THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 concluded with a resounding success

PHOTO: Le Cordon Bleu Dusit at THAIFEX - HOREX Asia 2024

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024, held at the Impact Arena from 6 to 8 March, was a major success. With a bustling atmosphere, it attracted a total of 15,851 trade attendees from 68 countries! The event brought together industry professionals from all corners of the globe. From cutting-edge technology to innovative culinary creations, attendees experienced the full spectrum of advancements in the hospitality, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) sectors. Plus, esteemed professionals, including top chefs, hoteliers, and suppliers from around the world, added their expertise and flair to the event. It was truly a celebration of innovation and collaboration in the industry.

Setting the stage for the future of hospitality

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 served as a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration among like-minded individuals passionate about shaping the future of hospitality. There are six major trends shaping the hospitality landscape spotlighted at THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024: contactless services, digital guest experiences, energy efficiency, food waste management, plant-based menus, and sustainability. Embracing these trends, industry leaders showcased groundbreaking solutions aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and improving guest experiences.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the Thaifex Horec Experiential Zone, participate in workshops at the Thaifex Horec Academy, and applaud winners at the prestigious Thaifex Horec Innovation Awards. But aside from learning and networking, THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 was also a place for friendly competition, such as the ASEAN Barista Team Championship and the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge. In addition, the Hosted Buyer Program provided a unique experience for participants to engage with industry experts and suppliers.

Over 300 exhibitors from different segments of the HoReCa industry under one roof

During the event, attendees could meet 359 exhibitors from 23 countries. Thus, it offered a fantastic platform for industry enthusiasts and professionals to discover new trends, establish important connections, and gain valuable insights into the future of hospitality. In terms of business success, the event exceeded expectations, with estimated orders reaching an impressive USD 91 million. On-the-spot transactions also flourished, totalling around USD 10 million. This reflects the high level of engagement and interest among participants.

Meeting impressive exhibitors

One standout exhibitor at THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 is alterpacks, which garnered attention for its innovative approach to sustainability. They produce eco-friendly containers that are both functional and environmentally responsible by using food waste and agricultural by-products. If you’ve been following the HoReCa sector closely, then you probably already know that eco-friendly packaging is becoming more common. But what makes alterpacks stand out is their ability to store wet and oily foods effectively. The versatility of their containers allows for a wide range of foods to be stored without compromising on quality.

“So alterpacks is a new materials company, and in essence, what we’re using is food that’s being thrown out by manufacturers, agriculture waste, and our technology allows us to extract the plant fibres and create this new material that looks and feels like cardboard and paper, but it’s actually 100% organic waste and able to hold wet and oily foods,” explained Karen, the representative from alterpacks.

Another impressive exhibitor at THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 is the Cimbali Group. They showcased cutting-edge technology designed to elevate the coffee experience. Millie Chan from Cimbali Group expressed excitement about their offerings.

She explains, “So at Thaifex Horec Asia, we’re presenting the M200, which was launched about 2 years ago and incidentally going to win the innovation award at this show. [It’s a] high-end premium machine for baristas who are interested in high-performance technology and great coffee. But today [aside from the M200], we’re also talking about this lovely little piece of equipment called the LaCimbali S Light, and it’s taking the market by storm.”

Look forward to THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025

The inaugural THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 left a lasting impression. It certainly paves the way for more remarkable gatherings in the future. The event showcased cutting-edge solutions tailored to elevate industry standards, attracting top-tier buyers and exhibitors from all around. Countless successful business transactions took place, fostering new opportunities and partnerships that will shape the sector’s future.

If you missed the event, don’t worry. THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 is already on the horizon, scheduled for March 5th to 7th, 2025. Get ready for another round of innovation, networking, and endless possibilities!

For more information about the event, make sure to visit THAIFEX – HOREC Asia’s website.

Sponsored