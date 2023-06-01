Elder woman killed during robbery, daughter with disability witnesses horror

Photo from Khaosod

An elder woman was murdered during a robbery at her grocery store in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand. The 74 year old victim was strangled by the intruders using her own clothing in front of her 43 year-old disabled daughter. The suspects fled, taking two mobile phones with them.

In a shocking incident on June 1, the woman was brutally murdered during a robbery at her home-cum-grocery store in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Thailand. Police officers, accompanied by medical personnel and volunteer rescue workers, arrived at the scene to find the woman, who owned the store, lifeless with bruising around her eyes and neck. She had been strangled with her own clothing. They also discovered the distraught disabled daughter of the victim, who had witnessed the horrific crime.

The back door of the kitchen had been forced open, and belongings were scattered throughout the house, indicating a struggle. It is believed that at least two attackers broke into the house through the kitchen door while the mother and daughter were sleeping. Upon encountering the elder woman, they assaulted her and strangled her to death using her clothing before making off with two mobile phones.

The victim worked as a gardener and ran the grocery store out of her home with the help of her daughter, who is mute. It is suspected that the assailants were local drug-addicted teenagers who knew of the family’s situation – that the woman and her disabled daughter were living alone together.

Following the gruesome discovery, the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police Chief ordered an urgent investigation to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible. The motive behind the crime is assumed to be robbery, as the attackers opted to steal mobile phones from the house after murdering the elder resident.

The victim’s body was transported to a local hospital for further examination before being handed over to the family for religious rites. As the community reels from this heinous act, the police are actively working to bring those responsible to justice and restore a sense of safety to the area.