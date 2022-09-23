Connect with us

Hong Kong

Thai transwoman climbs down building to escape Hong Kong cops

Published

 on 

Photo via World Forum ข่าวสารต่างประเทศ

A video of a Thai transwoman in a sexy dress climbing down the outside of a building in Hong Kong like Spiderman to escape the clutches of law has gone viral.

The woman, wearing a sexy see-through pink dress, climbed out onto the window ledge of a third floor building to escape the cops, and was witnessed by dozens of pedestrians nearby. She managed to safely negotiate her way down to the pavement with the help of a kind gentleman outside of a 7-Eleven shop.

The identity of the woman has not been revealed but it has been reported that she is a 30 year old Thai transgender woman.

Media reported that the incident happened yesterday at building 33 on Carnarvon Road in the busy shopping and nightlife district of Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong.

It was also reported that Hong Kong police officers raided an illegal entertainment venue offering sexual services where the transwoman worked and that is why she was trying to escape.

The sexy lady may have descended the building safely but she did not escape the police who arrested her soon after her escape antics.

According to the media report, she entered the country legally but was working illegally in an illicit business and broke her residence terms.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Pal Li

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
kalyan
2022-09-23 16:10
"she entered the country legally but was working illegally in an illicit business and broke her residence terms." what we expect from Trans women to do " legally" !! Every Human being is opportunistic and look for some sort of…
Noble_Design
2022-09-23 16:36
She(he?) probably gave those below a nice view of her (his?) dangling balls when climbing down.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides14 mins ago

5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
China19 mins ago

Chinese lost at sea reported to have been trafficked
Best of56 mins ago

8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
Sponsored7 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Phuket1 hour ago

Another push for helmet use in Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Former MP jailed after casting votes for colleagues
Thailand1 hour ago

Over 1000 people evacuated after Thailand’s Mun river bursts its banks
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot Property2 hours ago

Wallaya Villas is back with its new pool villas in Phuket
Bangkok2 hours ago

Artists create sci-fi versions of Bangkok
Hong Kong2 hours ago

Thai transwoman climbs down building to escape Hong Kong cops
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thailand’s ‘state of emergency’ finally draws to a close
Thailand3 hours ago

Thaiger Unfiltered Ask Us Anything
Thailand3 hours ago

Pro vaping group calls on govt to legalise e-cigarettes
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Chon Buri blaze kills disabled man and his dogs
Hot News5 hours ago

Former Miss Grand Myanmar denied entry to Thailand, not arrested
Bangkok5 hours ago

BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending