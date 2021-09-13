Connect with us

Guides

Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Photo Via: unsplash

Are you looking for an online vendor in Thailand where you can order high-quality fruits? Here you will find online vendors that offer, fruit baskets and gifts to send to loved ones. Below you will come across varieties of fresh fruits imported from the best farms abroad as well as tropical Thai fruits carefully picked from the best farms in Thailand. We’ve produced a list of Thailand’s Top 10 Fruit Vendors where you can order delicious and high-quality fruits.

Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand

1. Fruit and Farm

Fruit & Farm is a well-known fruit vendor that imports fresh quality fruits from all over the world. The fruits are carefully hand-picked to ensure that the highest quality is delivered to the clients. Cherries, green grapes, red grapes, Taiwan Oranges, durian, mangosteen, and longan are some of the fruits offered at Fruit and Farm. Althought, these are premium fruits that are selected for export to other countries you can still order if you are residing in Thailand. Aside from that, Fruit and Farms also arrange fruit baskets to cater for events and special occasions.

Fruit shop online, fruit delivery shop, summer, including premium fruit shop

Photo Via: food.trueid.net

2. Premium Fruit Delivery

Premium fruit vendor imports their fruits from Korea, New Zealand, and Australia. Some of the fruits Premium Fruit imports include strawberries, blueberries, avocados, pear, envy apples, and golden kiwis. These fruits can be beautifully arranged in a brightly coloured basket to be catered for events. You can also choose the sizes as the store offers medium to large sizes. Apart from that, fruit baskets can also be a perfect gift for your friends, relatives or your loved ones. Baskets can also be decorated at styled according to your preferences!

Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Premium Food Facebook Page

3. aDay Fresh

Enjoy 100% Fresh Juice at aDay Fresh-Fruit Delivery. aDay Fresh is well-known for its fruit quality and the store has been operating for more than 10 years. All the fruits at the store are imported from premium quality farms. The fruits are arranged in beautiful packaging and you can choose between strawberries, apples, persimmons, oranges, cherries, grapes, pears and durian. Aside from that, aDay Fresh also serves freshly squeezed fruit juices that you can order along with the fruit baskets and they will be delivered to your home.

May be an image of fruit, prairie gentian and indoor

Photo Via: aDay Fresh facebook page

4. CityFresh Fruit Delivery

Another online fruit vendor that should not be missed is the CityFresh Fruit delivery. The fruits offered at CityFresh are imported from the best gardens in the world. This store offers quality seasonal fruits such as kiwi berries, grapes and peaches and blood oranges. Apart from that, they also offer fruits that come in packets to make smoothies at home. For instance, you can buy a packet that offers all kinds of berries to make your fresh mixed berries smoothie. Also if your purchase is more than 1,000 Baht, you get free shipping! If the fruits you ordered lacked freshness, there is also a return policy within 24 hours of purchase. These fruits are freshly delivered to your doorstep in beautiful baskets.

May be an image of fruit

Photo Via: City Fresh Fruit Delivery

5. Madame Fruit

Madame Fruit is another fruit vendor that you won’t be able to resist because they serve delicious and mouthwatering imported fruits. At Madame Fruit store, you can find a variety of Korean strawberries, cherries, fresh dates, avocados, fresh Japanese persimmons, snow pear, durian, Japanese apples, Australian witch grapes, CARA oranges and Taiwan oranges. These vibrant fruits are very well selected and you will know it the moment you take your first bite.

It’s sold in retail stores as individual fruits as well as wholesale. It’s convenient and you don’t have to pre-order them.

May be an image of one or more people, fruit and text that says "City Fresh Quaity สำหรับลูกค้าที่ดาวน์โหลด CityFresh City ดาวน์โหลด Application พร้อมสมัครกดรับสิทธิ์ รับฟรี! Dracula SITRUS WEEKLY PROMOTION ORANGES 2 ลูก จ่ายเพียงค่าส่ง 99 บาท เท่านั้น! ตั้งแต่วันนี้ วันที่ 21 ตุลาคม 2563"

Photo Via: City Fresh facebook page

6. JumboStrawberry

If Canadian Red Cherries, Sweet Globe Grapes, Honey Murcott Sweet or New Zealand Sungold Kiwi Fruit sounds tempting to you, then you must order from JumboStrawberry. You can get 8 pieces of Sungold Kiwi Fruit at only 399 Baht! Aside from that, you can choose from a variety of fruits for your fruit basket, including Amaou strawberries, Korean strawberries, USA Envy apples, Japanese melons, WO Tangerine, AU avocado, Korean snow pear, and New Zealand cherries. All you have to do is place your order and you will get these delicious fruits right to your doorstep.

red strawberries in white ceramic bowl photo – Free Zanjan Image on Unsplash

Photo Via: unsplash

7. SP Fruit

SP Fruit is another store where you can get fresh, high-quality fruit. Pink Peaches, Tunisian Pomegranate, USA Cherries, crispy and juicy Envy Apple, and a variety of other fruits can be selected and catered to you when you are in the mood for them.

This store specialises in Pink peaches that have a rose scent, are extremely tasty, and are difficult to come by. So hurry and get your peaches before they’re all gone!

May be an image of fruit and text that says "Line: @Spfruit_88 88"

Photo Via: SP fruit facebook page

8. IYARA Premium Fruits

Iyara Premium fruits offer deliveries in Bangkok but can also deliver to other cities by private transports. This store is also very popular as it has over 30,000 followers on its official Facebook page. At Iyara Premium Fruits, you can purchase King Soloman Dates and top quality Dragon Fruits.

May be an image of dragon fruit and outdoors

Photo Via: Ayara Premium fruit facebook page

9. MCS Imported Fruits

At MCS Imported Fruits, you can get premium-quality fruits in beautifully arranged gift hampers. This store offers numerous fruits to select from ranging from Korean Snow Pear, Japanese Strawberries, Melons, Australian Seedless Red Grapes, Indian Pomegranates, USA Avocados, and Dried Persimmons. You can choose your favourite fruits to buy for yourself or buy a hamper to gift your loved ones during special occasions. The fruits at MCS Imported Fruits are sold wholesale as well as retail.

May be an image of dessert, fruit, indoor and text

Photo Via: MCS imported fruits

10. FruitFits

FruitFits offers premium fruits and has been operating for more than 30 years at Pak Khlong Talat. At one point, it was also the largest fruit vendor in Bangkok. FruitFits currently operates as an online fruit store selling fruits in wholesale and retail throughout Bangkok. Since FruitFits have accumulated lots of experience through operating for many years, they have a deep knowledge of foreign fruits. Thus, they are able to offer various advice to consumers whether they are looking to purchase the fruits as gifts, or to consumer their self.

Superfood Pomegranate - ChefLeez

Photo Via Chef Leez

Here are the top ten fruit vendors in Thailand where you may order high-quality fruits. The fruits listed above are either imported from the best farms abroad or carefully selected from Thailand’s gardens and farms. These fresh, sweet, and luscious fruits can be delivered to your house anytime you want them.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-09-13 16:31
More lists! Yeay! 🎉🎉
image
gummy
2021-09-13 16:53
22 minutes ago, Bob20 said: More lists! Yeay! 🎉🎉 So who will compile a list of lists ?
narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides39 mins ago

Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Cambodian officials blame Thai truck drivers for spreading Covid in border province
Best of1 hour ago

The best places to live by the beach in Thailand
Sponsored6 hours ago

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of1 hour ago

Thailand’s 8 most iconic landmarks
Best of1 hour ago

The best places to live for families in Thailand
Guides1 hour ago

10 must-visit attractions in Krabi
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

Hot comments from the weekend! | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 16
Thailand2 hours ago

Police say Din Daeng protests will end by next month
Myanmar3 hours ago

23 Rohingya rescued from human trafficking operation in Tak
Thailand4 hours ago

NACC nearing conclusion in case of police allegedly smuggling liquor
Thailand5 hours ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Night curfews, Samui party arrests | September 13
Thailand5 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat named Thailand’s most murderous province
Thailand5 hours ago

Making money from Youtube | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 87
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

CCSA monitoring developments in next 2 weeks to decide next steps
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending