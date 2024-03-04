How Regents International School Pattaya nurtures tomorrow’s leaders beyond academic excellence

PHOTO: Regents International School Pattaya

Regents International School Pattaya is one of the most established day and boarding schools in Thailand. Ever since its inception in 1994, the school has firmly positioned itself as the top choice for those seeking a holistic education. The school shapes the leaders of tomorrow with a blend of tradition and innovation, offering state-of-the-art facilities and a globally recognised curriculum like IBDP and A-levels at sixth form. With over 50 nationalities represented, Regents fosters a vibrant educational community where students learn, grow, and excel.

Focusing on academic excellence and holistic development

At the heart of Regents International School Pattaya’s philosophy lies a commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. “We focus on high academic excellence but, we [also] really focus on a real high sense of adventure and making sure that our children are compassionate,” says Ms Amos Turner-Wardell, the School Principal.

Ms Turner-Wardell stresses the significance of experiential opportunities that allow students to challenge themselves beyond the classroom. As a result, students can develop essential skills like adaptability and problem-solving to thrive in an ever-evolving world. The school’s approach encourages students to become decent and well-rounded individuals.

Regent’s commitment to academic excellence is evident in its globally recognized curriculum, which offers both the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and A-levels at the sixth form level. But what about holistic development?

According to Ms Tamika Daley-Bacchus, they prepare students to contribute meaningfully to the world through collaborations with initiatives like the Round Square Philosophy. This means that students at Regents are equipped with both academic knowledge and character-building opportunities. Inside and outside of the classroom, students have amazing experiences that help them develop essential skills like collaboration, teamwork, and critical thinking. These skills are crucial for success in both their academic endeavours as well as their future careers and personal lives.

“Our philosophy, our motto really is to create your future, and that’s really what Regents is about… So in addition to having high academic expectations and successes, they leave being sustainable human beings. And when I talk about sustainability, I’m not talking only about the environment, I’m talking about their contribution to the wider world,” adds Ms Daley-Bacchus.

Facilities for growth and excellence

Sports facilities

Regents International School Pattaya designes its campus to inspire learning and growth in every corner. Mr. Oliver Farley, the Director of Sports at Regents, highlights the school’s top-notch sports facilities. “We have a two-court facility, air-conditioned, it’s really nice for the kids… We also have swimming pools, two swimming pools; one is for the younger students, particularly beginners, but we also have a 25-metre six-lane pool, which we use for competitions. And adjacent to that we have a smaller shallow pool for students who are non-swimmers,” he explains.

Mr. Farley enthusiastically shares that students can also utilise the Fitness Suite in addition to the two-court facility for basketball, volleyball, and badminton. This space features a weights room, a versatile fitness area equipped with cardio machines, weight machines, free weights, and even a dedicated yoga studio. Regents also boasts a 400-metre running track and an Astroturf pitch. All these sports facilities not only promote physical well-being but also foster teamwork, discipline, and a spirit of healthy competition among students.

Creative and tech-enriched facilities

Aside from the sports facilities, Regents provides exceptional creative and tech-enriched facilities as well. The campus boasts a magnificent 350-seat auditorium called The Globe, along with two black box theatres perfect for any performance. They also take pride in their specialist drama studios and a dedicated music department equipped with private practice spaces and a tech room for optimal sound production. Moreover, their purpose-built STEAM space offers unique opportunities for hands-on learning, complemented by state-of-the-art science labs and ICT classrooms filled with the latest EdTech tools and resources.

Beyond education, Regents International School Pattaya provides a supportive, diverse, and dynamic environment where students thrive. For parents seeking an educational experience that goes beyond textbooks and classrooms for their children, Regents International School Pattaya offers a home where every student’s potential is recognized, valued, and nurtured.

