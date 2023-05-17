Thavorn Hotels & Resorts successfully implements Hotefy Mobile Guest Solution

IMAGE via Thavorn Palm Beach Resort

Thavorn Hotels & Resorts has recently integrated the Hotefy mobile guest solution at their Thavorn Palm Beach property. Under the guidance of the new generation of hotel leadership, Pat Thavornwongwongse and John Thavornwongwongse, the hotel group is eager to introduce new technology to enhance their properties.

Thanks to the support of their directors and department heads, Thavorn Hotels & Resorts was able to make swift decisions and ensure everyone was on board with the new technology. The results have been impressive, with over 30,000 guest interactions in the first three months and hundreds of mobile orders. The technology has streamlined staff administration and upsells, resulting in increased tips. Guests can now order and interact with the hotel’s services directly from their mobile devices.

Hotefy Offering Valuable Guest Insights

Hotefy also provides valuable guest insights, allowing the Thavorn team to learn what their guests like and dislike based on clicks and revenue generated. The support team offers English and Thai language support both on-site and online, guaranteeing a smooth integration.

“We are delighted with Hotefy,” says Pat. Achieving happiness across the board, from decision-makers to F&B and Front Desk staff, and especially the guests, is essential. Hotefy has made this possible, benefiting everyone involved.

“Working with the Thavorn Hotel Team has given us new insights into the Thai hotel market,” says Rohan Watt, Co-Founder of Hotefy. “Thavorn Hotels is one of the first hotel groups in the region to adopt mobile ordering and attribute-based selling, further increasing their revenue through an exceptional mobile guest experience.”

To discover the full story and learn how Hotefy can benefit your property, visit get.hotefy.com.

About Thavorn Hotels & Resorts

Thavorn Hotels & Resorts is a well-known family-run hotel group in Thailand, offering a luxurious and authentic Thai experience to guests. With properties in Phuket and Khao Lak, Thavorn Hotels & Resorts presents guests with a variety of accommodation options, from beachfront villas to traditional Thai-style rooms. The hotel group takes pride in delivering exceptional customer service and has won numerous awards for its outstanding hospitality. Thavorn Hotels & Resorts is also dedicated to sustainability, implementing eco-friendly practices across their properties.

About Hotefy

Hotefy is a hospitality technology startup based in Bangkok and Melbourne, co-founded by Shaun De Silva and Rohan Watt. The company’s mission is to revolutionise the hospitality industry by providing innovative solutions to hotels and resorts worldwide. Hotefy’s platform features a range of services, including mobile ordering, guest communication, and personalised marketing campaigns. The technology has proven to increase guest engagement, reduce staff workload, and boost revenue for hotels and resorts. Hotefy has quickly gained recognition in the hospitality industry, partnering with several leading hotel groups globally.