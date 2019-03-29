Connect with us

Air Pollution

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Air pollution levels remain high in many of the northern population areas with little respite on the horizon for the smog-stricken northern provinces.

Chiang Mai Natural Resource and Environment Office director Saratcha Suriyakul Na Ayudhaya says that public, private and other sectors are contributing to the lowering the levels of air pollution by spraying water and cleaning road surfaces.

But the generally high levels of air pollution and smoke haze persist despite the best efforts of locals.

Many areas of Chiang Mai still report high levels of haze – ranking 63-90 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the Pollution Control Department today.



Here’s Chiang Rai’s readings today as well…



Most of Chiang Mai smoke and haze issues are largely due to multiple forest fires – a total of 31 hot spots reported in the past 24 hours, most of which were in conserved forestland in Chaing Dao and Fang districts.

The PCD report that from January 1 until March 26, Chiang Mai had a total of 934 hot spots – 461 of which occurred in conserved forestland. The authority imposed an outdoor burning ban from March 1 through April 30 and has so far arrested nine violators, most of whom were poachers looking for forest products.

In Phayao’s Mae Chai district, Mae Puem National Park’s participation promoting division head Pathom Meesap revealed that his team had a key mission to fight forest fire that had ravaged areas in Chiang Rai and Phayao in the past month.

Many forest firefighters have now developed health issues with rashes, skin and eye irritation and were deprived of sleep, having a total of eight hours of sleep in three days, according to forestry officials.

Weather over the next five days in Chiang Mai shows little sign of the natural weather conditions helping to clear the situation.



SOURCE: The Nation | weather.com | airvisual.com



SOURCE: The Nation | weather.com | airvisual.com





Air Pollution

Study: Psychosis in teens linked to air pollution

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

March 28, 2019

By

Study: Psychosis in teens linked to air pollution | The Thaiger

“One of the most consistent findings over the past few decades has been a link between cities and psychosis.”

Whilst the high levels of air-pollution, smog and smoke remain high in the north and north-eastern provinces of Thailand, a new study has been released that links high levels of smog and psychoses in young adults.

Joanne Newbury, lead author of into the study looking at possible links between air pollution and teen psychosis at King’s College London, says that children who are born and raised in urban versus rural settings are almost twice as likely to develop psychosis in adulthood.

For the study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, Newbury and her co-authors explor whether psychotic experiences are more common among teens exposed to higher levels of air pollution. They applied data from a study with more than 2,000 participants, all born in England and Wales in the years 1994/1995.

Researchers have followed up with each child repeatedly at ages 5, 7, 10, 12 and most recently at 18.

“Psychotic experiences are more common among teens exposed to the highest levels of nitrogen dioxide and other forms of air pollution. Nitrogen oxides, including nitrogen dioxide, are tailpipe pollutants, entering the air due to burning fuel.”

A study co-author, and a reader of developmental psychopathology at King’s College, Dr. Helen Fisher says, “when we talk about psychotic experiences, we are talking about people who are experiencing things like hearing or seeing things other people don’t, or feeling very paranoid.”

30% of the teens (623 individuals) reported at least one psychotic experience between ages 12 and 18.

Next, the researchers gathered hourly emissions data from monitoring sites to assess pollution levels in the places where each teen spent the most time: a home address and two other places such as school.

Psychotic experiences were significantly more common among teens in the highest areas of pollution exposure, even after the researchers accounted for factors that might also be linked to psychosis, such as cigarette smoking, cannabis dependence and neighborhood crime levels.

“The teens exposed to high levels of nitrogen dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter (PM2.5, fine inhalable particles derived from chemical smoke) had 71%, 72% and 45% greater odds, respectively, of psychotic experiences compared with those exposed to the lowest-quartile levels.”

SOURCE: CNN

Air Pollution

Chiang Mai ‘s tourism holds up despite smoke and smog

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

March 24, 2019

By

Chiang Mai ‘s tourism holds up despite smoke and smog | The Thaiger
by Siriarpa Kamjan, ttgasia.com

Chiang Mai’s current poor air quality and smoke haze is raising concerns on the potential impact on tourism as Thailand’s Songkran water festival approaches.

Smog has been a yearly occurrence in Northern Thailand, but this year the situation appears to be the worst with Chiang Mai topping the air pollution ranking and the media tracking daily results.

But La-iad Bungsrithong, president of the Thai Hotels Association (Northern Chapter), says there appears to be a short-term decline in the market.

However, she attributes the current performance to March being part of the traditional low season rather than the pollution, adding that there has been no booking cancellation from leisure or MICE guests.

The Songkran festival typically sees leisure demand for Chiang Mai from South-east Asia, Europe, China and Thailand. According to La-iad, room occupancy in April last year was 65 per cent, reaching 85 per cent during the Songkran period (April 12-14).

She expects similar figures for Songkran this year but also greater competition arising from new hotels around Chiang Mai and Airbnb.

Similarly, a spokesperson of Standard tour, Somchai Sandnee, said the company’s business has not been affected by the air pollution. Chinese tourists are less perturbed by smog issues than political turmoil and recent events such as the boat accident in Phuket last year, Somchai pointed out.

Chotechuang Soorangura, associate managing director of NS Travel & Tours, also says he doesn’t see the smog having an impact on sales.

“The smog is considered an annual situation and our company always (issues) an advice to customers. In the case where customers really want to visit Chiang Mai, we will suggest they limit their stays in the city in favour of other provinces instead such as Sukhothai,” Chotechuang explained.

SOURCE: ttgasia.com

Air Pollution

Hazardous: Chiang Mai again leads the world in air pollution

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 days ago

on

March 23, 2019

By

Hazardous: Chiang Mai again leads the world in air pollution | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai is back on top of the world’s list of most air-polluted cities, according to the AirVisual.com website.

AirVisual reports at 1.45pm that the air quality index (AQI) of Chiang Mai on Saturday stands at 471 (##!!??!!) , much higher than the 100 AQI safety standard (the WHO lists the safety limit as 50 on the AQI scale). It’s been about 350 all day today.

In its six scale listings Chiang Mai is now listed at the bottom as ‘Hazardous’, the scale doesn’t go any lower.

The northern capital has been covered with white, mostly bushfire smoke and smog, for almost two weeks prompting Chiang Mai residents to wear N95 air-filter marks outdoors. Or stay indoors.

The Chiang Mai University, the Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna and Chiang Mai provincial administration confirmed that the air quality in the city remained critical.

Hazardous: Chiang Mai again leads the world in air pollution | News by The Thaiger

 

 

 

 

Trending