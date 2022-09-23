Thai transwoman climbs down building to escape Hong Kong cops

A video of a Thai transwoman in a sexy dress climbing down the outside of a building in Hong Kong like Spiderman to escape the clutches of law has gone viral.

The woman, wearing a sexy see-through pink dress, climbed out onto the window ledge of a third floor building to escape the cops, and was witnessed by dozens of pedestrians nearby. She managed to safely negotiate her way down to the pavement with the help of a kind gentleman outside of a 7-Eleven shop.

The identity of the woman has not been revealed but it has been reported that she is a 30 year old Thai transgender woman.

Media reported that the incident happened yesterday at building 33 on Carnarvon Road in the busy shopping and nightlife district of Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong.

It was also reported that Hong Kong police officers raided an illegal entertainment venue offering sexual services where the transwoman worked and that is why she was trying to escape.

The sexy lady may have descended the building safely but she did not escape the police who arrested her soon after her escape antics.

According to the media report, she entered the country legally but was working illegally in an illicit business and broke her residence terms.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Pal Li

