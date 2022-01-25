Travel
Survival Guide: Beware of these common scams in Thailand
Who wouldn’t like to visit Thailand? It’s warm, affordable and has everything you want, from exotic beaches with beautiful women and national parks full of wildlife, to the exciting nightlife of Bangkok’s concrete jungle. Most Thais are typically friendly and helpful, but there are some who like to take advantage of foreign tourists for their own benefit, especially ‘farang,’ or white Westerners. So you know what to watch out for, we’ve made a list of the common scams here in Thailand.
Taxi & Tuk Tuk Scams
This is the most common scam in the country. Most taxi drivers will claim that the meter is broken and you have to pay them at a ridiculous rate, just because you’re a foreigner. We recommended downloading Grab, a popular rideshare/taxi app similar to Uber. You can choose the vehicle of your choice, including a normal city car, a premium car, an SUV, or even a motorbike if you’re in a rush and on a budget. What makes it so great is that you’ll know the fixed price before booking and the duration of the ride. Along the same lines is the tuk tuk scam. We know most wide-eyed travellers want the tuk tuk experience. But most of the time, tuk tuk drivers will ask for an unreasonably high price, when you could probably ride the same distance in a safe air conditioned taxi for less than half the price. As you might expect, tuk tuks can be found at tourist attractions or near hotels. Bargain hard, but do be careful; drivers are notoriously manipulative. The best way to deal with them is to stand your ground. If you’re not happy with the price, it’s best to walk away. If you’re lucky, they might give in. If not, try again with another driver.
Temple Scam
This is another popular scam in the country. Believe it or not, many tourists fall for this more often than they should. So we’re here to save the day. You can thank us later. As you stroll down the street to one of the great temples in Bangkok, such as the Grand Palace or Wat Pho, a kind Thai individual will approach you and strike up a conversation. Once the foundation is laid, he will tell you the temples are closed and he can take you someplace else. If you believe him, he will invite you to visit another temple. Once there, you will be greeted by another friend of his, which is the second part of the scam. Similar to what you experienced earlier, he will ask you if you heard of an event that sells gems at a “very affordable price.” If you decide that you want to take a look at “the beautiful and affordable gems,” then he will be more than happy to take you there. The store will look like an authentic business, but remember, they’re in it together. The staff will claim that “today is the last day for the deal” which is not the truth. Nothing here is worth the price or below market value. This is where they reveal their true selves. They will become pushy, urging you to buy things so they can earn more money. Tricky enough? Once you’re distracted, they will vanish out of sight, having completed their mission.
Scooter Scam
This scam is often found on beaches like Pattaya or Phuket, but it doesn’t mean it won’t exist at other destinations in Thailand. It would be best not to rent a scooter; but if you really have to, let us spill the beans. When you rent one of their scooters, they will ask for your passport and/or deposit fee. Once you return the scooter back to them, they will tell you that you damaged their property and won’t give back your passport until you pay a fine. If you’re unlucky, some places have a spare key, which they will use to “steal” the scooter away, so you can buy a replacement. The ball is in their court, whatever the situation. Your best option is to rent from a place that is reputable and trustworthy. Also, just to be safe, inspect the scooter before you take it for a ride and snap photos of it for good measure.
Bar Scam
If you’re travelling alone or with your guy friends and a girl in a “revealing” outfit approaches you, keep an open mind. It might be hard at first, no pun intended. It’s better to keep walking, as the beloved Johnny Walker. If her charms manage to win you over and she lures you into her bar, chances are the drinks are going to be very expensive. Plus, she will want to drink with you, too — at your expense — doubling the bill.
Tailor Scam
This is similar to the gem scam that we tackled earlier. A taxi driver will ask if you want a new shirt or suit and offer his assistance. This is a big no-no and chances are, he will take you somewhere that is neither cheap nor more affordable than tailor shops you could easily find yourself.
Fake Baht
Occasionally, Thai news is gripped by a report about an invasion of counterfeit baht flooding the market. If you’re a traveler who isn’t familiar with how the banknotes look or feel, you’re likely to be offered these fake banknotes. To prevent this from happening to you, familiarize yourself with the look and feel of Thai baht banknotes before roaming around the country. Make sure that you exchange money only at an authorized currency exchange business.
What’s your take?
Thailand is a country that loves tourists, which also makes it fairly easy for some unsuspecting travellers to get scammed. Most of the scams in Thailand start the same way. A random person approaches you or someone offers you something. This should be a red flag. Keep your eyes open for anything unusual while you enjoy your time in Thailand. So what’s your take? Have you been scammed in Thailand before? Or is there a scam you know of that didn’t make our list? Let us know your thoughts in the ThaigerTalk comments section down below!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China donates US$19.5 million worth military equipment to Philippines
City Guide: Top 5 public parks to visit in Bangkok 2022
Thailand News Today | 4th vaccine booster dose now available for 10 provinces
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
At least 19 killed Indonesia’s West Papua nightclub fire
Philippines’ Typhoon Rai destroyed 1.5 million houses in total – IFRC
Government wants to closely monitor eateries following extension of alcohol curfew
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Thailand won’t allow entrance exam makeups, other Asian countries do
Survival Guide: Beware of these common scams in Thailand
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
If pigs could fly: Authorities tackle pork price crisis following swine fever outbreak
Pattaya mayor says there will be no festivals, fireworks for Chinese New Year
Move Forward member pushes for sex work legalisation as election campaigns heat up
Tuesday Covid Update: 6,718 new cases; provincial totals
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Thailand approves plan to attract highly-skilled foreign workers, investors, wealthy retirees
Thailand News Today | Thailand Offering Long Term Visas up to 10 years
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Opinion3 days ago
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
- Pattaya2 days ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
- Crime3 days ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
- Crime2 days ago
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
- Bangkok1 day ago
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Recent comments: