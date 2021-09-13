Guides
Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand
Are you looking for an online vendor in Thailand where you can order high-quality fruits? Here you will find online vendors that offer, fruit baskets and gifts to send to loved ones. Below you will come across varieties of fresh fruits imported from the best farms abroad as well as tropical Thai fruits carefully picked from the best farms in Thailand. We’ve produced a list of Thailand’s Top 10 Fruit Vendors where you can order delicious and high-quality fruits.
1. Fruit and Farm
Fruit & Farm is a well-known fruit vendor that imports fresh quality fruits from all over the world. The fruits are carefully hand-picked to ensure that the highest quality is delivered to the clients. Cherries, green grapes, red grapes, Taiwan Oranges, durian, mangosteen, and longan are some of the fruits offered at Fruit and Farm. Althought, these are premium fruits that are selected for export to other countries you can still order if you are residing in Thailand. Aside from that, Fruit and Farms also arrange fruit baskets to cater for events and special occasions.
2. Premium Fruit Delivery
Premium fruit vendor imports their fruits from Korea, New Zealand, and Australia. Some of the fruits Premium Fruit imports include strawberries, blueberries, avocados, pear, envy apples, and golden kiwis. These fruits can be beautifully arranged in a brightly coloured basket to be catered for events. You can also choose the sizes as the store offers medium to large sizes. Apart from that, fruit baskets can also be a perfect gift for your friends, relatives or your loved ones. Baskets can also be decorated at styled according to your preferences!
3. aDay Fresh
Enjoy 100% Fresh Juice at aDay Fresh-Fruit Delivery. aDay Fresh is well-known for its fruit quality and the store has been operating for more than 10 years. All the fruits at the store are imported from premium quality farms. The fruits are arranged in beautiful packaging and you can choose between strawberries, apples, persimmons, oranges, cherries, grapes, pears and durian. Aside from that, aDay Fresh also serves freshly squeezed fruit juices that you can order along with the fruit baskets and they will be delivered to your home.
4. CityFresh Fruit Delivery
Another online fruit vendor that should not be missed is the CityFresh Fruit delivery. The fruits offered at CityFresh are imported from the best gardens in the world. This store offers quality seasonal fruits such as kiwi berries, grapes and peaches and blood oranges. Apart from that, they also offer fruits that come in packets to make smoothies at home. For instance, you can buy a packet that offers all kinds of berries to make your fresh mixed berries smoothie. Also if your purchase is more than 1,000 Baht, you get free shipping! If the fruits you ordered lacked freshness, there is also a return policy within 24 hours of purchase. These fruits are freshly delivered to your doorstep in beautiful baskets.
5. Madame Fruit
Madame Fruit is another fruit vendor that you won’t be able to resist because they serve delicious and mouthwatering imported fruits. At Madame Fruit store, you can find a variety of Korean strawberries, cherries, fresh dates, avocados, fresh Japanese persimmons, snow pear, durian, Japanese apples, Australian witch grapes, CARA oranges and Taiwan oranges. These vibrant fruits are very well selected and you will know it the moment you take your first bite.
It’s sold in retail stores as individual fruits as well as wholesale. It’s convenient and you don’t have to pre-order them.
6. JumboStrawberry
If Canadian Red Cherries, Sweet Globe Grapes, Honey Murcott Sweet or New Zealand Sungold Kiwi Fruit sounds tempting to you, then you must order from JumboStrawberry. You can get 8 pieces of Sungold Kiwi Fruit at only 399 Baht! Aside from that, you can choose from a variety of fruits for your fruit basket, including Amaou strawberries, Korean strawberries, USA Envy apples, Japanese melons, WO Tangerine, AU avocado, Korean snow pear, and New Zealand cherries. All you have to do is place your order and you will get these delicious fruits right to your doorstep.
7. SP Fruit
SP Fruit is another store where you can get fresh, high-quality fruit. Pink Peaches, Tunisian Pomegranate, USA Cherries, crispy and juicy Envy Apple, and a variety of other fruits can be selected and catered to you when you are in the mood for them.
This store specialises in Pink peaches that have a rose scent, are extremely tasty, and are difficult to come by. So hurry and get your peaches before they’re all gone!
8. IYARA Premium Fruits
Iyara Premium fruits offer deliveries in Bangkok but can also deliver to other cities by private transports. This store is also very popular as it has over 30,000 followers on its official Facebook page. At Iyara Premium Fruits, you can purchase King Soloman Dates and top quality Dragon Fruits.
9. MCS Imported Fruits
At MCS Imported Fruits, you can get premium-quality fruits in beautifully arranged gift hampers. This store offers numerous fruits to select from ranging from Korean Snow Pear, Japanese Strawberries, Melons, Australian Seedless Red Grapes, Indian Pomegranates, USA Avocados, and Dried Persimmons. You can choose your favourite fruits to buy for yourself or buy a hamper to gift your loved ones during special occasions. The fruits at MCS Imported Fruits are sold wholesale as well as retail.
10. FruitFits
FruitFits offers premium fruits and has been operating for more than 30 years at Pak Khlong Talat. At one point, it was also the largest fruit vendor in Bangkok. FruitFits currently operates as an online fruit store selling fruits in wholesale and retail throughout Bangkok. Since FruitFits have accumulated lots of experience through operating for many years, they have a deep knowledge of foreign fruits. Thus, they are able to offer various advice to consumers whether they are looking to purchase the fruits as gifts, or to consumer their self.
Here are the top ten fruit vendors in Thailand where you may order high-quality fruits. The fruits listed above are either imported from the best farms abroad or carefully selected from Thailand’s gardens and farms. These fresh, sweet, and luscious fruits can be delivered to your house anytime you want them.
