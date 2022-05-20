SAIJAI homecare launch English language online bookings in Bangkok and Phuket

Thailand’s fast-growing online homecare marketplace SAIJAI has added an English language, on-demand booking option. Greater Bangkok and Phuket are the first two areas in the country now where customers can tap into a wide selection of caregivers.

Services provided by SAIJAI include maids, babysitters, elderly care, tutors, drivers, and home beauty. The pandemic resulted in high unemployment in Thailand’s service sector including hotels and restaurants. What has emerged is a wider sharing economy using digital platforms to allow Thais in many fields to work in the more flexible gig economy.

What inspired the start-up SAIJAI was the pressing need to solve the gap of in-home services for busy working individuals, couples, or those with multigenerational families who did not want or need full-time staff. Daily needs change and often having a helping hand for a mother or father who is juggling work and children allows parents to focus on the most important parts of their lives.

As work from home becomes part of the new normal, space in people’s homes is a new luxury. SAIJAI with demand services can give solutions that range from single tasks or areas of the house or condo that need specific attention. Cleaning, tutoring, driving and even pets care is available

SAIJAI launched nationwide services last year in with a Thai language platform, which is a pragmatic approach in a country with a population of 69 million people. With soaring demand in the domestic segment, the growing resource with over 1,500 caregivers is now looking to serve expatriate and foreign customers with its bilingual technology and staff.

With the Thai employment marketplace evolving with on-demand providers ranging from Grab, foodpanda, LALAMOVE, and Bolt, workers are now finding their job choices do not need to be limited to a full-time single employer. The ability to balance work, home, family, and other responsibilities is creating an entirely new, mobile workforce in Thailand.

