Officials in Chiang Mai will begin carrying out random checks on public transport vehicle exhausts in a bid to reduce black smoke emissions and help to address the city’s PM2.5 particulate levels.

It’s understood the measure is being put in place following complaints from the public about pollution from some vehicles, in particular those transporting passengers up Doi Suthep-Pui, Chiang Mai’s renowned national park.

To prevent traffic problems, big buses are not permitted to make the journey up Doi Suthep, with smaller trucks modified to carry passengers instead.

But the Chiang Rai Times reports that complaints about the black smoke being spewed out by some of these vehicles is causing concern among officials as high season begins and brings an increase in visitor numbers. As a result, these trucks will now undergo random checks, both on exhaust emissions and to check brake safety.

Although such inspections usually take place twice a year, authorities agree on the need for more frequent checks in an effort to reduce the city’s pollution levels and improve air quality for both residents and visitors.

The move comes after Bangkok’s air quality deteriorated recently, at one point making it the 12th worst city in the world for air pollution. See story HERE.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Pollution

Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today | The Thaiger

It’s a list you don’t want to be on the top of.

The Air Visual website is reporting that Bangkok’s air pollution level stands at 136, with PM 2.5 level at 57.8 micrograms per cubic metre, making the Thai capital the 12th on the list of cities today with the worst air pollution in the world. Chinese and Turkish cities constantly rank in the top five cities in the world for poor air quality.

(Since this story was written, the air quality in Bangkok has improved to around 60-80 as of 1pm Tuesday, Some industrial areas to the west and east of the city are still between 102-159.)

The figures are according to the US AQI standard.

Air Quality Index is a standard that indicates the quality of air and the level of pollution…

• Level 0-50 means good air quality, 51-100 means moderate quality

• 101-105 will start affecting sensitive groups

• 151-200 is slightly harmful to health

• 201-300 is highly harmful

• 301-500 means extremely dangerous level

Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Department reports that air quality in Bangkok and its perimeter is currently hovering between ‘moderate’ quality to ‘starting to affect health’. The Thai safety limit for 2.5 micron particles per cubic metre is 50 micrograms while the safety limit for AQI is 100.

The PCD also reports fine PM2.5 particulate dust higher than s’normal’ at 27-53 µg/m3 on Din Daeng Road in Din Daeng district and in Krathumbaen district in Samut Sakhon.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Air Pollution

European level 4 motorbike exhaust standards coming

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

European level 4 motorbike exhaust standards coming | The Thaiger

A new law says that motorcycles manufactured in Thailand must meet the ‘Euro 4’ level of exhaust emissions standards, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. The Cabinet approved a draft of the law yesterday.

“This draft makes clear the government’s determination to solve pollution caused by motorcycles,” a spokesman said.

“Thailand’s emission standard is currently only at Euro 3.”

The regulation was announced by the Industry Ministry in January with the goal of reducing pollution from motorcycle exhausts by 50%.

“The cabinet expects manufacturers to improve the standards of their products before the law is passed in the future, as the announcement was made more than 9 months ago.”

Motorbikes are the most popular form of transportation around Thailand. There are an estimated 20 million motorbikes on Thai roads, contributing around 75% of the road toll. Honda is the largest manufacturer of motorbikes in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Air Pollution

Less monitoring, more enforcement – Prawit warns northern officials

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 month ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Less monitoring, more enforcement – Prawit warns northern officials | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Thaiger

Thai Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa were in Chiang Mai yesterday to give provincial governors and state agency officials a ‘heads up’ in preparation for another looming season of forest fires and haze.

The North suffers perennial choking smog from approximately February to April, and Prawit passed on a message from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha who, he said, was fretting over the impact on people’s health.

He said the Environment Ministry would take the lead in coordinating with neighbouring countries and related local authorities to monitor the fire problem both in and outside Thailand.

The fires are lit in northern Thailand, and over the border in Myanmar, as burn-offs to prepare for the next year’s crops. Last year’s choking smoke haze was headline news for months.

SOURCE: The Nation

Less monitoring, more enforcement - Prawit warns northern officials | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย5 hours ago

โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย5 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล

Trending