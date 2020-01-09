Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week. | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
Bangkok ended up recording the world’s third worst air quality on Air Visual, the air quality monitoring app, yesterday. Not a chart you want to be on top of. Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority remains on high alert for a predicted rise in PM2.5 levels for the rest of the week. High temperatures and light winds are compounding the problem (forecast below).
The industrial areas of Bangkok are also heavily polluted as well as the air quality at the seaside resort of Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok. Today’s Air Quality map here…
Fine dust pollution exceeded the safe threshold in 45 of the 48 areas of greater Bangkok this morning with the worst in Bangkok’s Bung Kum district, according to the Pollution Control Department.
Meanwhile the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is putting its health officials on high alert following a rise of the hazardous ultra-fine dust, aka. PM2.5, in 38 of 50 areas in the capital, suburbs and adjacent provinces.
According to the Pollution Control Department the levels of fine particulate matter in the 38 areas ranged from 40 to 71µg/m³. The World Health Authority sets ’50’ as its upper safety limit for 2.5 micron air pollution levels.
The director of the BMA’s Health Department, Chawin Sirinak, says the Communicable Diseases Control Division is closely monitoring guidelines drawn up to help authorities effectively respond to air pollution around the city.
He says officials at mobile units led by 68 health offices have been instructed to step up awareness campaigns among city residents, with a focus on the most vulnerable groups – the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with heart and respiratory complaints.
The Thai Interior Minister, Anupong Paojinda, is ordering police to strictly monitor emissions from vehicles and factories and enforce the ban on open-air burning to help relieve the situation.
Air Pollution
Pollution Control Department officials roll out car-free day on Wednesdays
PHOTO: kenlwrites.com
“She says the drive normally takes her an hour and a half but by using the bus and train on Wednesday, her journey time was reduced to 50 minutes.”
Thailand’s Pollution Control Department in Bangkok is rolling out a “No Car Wednesday” initiative, with staff being encouraged to choose public transport over their cars for one day a week. Thai PBS World reports that the scheme kicked off yesterday, with department head Pralong Damrongthai leading by example and leaving his car at home. A number of officials followed suit, resulting in the department’s car park, normally home to over 160 vehicles during office hours, being nearly empty.
Mr Pralong hopes the idea will gain traction and that more officials from his department, and other government departments, will agree to leave their cars at home on Wednesdays. He also hopes to see members of the public follow their example.
He acknowledges other government agencies are also introducing measures to help curb air pollution, with the capital’s buses switching to lower emission fuel and restrictions being placed on trucks using the outer ring-roads at peak times.
One department official says she normally commutes by car from Pathum Thani, nearly 40 kilometres away. She says the drive normally takes her an hour and a half but by using the bus and train on Wednesday, her journey time was reduced to 50 minutes.
Air Pollution
Tax old cars? Relax, it’s just a rumour says Government
The Thai government is dismissing suggestions that it might impose a tax on old cars as just a rumour.
The Pattaya News reports that Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat says there are no plans to introduce a tax for older vehicles, saying it’s merely a baseless rumor circulating in the private sector.
She adds that imposing a tax on cars older than 10 years would require significant planning and studies in order to be implemented successfully. At the time the reason giving for the tax on old cars was related to reduction of air pollution, despite ‘old cars’ being a fraction of the total problem on Thailand’s roads.
However, the Government says correct maintenance of older vehicles is crucial to reducing PM2.5 particulate matter and pollution caused by dirty exhausts. Narumon says the Government is prepared to consider all suggestions before introducing any new policies and is conscious of the need to avoid negative implications for the general public.
Officials have also confirmed that tax on all other vehicles and the method for calculating the amount to be paid remains unchanged for now.
Air Pollution
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Flimsy paper face masks will be the only winner in the latest round of air pollution smoking up Bangkok at the moment. The Thai Pollution Control Department reports that excessive PM2.5 particulate is currently on the rise in the capital, suburbs and two neighbouring provinces.
PM2.5 particulate is the term used to describe very fine dust particles that reduce visibility and can make the air hazy and smoky. Studies show that an increase in PM2.5 can cause or worsen respiratory problems such as asthma and bronchitis, with those exposed to excessive levels at increased risk of heart and lung disease.
Thai PBS World reports that The Pollution Control Department puts the air in Bangkok and surrounding areas as below standard, with PM2.5 exceeding 100 microns in some areas, up to 180 in one location.
Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon have all recorded PM2.5 at 29-63 microns, with 50 microns detected in Pathumwan, Bang Kor Laem, Khlong Sarn, Phasi Charoen, Bang Khen, Bangsue, Laksi, Tambon Mahachai of Samut Sakhon’s Muang district, Tambon Om Noi of Krathum Ban district of Samut Sakhon and Tambon Paknam of Samut Prakan’s Muang district. (Latest readings from aqicn.org on the link)
Residents in those areas are advised to protect themselves while outdoors.
The usual response from the BMA and Thai government is to roll out the water cannons and requests for people to only use their cars if necessary. Meanwhile, the main polluters – factories, dirty diesel buses and regional burn-offs – continue unabated.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
