Getting married can be a busy and stressful process. So much so, that couples may not have the time to do it all themselves; especially if you want to organise it relatively fast to your tastes and liking. This is where wedding planners come in handy – these professionals can help your dream wedding in Bangkok come to life. Many offer full-service planning that covers all aspects, from finding your dream venue to on-site coordination. Thus, you’ll be able to enjoy the journey of your wedding from conception to conclusion. To help you out, we’ve listed Bangkok’s top wedding planners below.

Top 5 Wedding Planners in Bangkok

1. Chic Planner

Chic Planner is well-known for its luxe and grandeur. Founded in 2006, they specialise in wedding transformations with a very distinct aesthetic.

Their weddings are fashion-forward and colourful, with lots of floral and attention to detail. Moreover, they provide multi-level services with unlimited communication throughout. Before deciding on a theme, the creative process starts with a conversation with the bride, groom and their respective families. Every idea is completely customised and individual to each event, with plenty of room for compromise. Furthermore, there’s nothing they can’t do; for example, past projects saw the transformation of entire venues into mystical wonders. Overall, they’re a wedding planner you can trust to bring your perfect wedding to life.

Services: Venue hunting, flower arrangements, vendor referrals, LGBT weddings, floor plan and timeline planning. day of coordination details and RSVP tracking.

2. As Your Mind Wedding Planner s

With As Your Mind Wedding Planner, no 2 events are the same. From day one, they build a rapport with their clients to understand their vision at a deeper level. Moreover, their services are extensive and they cater to weddings of all scales and budgets. From the planning, design and production, everything is taken care of to ensure the process is as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Services: Photography, cinematography, flower decoration, theme design & creation, indoor & outdoor lighting, invitation card and logo design, onsite management and schedule arrangement.

3. The Wedding Bliss

The Wedding Bliss are located in Phuket, however design weddings in Bangkok as well. They are a full-service planner with events that are “rich in beautiful details, at the same time boasting impeccable event execution”. Each ceremony encompasses the personality and story of couples and they work with the top vendors in Thailand for the highest quality. Moreover, they offer venues across a range of settings, such as 5-star hotels, luxurious villas, resorts and beaches.

Services: Venue hunting, budget management, concept & theme creation and full-detail orientated wedding design. Furthermore, vendor selection, schedule arrangement, guest accommodation, activity coordination, legal advisory and pre-wedding ceremony rehearsal is also included.

4. Keeran The Wedding Planner

Weddings by Keeran are another popular wedding planner with over 14 years of experience. The company has a strong network of industry partners, including vendors, leading hotel brands and dependable suppliers in Thailand and abroad. Due to this, you can assure a flawless delivery on your big day.

Their style is elegant, impressive and traditional. Many have described their events as picturesque, with small details like the freshness of the flowers that create a multi-sensory experience. In addition, they deliver destination weddings outside of Bangkok. These locations include Phuket, Chiang Mai and Samui to name a few as well as overseas countries like Bali.

Services: Venue hunting, destination weddings, vendor selection, interior decor and event styling.

5. Jeniva Creative Wedding Planner s

Jeniva Bangkok adopt a modern and cinematic approach. Their services are broad, including the usuals like budget management, photography to hair and makeup styling.

Their expertise lies in providing top service and their table arrangements, in particular, are beautiful with delicate touches throughout. Moreover, every element from the flooring to the sparkle of the lighting is thoughtfully composed. Overall, they strive to make weddings an unforgettable experience and will be by your side every step of the way.

Services: Venue hunting, event and flower design and wedding coordinator.

Looking for wedding planners elsewhere in Thailand? Check out our article on the top wedding planners in Phuket.

