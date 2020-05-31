Hong Kong
Some Hong Kong passport holders could have a “path to UK citizenship”
Hong Kong, the former British colony that’s been rocked by often violent protests for more than a year, may at last see a ray of hope – for some of its 7 million residents, at least. If China doesn’t suspend its plans for a draconian security law in the largely autonomous territory, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK could offer British National (Overseas) passport holders in there a path to citizenship.
The law, which makes it a crime to undermine Beijing’s authority, including “insulting the national anthem,” prompted fears Hong Kong’s unique status could end, a fear confirmed yesterday when US President Donald Trump signed a measure stripping it of its special trade status.
There are 2.9 million people in Hong Kong eligible for the passport. China says it reserves the right to take “countermeasures” against the UK.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says the UK and China have agreed that holders of BNO passports should not enjoy UK residency.
“All such BNO passport holders are Chinese nationals and if the UK insists on changing this practice it will not only violate its own stance but also international law.”
There are already 300,000 BNO passport holders in Hong Kong who have the right to visit the UK for up to 6 months visa-free.
But the Home Office confirmed that the proposed new rights, allowing those eligible to spend 12 months in the UK without a visa, could be offered to anyone with BNO status as long as they applied for and were granted the passport, opening it up to 2.9m Hong Kong residents.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “deeply concerned” at China’s proposals for a national security law in Hong Kong.
“If China imposes this law, we will explore options to allow British Nationals Overseas to apply for leave to stay in the UK, including a path to citizenship. We will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.”
Raab’s statement came after the UK, US, Australia and Canada issued joint statement condemning Beijing’s plan, saying imposing such a law would undermine the “one country, two systems” framework agreed before Hong Kong was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997.
The framework guaranteed Hong Kong some autonomy and afforded rights and freedoms that do not exist in mainland China.
It comes as US President Donald Trump described the Chinese government’s plans in Hong Kong as a “tragedy,” and announced he would start to end preferential US treatment for the city in trade and travel.
China has rejected foreign criticism of the proposed law, which could be in force as early as the end of June.
Announcing the possible change in policy, Raab said the 6 month limit on stays in the UK for BNO passport holders would be scrapped.
“If China continues down this path and implements this national security legislation, we will remove that 6 month limit and allow those BNO passport holders to come to the UK and to apply to work and study for extendable periods of 12 months and that will itself provide a pathway to future citizenship.”Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Politics
Ambassador calls US “better friend” than China
“Nobody will have to take sides.”
US Ambassador to Thailand Michael George DeSombre said in an exclusive interview with Nation Thailand that the US spat with China won’t affect relations in the region and nations will not have to take sides. He expects more American companies to invest in the Kingdom in the coming months and years, and reiterated that the US is a “better friend” to Thailand and to other ASEAN countries.
Some regional leaders have voiced concern about the growing tensions between the two largest economies, and worry that this feud may force them to take sides. DeSombre responded, invoking political tones, saying that Washington, “for the first time in a long time, is seeing China for what it is, not as we hope it should be”.
The US has threatened sanctions on China for imposing what Washington sees as an unfair national security law in Hong Kong.
“So, we see challenges coming out of China and are addressing them directly. Obviously, that creates more tension, instead of ignoring the problems that have been created by the previous administration.”
“But at the end of the day, we are not asking anyone to choose between the US and China. And as I said, we view ourselves as a better friend. If you want to be friends with other countries, with China, that’s fine. But we view ourselves as a better friend and will continue to demonstrate that particularly here in Thailand.”
Asked if the 2 countries will ever find common ground or come to a compromise, DeSombre said there are already some areas that the two countries will continue cooperating on.
“And we look forward to China increasing the number of areas where we do have common ground. Unfortunately, that’s not happening much. But we are encouraging them to do so.”
“But we do have a trade deal for example, and we are looking forward to them implementing the “phase one trade deal,” which is a good example of finding common ground, given the other challenging situations.”
While some observers argue that the US has taken a tough stance against China because the US presidential elections are approaching, DeSombre dismissed this notion.
“You should ask China whether the presidential election had anything to do with their decision to suddenly impose the national security law in Hong Kong. That is their choice, not ours.”
“Also, I think various activities in the South China Sea, such as militarising islands, sinking Vietnamese fishing vessels among others… those were not our decisions.”
Asked if he is concerned about the impact the tensions will have on ASEAN-China and ASEAN-US ties, he said he was not concerned about that, but was worried about other pressing issues.
“One area that we see some concerns about is China’s actions that are contributing to drought here in Thailand, such as controlling the flow of water in the Mekong River, and failing to stop precursor chemicals from going to Myanmar, which is allowing massive production of methamphetamine, which is flowing into Thailand. These are our concerns.”
Regarding the slowdown of the global economy, DeSombre said he sees an opportunity in the crisis.
“There’s always an opportunity in crises, and that is where my discussions with the Thai government have really focused on: using this opportunity to move company operations to Thailand.”
“In the last couple of years, we have seen a lot of companies getting concerned about their supply chain, where their manufacturing is located and whether or not they can get the product from that location to where they want to sell them. So, you have a lot of companies looking at, reevaluating their location for manufacturing.”
He added that this presents a great opportunity to Thailand, because it’s “a safe, reliable, secure location for operation.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hong Kong
Critics say new security laws will infringe on Hong Kong’s autonomy
Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam has tried to reassure rattled residents and international investors that proposed national security laws won’t trample on the city’s rights and freedoms. She has joined the chorus of reassuring support for Beijing’s attempts to find better ways to control the destabilising protests that have disrupted the city for seven months over the past year.
Lam pleaded to concerned residents about the need to wait for the details of the proposed legislation.
The PR offensive follows Beijing’s plans last week for new national security legislation for Hong Kong that aims to “tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities” and could even see Chinese intelligence agencies set up a presence in the city.
Lam, the 4th and current Chief Executive of Hong Kong since 2017, maintained that China’s plans to impose a new security law on Hong Kong will “only target a handful of lawbreakers”.
Following months of disruptive, often-violent pro-democracy protests in 2019, Beijing says it needs to enact legislation banning “secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference” in the international finance hub.
But many Hong Kong residents, business associations and Western governments have expressed fear the proposal could be a death blow to the city’s treasured freedoms and lifestyle and usher in an end to the semi-autonomous city running its own affairs – the promise made by China when the former British colony was ‘handed back’ to Chinese control after running the trading city from 1842 to 1997, including a formal 99 year lease.
The announcement of Beijing’s plans for the new law, which would bypass Hong Kong’s legislature, sparked a huge drop on the Hong Kong stock exchange last Friday, the biggest in 5 years.
But Carrie Lam, often seen as playing a puppet role for the Chinese government, says fears the city’s “business-friendly freedoms were at risk were totally groundless”.
“The proposed law only targets a handful of law-breakers. It protects the vast majority of law-abiding, peace-loving residents”.
Chinese leadership has portrayed the protests as a “foreign-backed plot to destabilise the motherland” and has justified the new security law as a necessary way to crack down on “terrorism and calls for independence”. But protesters have maintained that their rallies were the only way to voice their opposition in a city with no universal suffrage.
Protesters again took to Hong Kong’s streets last Sunday after the security law announcement but were again dispersed by police armed tear gas and water cannon in the worst clashes in months. They’ve accused Beijing of timing the introduction of the laws during the coronavirus restrictions in Hong Kong to reduce their capacity for unrest sparked by the new legislation.
The proposed laws have drawn international condemnation, including pointed and official criticisms from the UK, US and Australian leaders. The US has even threatened sanctions if the new laws are enacted.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hong Kong
China proposes new “security law” for Hong Kong
After more than a year of often violent protests and unrest, China says it will introduce a proposal today for a national security law in Hong Kong in a move the US warns will be “highly destabilising” for the Asian financial hub. The announcement late yesterday was quickly criticised by pro-democracy lawmakers and activists as “the end of Hong Kong,” with fears it will stoke more unrest and tighten Beijing’s grip on the semi-autonomous Special Administrative Region.
China has made clear it wants new security legislation passed after Hong Kong was rocked by the 2014 pro-democracy Occupy Movement, aka. the Umbrella Revolution, which began after the China proposed reforms to the Hong Kong electoral system.
The new proposal, planned for the first day of the Chinese parliamentary session, would strengthen “enforcement mechanisms” in the financial hub. The spokesman for the National People’s Congress says China considers it “necessary to improve and uphold the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy” referring to the arrangement that has underpinned the city’s liberties and free market economy since it was handed back to Chinese control after the end of the 99 year lease to the British in 1997.
Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, says in Article 23 that the city must enact laws “to prohibit treason, secession, sedition and subversion” against the Chinese government. But the clause has never been implemented due to public fears it would curtail Hong Kong’s cherished civil rights.
Hong Kong enjoys freedoms unknown on the Chinese mainland, which are protected by an agreement, the Joint Declaration, made before Britain handed the territory back. An attempt to enact Article 23 in 2003 was shelved after half a million people took to the streets in protest. The bill has been put back on the table in recent years in response to the rise of the Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.
The NPC spokeman didn’t provide more details about the proposed law but if it is introduced to the NPC it’s likely to be approved, as the body rubber-stamps decisions already made by Communist Party officials.
US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus warnes that forcing such a law on Hong Kong will be “highly destabilising, and would be met with strong condemnation from the US and the international community.”
President Donald Trump also promised a response yesterday when told of the move on Hong Kong.
“I don’t know what it is, because nobody knows yet. If it happens, we’ll address that issue very strongly.”
Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing political party, the DAB, was quick to voice its support for the “responsible move,” but pro-democracy lawmakers are furious.
“This is the end of Hong Kong, this is the end of One Country, Two Systems, make no mistake about it.”
One lawmaker said Beijing had “shown zero respect for Hong Kong people” by attempting to impose the law without consultation.
“Many Hong Kongers must be as angry as us now, but we must remember not to give up.”
Chris Patten, Hong Kong’s final British governor before the 1997 handover, called the proposal “a comprehensive assault on the city’s autonomy” and said it would would be “hugely damaging.”
Maya Wang, senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, also described the “alarming” move as “the end of Hong Kong.”
“HongKong has been the safe harbour for dissent; it’s the light, the conscience, the voice that speaks truth to an increasingly powerful China.”
Hong Kong has its own lawmaking body, the Legislative Council, or Legco. But at least 2 Hong Kong deputies to the NPC say they’ll propose the idea of introducing the law without going through city’s legislature, using a mechanism provided for in the Basic Law.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
13 return from South Korea with high fever, rushed to quarantine
Bangkok governor warns of canal pollution
Some Hong Kong passport holders could have a “path to UK citizenship”
2 killed after truck slams Phuket power pole – VIDEO
Thailand’s Covid-19 cases (May 31)
2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn
14 million methamphetamine pills seized in massive Chiang Rai drug haul
Two men die after truck plows into power pole in Phuket
Travelling Bangkok’s klongs with Manit
Parents wary about school preparations for return to class on July 1
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
Tourist and environment groups share concerns for new access piers for Maya Bay
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
Government looks to domestic travel in phase 3 of easing Covid restrictions
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
- Bangkok3 days ago
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
- Bangkok4 days ago
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government looks to domestic travel in phase 3 of easing Covid restrictions
- Business2 days ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
- Business3 days ago
Central buys Family Mart Thailand