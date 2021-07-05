A laptop is an essential device for most people. From school and office work to editing videos and creating spreadsheets, a laptop with a decent keyboard and excellent screen can help you get any task done. But there are just so many laptops out there, so choosing the right one can be overwhelming.

Whether you need a lightweight laptop you can carry around everywhere, a powerful laptop for video editing, or a laptop to handle zoom calls and your tasks from home, here are the best laptops you can buy in 2021.

Best laptop for productivity in 2021

1. Apple MacBook Air (M1 2020)

The new Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is arguably the best and most exciting laptop Apple has ever made. It has as much power as you could need in a slim and silent design. Boasting giant battery life, an improved keyboard, and an excellent screen, the new MacBook Air is truly revolutionary. On top of that, Apple has pleasantly surprised us by releasing it with a lower starting price than the previous models.

Specification

CPU: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB – 16GB

Display: 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel

Storage device: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Battery Life: Up to 15 hours

Price: Start from – ฿32,900 (8GB RAM/256GB SSD)

Performance

Powered by the M1 processor, the new MacBook Air’s performance is phenomenal. It’s extremely fast for a mid-range machine or for almost any laptop. Even with 4K editing, the laptop stays smooth and stable. The combination of its high-speed processor and storage means everything happens in an instant. Apps open right away, website loading is as fast as your internet can handle, and working with big files is totally lag-free. While it’s not a gaming machine, you can pretty much play all kinds of games smoothly.

Value and Verdict

Overall, the new MacBook Air M1 is perfect for general use customers. For such a thin, light, and fanless laptop, this laptop delivers impressive and reliable performance. Moreover, it provides an excellent build quality and the longest battery life of any MacBook Air ever made. Although it isn’t a budget laptop, it’s very reasonably priced and offers great value.

2. Dell XPS 13

If you are looking for a compact and reliable laptop, the Dell XPS 13 should be on top of your list. It does just about everything right, with stunning design, a gorgeous display, excellent battery life, and a significant amount of power. It’s small and sturdy and is possibly the only consistent competitor to Apple’s MacBook Air.

Specification

CPU: Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7

RAM: Up to 32GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x

Display: 13.4 inch 1920 x 1200

Storage device: Up to 2TB

Battery Life: Up to 13 hours

Price: Start from – ฿64,900

Performance

The Dell XPS 13 is not only equipped with the latest Intel processor, but it also boasts Intel Evo certification that is only given to the best-performing laptops. Therefore, this laptop delivers outstanding speed, efficiency, and performance. Running demanding software, like Adobe Premiere Pro, is incredibly seamless on this laptop. Moreover, you can play some games smoothly, with almost no lags.

Value and Verdict

With exceptional build quality, performance, display, and battery life, the Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best laptops you can buy today. In addition to its unmatched performance, it’s also highly portable and designed beautifully. It is indeed a pricey investment, but with everything that it offers, it’s worth every penny.

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft truly blew us away with their new Surface Laptop 4. Boasting a combination of a beautiful PixelSense display and an impressively comfortable keyboard, this laptop shows just how good Windows laptops can be. It’s thin, lightweight, powerful, and pretty reasonably priced.

Specification

CPU: 11th generation Intel Core i5 – i7/AMD Ryzen 5 – 7

RAM: 8GB – 32GB

Display: 13.5 inch PixelSense touch 2,256 x 1,504

Storage device: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Battery Life: Up to 13 hours

Price: Start from – ฿35,999 (Intel Core i5-1145G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

Performance

The Surface Laptop 4 is equipped with some excellent specs, so Windows 10 and all of your favourite apps can run very well. It doesn’t show any sign of slowing down even when you load it with a dozen tabs in your browser while opening multiple other tabs. While the battery life doesn’t actually last 19 hours like Microsoft claimed it to be, it still lasts for up to 13 hours, which is still impressive.

Value and Verdict

If you’re looking for a super-portable laptop that can get some work done, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will do the trick. Its fantastic keyboard is a joy to type on, its screen is simply stunning, its performance is excellent, and its battery life is incredible. We don’t recommend it for those who need a laptop for some heavy video editing or gaming. However, if you’re a writer or your job requires you to type a lot, this is the laptop for you.

4. LG Gram 17

A lightweight laptop with a massive screen may sound impossible, but LG proves that it’s totally possible with their LG Gram 17. The laptop comes with a huge 17-inch display, but it’s very light for its size, just under three pounds. The weight is not the only standout feature of LG Gram 17. It also boasts a great battery life, a fast processor, quiet fans, and a brilliant keyboard.

Specification

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7

RAM: 16GB LPDDR4X

Display: 17 inch WQXGA IPS LCD 2560 x 1600

Storage device: Up to 2TB NVMe SSD

Battery Life: Up to 13 hours

Price: Start from – ฿70,346 (1TB NVMe SSD)

Performance

The LG Gram 17 is incredibly smooth at multitasking, so you can get multiple jobs done on the go at the same time. It performs tasks very quickly, even when you open numerous different programs simultaneously. Additionally, the laptop can handle photo and video editing, as well as casual gaming, fantastically.

Value and Verdict

There is very little not to like about the LG Gram 17. It offers excellent battery life and a quality screen. It’s also very lightweight, perfect for any students or workers who commute a lot. It comes with a steep price, but you get what you pay for. Therefore, it’s worth the price if you want the performance and portability of Ultrabooks, but you also want a larger screen.

5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Along with the new MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) is the most exciting laptop Apple has released in many years. Thanks to Apple’s M1 processor, it’s more powerful than before and as sleek as ever. It’s the perfect laptop for creative professionals, as well as mainstream Mac users who need a higher performance than the MacBook Air but want something smaller and less expensive than the 16 inch MacBook Pro.

Specification

CPU: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB – 16GB

Display: 13.3 inch, 2,560 x 1,600

Storage device: Up to 2TB SSD

Battery Life: Up to 17 hours

Price: Start from – ฿49,900 (8GB RAM/512GB SSD)

Performance

The new MacBook Pro M1 is ridiculously fast. It launches apps within seconds, enormous websites can load in the blink of an eye, and you can use various softwares simultaneously without having to experience any slow down. Unlike the MacBook Air M1, the MacBook Pro is equipped with a fan to sustain performance for a longer period of time. But don’t worry about the fan making annoying noise because you won’t hear it turn on in most cases.

Value and Verdict

If you need a compact laptop that is powerful enough to perform processor-intensive workflows, the MacBook Pro 13 M1 is the perfect option for you. This new MacBook Pro can balance performance with long-lasting battery life. In addition, it can handle ultra-high-definition video editing. The price is pretty steep, but if you’re planning to have your machine work for hours on end on rendering tasks, this MacBook is worth the extra money.

6. Acer Swift 3

The exterior of the Acer Swift 3 might be modest, but it’s what’s inside that matters. It’s a remarkable laptop with plenty of power for both study and work. Not only is it highly portable and an excellent multitasker, but also very affordable for a capable Ultrabook.

Specification

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7/AMD Ryzen 5

RAM: 4GB – 8GB

Display: 14 inch 1920 x 1080

Storage device: Up to 1TB

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours

Price: Start from – ฿22,990 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500Y Hexa-Core Processor 8GB RAM 512GB SSD)

Performance

There is almost nothing to complain about when it comes to playing videos and general use in the Acer Swift 3. It can multitask smoothly, with no system slow down. Moreover, it handles Multimedia content creation pretty well. You can do some basic photo editing in Adobe Photoshop without any trouble.

Value and Verdict

The Acer Swift 3 truly shows that even a budget device can provide a solid computing experience, making it among the best budget laptops available on the market today. It’s a highly portable laptop and an excellent multitasker. You can enjoy a comfortable typing experience thanks to its great backlit keyboard. Therefore, if you’re going to type a lot, this is one of the best affordable laptops you can buy.

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet

Do you need a laptop but also want a tablet? Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet gives you the best of both worlds. It comes with both a detachable keyboard and touch screen, so you can use it as a tablet or a laptop. In addition, it has some very impressive specs, making it one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy today.

Specification

CPU: MediaTek Helio P60T Processor

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X

Display: 10.1 inch 1920 x 1200

Storage device: 64GB eMMC

Battery Life: Up to 21 hours

Price: Start from – ฿7,675

Performance

The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook duet can do precisely what you want it to do without any Slowdown. The laptop performs seamlessly when it comes to video streaming, general web browsing, and basic productivity use. The Duet surely isn’t a gaming laptop, but you can use it for light to moderate Mobile gaming without any trouble.

Value and Verdict

Anyone looking for a lightweight and portable 2 in 1 laptop should consider getting a Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook duet. It’s easily one of the best Chromebooks you will find on the market today. It’s compact, it’s great for general productivity use, it has one of the most impressive battery life, and on top of that, it’s very affordable.

8. Asus VivoBook S15

Asus VivoBook S15 offers a combination of thin designs with excellent performance and a reasonable price. It’s one of the most portable 15-inch laptops that will give you a fantastic all-around computing experience. From style to speed to decent battery life, it ticks all the boxes.

Specification

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Display: 15.6 INCH (1920 X 1080)

Storage device: 512GB SSD

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours

Price: Start from – ฿29,990

Performance

The VivoBook S15 is a competent everyday laptop. Its performance is more than enough for day-to-day computing needs since it can handle most tasks with ease, including basic video editing. Of course, gaming is out of the question, but it wasn’t made for gaming.

Value and Verdict

We found almost nothing negative about this incredible laptop. It has a highly portable design, large display, good connectivity, and solid all-around performance. The battery life might not be breaking any records, but it’s enough to keep you going for the best part of the day. The best thing is, it does all that without breaking the bank. Therefore, whether you need a big-screen laptop for home, the office, or even on the go, the Asus VivoBook S15 provides good value for money.

And that’s the end of our list of the best laptops you can buy in 2021. Exactly which laptop you should get depends on what you’ll use it for, how often you’ll use it, and how much money you can afford to spend on it.

