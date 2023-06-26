Where to shop in Phuket: 5 must-visit shopping malls

PHOTO: Freepik

Ready to soak up some sunrays and indulge in retail heaven? Phuket is just the ticket, offering you a brilliant blend of beach life and shopping delights. Though skyscrapers and enormous malls might be scarce, don’t worry! Phuket’s shopping centres give those in Bangkok a run for their money. From international brand names to delectable cuisine, and fantastic entertainment options, Phuket has got you covered. Here’s a list of the top five shopping malls in Phuket that you should definitely check out!

Jungceylon Shopping Mall – Back in Action since December 2022!

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00

Location: 200 Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Jungceylon Shopping Mall is a modern shopping center located in the heart of Patong, Phuket, Thailand. It was first opened in the year 2006 and after almost two decades of providing top-notch shopping and entertainment experiences to the visitors, the mall underwent a major renovation and re-opened in December 2022.

It’s the one-stop destination for shopping, movies, dining, and entertainment. The mall houses various entertainment venues, including movie theatres at SF Cinema City, a Big C supermarket, Robinson department store, stylish hotels, over 200 boutiques, and a wide range of restaurants and bars.

Central Phuket Festival and Floresta

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00

Location: 199 หมู่ที่ 4 Vichitsongkram Rd, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Central Phuket is a popular shopping destination located on Vichitsongkram Road in Phuket, Thailand. It consists of two wings: Central Phuket Festival and Central Phuket Floresta. With a diverse selection of both international and local brands, shopping at Central Phuket offers an unparalleled experience. Additionally, the mall features a wide array of dining options, from fast food to gourmet restaurants, to satisfy any craving.

One of the key attractions at Central Phuket is the Aquaria Phuket located in the Floresta wing. This is the largest aquarium on the island, providing visitors with an opportunity to immerse themselves in an underwater world. With diverse marine life, interactive exhibits, and a variety of shows and activities, Aquaria Phuket is a must-visit for families and individuals alike.

Overall, Central Phuket offers a unique blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, making it a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike. Whether you are looking for the latest fashion, a delicious meal, or a fun-filled day of activities, you’ll find it all at Central Phuket.

Limelight Avenue Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 22:00

Location: 2/23 Dibuk Rd, อําเภ, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Limelight Avenue Phuket is a charming shopping mall, situated just a stone’s throw away from the historic Phuket Old Town. The mall offers a delightful respite for visitors who want to take a break from exploring the old town, relax, and enjoy a tasty meal. Spread across two floors, the shopping mall boasts a spacious area of 7,000 square meters and offers a wonderful blend of shopping and dining options.

On the first floor, you can find an array of excellent shops and quaint cafes. Whether you’re looking for souvenirs or gifts, you’ll be spoilt for choice with the wide selection of products available. The second floor is home to some of the most popular clothing and toy shops, catering to all ages.

For those looking for some pampering, Limelight Avenue Phuket has tenants offering top-notch beauty and spa services. Rejuvenate yourself after a long day of exploring the city with a relaxing massage, a beauty treatment, or a spa session. Whether you’re shopping, dining, or pampering, Limelight Avenue Phuket has something for everyone.

Banana Walk Shopping Mall

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00

Location: 124, 11 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Just 100 metres south of Bangla Road on Patong Beach Road lies the three-story beachfront shopping mall, Banana Walk. With its futuristic appearance made of Plexiglas, stainless steel, and aluminium, it’s sure to catch your eye and make an impression. The mall comes to life at night, with its colourful LED lighting illuminating the way.

If you’re in need of some retail therapy, you’ll find plenty of well-known names in apparel, cosmetics, electronics, and cuisine at Banana Walk. And if you’re looking for a spot to pamper yourself, the mall has got you covered with a spa offering a range of services for ultimate relaxation.

Relax and rejuvenate after a long day at the beach, or indulge in some retail therapy. Banana Walk has it all, making it a must-visit shopping mall in Phuket.

Porto de Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 21:00

Location: X8R4+R4V, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Located at the entrance of Laguna Phuket, Porto de Phuket is a one-story shopping mall that’s easy to navigate and packed with all the essentials. With a huge supermarket, numerous restaurants, and great shops offering a variety of products, you’ll find everything you need under one roof.

And if you’re looking for a spot to relax and rejuvenate, Porto de Phuket has got you covered with a spa within the mall. Although it targets the residents of luxury villas, condominiums, and apartments around the area, it’s a great place to explore after a long day of lazing around on the beach. Therefore, if you’re looking for a convenient one-stop-shop in Phuket, head to Porto de Phuket.

There’s no shortage of shopping malls in Phuket. Whether you need retail therapy or just want to see a movie, these five malls are must-visits!

