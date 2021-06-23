Best of
Top 5 Provinces to visit near Bangkok
Bangkok is a trip in itself, as it features many things to see and do. But, if you are wanting a day trip outside of Thailand’s capital, many provinces nearby offer unique experiences that can accompany your vacation. Such things as visiting a nearby beach to remind yourself that you are on a tropical island are definitely possible by just taking a short drive.
Furthermore, enjoying a trip to see ancient temples in Ayutthaya may just give you a nice respite from the hustle and bustle of a major city. Here, you can see the remnants of Thailand’s history, all in one amazing site. Additionally, if you want to try out some fine wine, travel just an hour to Siam Winery, where the award-winning wine brands will have you feeling warm and cosy.
5 Top Provinces To Visit Near Bangkok
1. Rayong Province (Koh Samet)
Koh Samet, in Rayong Province, offers a weekend getaway for those in Bangkok as it is only a 3-hour drive from the capital city. Furthermore, the island is mostly part of the Khao Laem Ya–Mu Ko Samet National Park. Named after the ‘Samet’ trees, or cajeput trees, the island is full of beauty. With turquoise blue seas and white sands, water sports are clearly a fun way to spend the day. Moreover, the island’s nightlife is full of fire shows and good times.
The island has many beaches, including Monkey Beach where (as the name suggests) you can feed monkeys. One thing to remember, in addition to the more crowded areas, the further south you go, the less developed it gets. Visitors can also take advantage of just about any kind of accommodation they wish for, as the island caters to all kinds of tourists.
2. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
Once the 2nd capital of Thailand, Phra Nakhon’s Ayutthaya is a Unesco World Heritage Site. The Wats here are some of the most iconic in the country. However, Wat Phra Sri Sanphet is one of the most popular. Located in the royal palace grounds, its bell-shaped pagodas definitely serve as a striking landmark.
Nonetheless, the small ruins surrounding the pagodas have their own place in history. The crumbled remnants are thought to be those of the old royal housing. The placement of the temples in Ayutthaya was strategic as the city became a hub for global diplomacy and commerce back in the 14th to 18th centuries. Additionally, it was located above the tidal bore of the Gulf of Siam (Thailand was known as Siam previously), to prevent the attacks of warships and other nations. Its history and beauty is definitely a sight to see for those touring the nation’s temples.
3. Chon Buri (Koh Larn)
Coral Island, or Koh Larn, in Chon Buri province, is where visitors can escape from Bangkok’s busy streets. This little piece of paradise offers blue waters and white sands and is only 7.5 kilometres away from Pattaya. As a result, it has become quite a popular destination to go to in the morning and stay for a few hours. Moreover, if you are looking to do a bit of water sports, the island offers it all. From snorkelling to parasailing, Koh Larn will refresh your mind against the backdrop of a palm tree-lined beach.
In addition to the water activities, visitors can relax on their beach towels and sunbathe with the ocean waves lapping in the distance. Furthermore, if you want to take your relaxation to the next level, a beach masseuse is surely nearby to stretch out your muscles and get you ready for more fun in the sun. But, before you get back to the hustle and bustle of the big city, enjoy a healthy lunch on the beach. And, you can definitely wash it all down with a nice, tropical beverage.
4. Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin)
In Prachuap Khiri Khan province, the seaside resort of Hua Hin is definitely quite popular with locals and expats alike. As the area is located along the Gulf of Thailand, it is the perfect getaway for those working and living in Bangkok. Furthermore, the area is known for its beautiful landscapes as well as interesting activities for everyone to do. Kids will especially like the water parks and ocean activities that can turn a few hours into a whole day.
In Hua Hin, shopping is plentiful, with many new and modern ‘villages’ offering a themed escape from reality. Santorini Park, for example, is definitely a cool place to visit as its surroundings and decor transcend visitors to Greece. Visiting the temples also provides a bit of cultural education and aesthetically pleasing architectural visuals.
5. Samut Sakhon (The Floating Vineyards)
If you go to Samut Sakhon Province in Thailand, you’ll see an amazing floating vineyard. Best of all, it is only 1 hour away from Bangkok. The Siam Winery is an award-winning winery featuring the Chatemp and Monsoon Valley wines. Thus, trying these wines is a must-do for visitors to the vineyards. Planted in rectangular isles, the vines are separated by canals that are reminiscent of Venice.
The Chao Phraya Delta produces the bulk of the vineyards’ grapes, defying the commonly-held belief that wine cannot be produced in such areas in Thailand. Regardless, wine buffs can take a wine-tasting tour and can visit the floating vineyards for an additional fee. Visiting Siam Winery is definitely a good option for those wanting to experience how Thais do wine.
It’s easy for travellers to forget about the rest of Thailand when visiting Bangkok, as the capital can provide weeks of fun activities. But, for those wanting to get away for a bit of fun in the sun, visiting the nearby provinces is a good option. Koh Larn, Koh Samet, and other nearby islands and beaches are some of the most beautiful ways to catch some rays.
Taking in the surrounding provinces is definitely a good idea if you want to venture out into the country. With an abundance of ancient temples, wine vineyards, and the infamous Pattaya nightlife to see, a short trip to experience the rest of the country is surely quite obtainable as travel fees are cheap. Don’t forget to bring your camera or smartphone, as the road trip along the way will provide some amazing snapshots of rural Thailand.
Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 Provinces to visit near Bangkok
CCSA gives details on “Phuket Sandbox” and “Samui Plus” travel schemes
Top 5 Cities to visit in Thailand
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Gap between AstraZeneca vaccines cut from 16 to 12 to 8 weeks
Top 5 Steakhouses in Bangkok
Top 5 Pubs in Bangkok
Wednesday Covid Update: Daily death count hits record high; provincial totals
US is “unable” to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Americans who live overseas
Sandbox could be revised, cancelled if Covid-19 outbreaks occur
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Embassy of France in Thailand starts vaccine campaign for French nationals ages 55+
Driver killed after truck crashes from bridge, explodes in Hat Yai
Bangkok public hospitals run low on beds for Covid-19 patients in critical condition
Lao woman rejected while trying to register for Covid-19 vaccine
First person charged under Hong Kong security law goes to trial – without a jury
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
- Environment3 days ago
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
- Phuket3 days ago
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
- Politics4 days ago
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO