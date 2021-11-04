Travel
Bangkok’s most bizarre sights
Exploring Bangkok comes with many fun and exotic adventures, but have you seen a penis shrine up close? Asia, in general, can be said to have some interesting, cultural practises that may not be understood completely by Westerners. Yet, exploring Bangkok’s most bizarre sights is definitely one way to learn and appreciate the differences between Eastern and Western societies.
1. Wat Hua Krabeu
Water buffalos in Thailand are in danger of becoming extinct. And, the abbot of Wat Hua Krabeu wants to bring attention to their plight. In fact, his old automotive garage for old Mercedes has turned into a temple with a memorial for the buffalos. Skulls adorn the grounds, and visitors can get up close and personal with these skeletal remains. The abbot eventually wants to build a giant shrine and museum for the buffalo. Wat Hua Krabeu is also one of Bangkok’s oldest temples.
2. Chao Mae Tubtim
This bizarre sight may be the most understood as many only know what they see. However, women from all over come to this penis shrine, or phallus, to pray for good luck before becoming pregnant. So, even though it does have an important meaning behind the large-sized male reproductive parts, it is still a great place to see as it truly is quite stunning. Set in a garden, the hundreds of penises come in all shapes and sizes, and are used as an offering for the fertility goddess of the shrine. Nonetheless, snapping a photo next to one of these statues will undoubtedly serve as an interesting memory of your travels.
3. David Beckham Statue
Despite temples in Thailand being used for Buddhist or other religious purposes, an abbot apparently approved the construction of a David Beckham Statue during the 1998 World Cup at Wat Pariwas Temple. As Thailand was enthralled in football mania, the abbot apparently noted that football was like a religion with many followers, as he approved of the statue. Nowadays, it may be good to update such a trend with BTS statues, no?
David Beckham Statue
4. The Ghost Tower
Locals say this truly creepy building is haunted, after years of seeing squatters and trespassers. The building was supposed to be a luxury condominium, but when the Asian financial crisis hit, the developers went bankrupt. Now, thrill-seekers bribe guards to climb atop the building and make videos, while others gawk at its reputation as being filled with spirits.
5. Forensic Museum
This museum is, perhaps, the most gut-wrenching sight to visit as it features tons of dead bodies that have been preserved for educational purposes. However, if you aren’t studying the human body and like creepy things, then this is definitely Bangkok’s most bizarre place to see. The Forensic and Pathology museum serves as a learning lab for forensic students at Siriraj University Hospital, with several infamous mummified corpses also being housed here. Murderers, accident victims, and genetically-mutated babies can be seen here. Just make sure you don’t eat before you come, as you may feel quite nauseous after visiting the macabre museum.
From buildings that are thought to be haunted, to nausea-inducing museums, Bangkok definitely lives up to its name as having something for everyone. And, for that matter, almost anything can certainly be found in this exotic city. Whether that is a good thing or not, finding such bizarre sights in Thailand’s capital is definitely intriguing for many travellers.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
Bangkok’s most bizarre sights
The best places to visit in Old Bangkok
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Britain the first to approve Covid-19 antiviral pill Molnupiravir
Burmese junta adds third charge for American journalist Fenster
Thai health experts report three deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand News Today | Politicians Voice Stance on Lèse Majesté | Moderna Donation Blocked | Nov. 4
Police raid Pattaya beach bar and arrest 30 customers
Nonthaburi man arrested with stolen women’s underwear
AG’s Office to finish review of “Joe Ferrari” case within the next 2 weeks
Fake goods valued at 40 million baht seized in police busts
Police bust counterfeiters selling fake US $100 bills on Facebook
Cryptocurrency is now accepted at Silavadee Pool Spa Resort in Koh Samui
Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals
Joke Thaiger, Wowzers, Thai Silk Shirts, Greedy Bar Girls | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 53
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
- Crime2 days ago
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
- Opinion3 days ago
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION