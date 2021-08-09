Thailand’s top 7 golf resorts

Golfing in Thailand is one of the most beautiful activities to try as the backdrop of a tropical jungle is truly magnificent. Moreover, the hotels in Thailand feature on-site golf courses that are definitely fit for a king. Here, even novice players can enjoy a game as riding around and viewing the scenery may be just as exciting as hitting a hole in 1. Thus, whatever your skill level may be, these resorts offer easy access to some of the world’s highest rated golf courses for anyone booking a room. golf resort

7 Of Thailand’s Top Golf Resorts

Black Mountain is one of the most high-profile golf courses in Thailand. Located in Hua Hin, it has 27 holes, beautiful greenery and a backdrop of lush forests. Furthermore, it has hosted many tournaments including the Royal Trophy and True Thailand Classic.

Fortunately for golf enthusiasts, Black Mountain is home to multiple private villas perfect for a golf getaway. These comprise of 1 to 3 bedroom stays that come complete with a pool. Furthermore, each villa has free wifi as well as a separate living room area. As all of their villas are located near the clubhouse, access to its amenities such as the restaurant, mini mart, spa, sport courts and of course, the golf course is easy. This is made further convenient due to the complimentary shuttle bus that runs between the resort, clubhouse and water park. Moreover, a separate shuttle bus can take you into Hua Hin’s town centre if you want to venture out further. Guests at Black Mountain’s villas can also golf at a discounted green-fee rate – an added bonus!

Facilities: Spa, private pool, wifi in all rooms, airport transfer, living area and black out curtains.

Pricing: From 2,985 Baht.

Address: 1 Moo 2 Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110.

Chiang Mai Highlands is one of the top golf courses in the area. The 27-hole course, that boasts 3 sets of 9 holes is well-maintained and has many elevation changes. Moreover, golfers can take in the breathtaking mountain views at every hole. Highlands has also won multiple awards and is highly renowned as one of the best places to play golf in Thailand.

The resort itself is a scenic refuge thanks to its natural setting. Thus, each room has a view of forests, lakes and rivers, adding a peaceful touch to your holiday. There are 19 private resort villas in total, each with a traditional Lanna style interior. Moreover, villas are only a short distance from the clubhouse that homes a spa, steam room and workout facilities. Finally, the service is great and with the immaculate playing conditions of its golf course, this resort will be sure to provide the ultimate golf experience.

Facilities: Golf course, spa, garden, fitness centre, swimming pool and restaurants.

Pricing: From 3,104 Baht.

Address: 167 Moo 2 T.On Nuea, A.Mae On, Chiang Mai, Mae On, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50130.

At this golf resort, you’ll find a spectacular 18-hole golf course set on the edge of Khao Yai National Park. The course spans from 4,875 yards to 7,115 yards and has a single-track layout. This gives the course an intimate feel and thus provides an exclusive golf experience. In addition, golf carts and caddies are available and green-fee’s are reasonable.

The resort is no short of luxury and with 3 distinct types of rooms, there’s something for everyone. These include the Kirimaya resort, Muthi Maya (forest pool villa) and Atta (lakeside resort suite). Each vary in size, however all feature a balcony, mini bar and free wifi. There is an on-site and award-winning spa as well, so you can relax and recharge after a long day of golf.

Facilities: Golf Course, pool, spa, sauna, coffee shop, tennis court and hiking services.

Pricing: From 2,939 Baht.

Address: 1/3 Moo 6 Thanarat Road, Moo-Si, Pakchong, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Thailand.

The contemporarily designed Summit Windmill Golf Residence is the perfect retreat for business and leisure travellers alike. Here, each furnished apartment overlooks the golf course and provides a separate living and dining area. Moreover, British champion Nick Faldo designed the property’s majestic 18 hole golf course, making it a world-class attraction.

Visitors can choose between putting during the day or night while using the business centre for meetings and other work obligations. Thus, the Windmill Golf Residence is an ideal choice for golf lovers and business travellers who need a relaxing environment against the backdrop of palm trees and lush greenery.

Facilities: Golf course, spa, pool, restaurants, fitness centre, living room, balcony and free breakfast.

Pricing: 1,545 – 16,729 Baht.

Address: 788 Moo 14, Bangna-Trad Rd., Bangpleeyai, Bangplee Samutprakarn, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540.

Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket is set amongst a stunning landscape that reflects the unique Thai charms. And, the resort is only 15 minutes from the popular Patong district. Guests can easily access a multitude of entertainment and shopping or try out different cuisines in Patong.

Each room includes its own balcony and contemporary decor with modern facilities. Moreover, visitors can access the fitness centre, pool, and spa while enjoying a free morning breakfast at the resort. When visitors arrive to this beautiful resort, the only thing that they need to worry about it is how they choose to relax, as the staff and premises make it easy to experience serenity and comfort in style.

Facilities: Golf course, fitness centre, pool, restaurants, spa, free breakfast, balcony and bar.

Pricing: 737 – 5,004 Baht.

Address: 42 Moo 5, Vichitsongkram Rd., Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83120.

Located in the romance area of Chiang Mai city, the North Hill City Resort offers convenient access to the northern Thai culture and sightseeing. The resort’s excellent service and superior facilities make for a memorable stay as its rooms feature the utmost comfortability for guests.

The resort offers many recreational facilities, including a fitness centre and sauna. Furthermore, guests can enjoy the outdoor pool and sauna for after taking in a round of golf. Perfect for leisure and sports lovers, the North Hill City Resort offers convenience among a luxurious golf course setting.

Facilities: Golf course, salon, fitness centre, spa, library, restaurant, karaoke, steam room, sauna, hot tub, pool and free breakfast.

Pricing: 2,634 – 6,654 Baht.

Address: 188 Moo 9 Chiang Mai-Hangdong Rd., Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230.

The Baansuan Khunta Golf & Resort is Ubon Ratchathani’s premier golf hotel. Here, guests can be sure to experience an upscale accommodation full of modern amenities. Just under 10 minutes from the city centre, the hotel’s strategic location offers convenient access to the city’s attractions such as the Wat Nong Pah Pong, Wat Pah Nanachat, and Zuenwan Community Mall.

Visitors can also enjoy the resort’s outdoor pool, while kids can swim in their own designated kids’ pool. Moreover, the fitness centre offers an additional way to stay in shape, while the spa makes it easy to relax after a long day on the greens. For a bit of fun, guests can sing karaoke and enjoy the nearby shops as well. The Baansuan Khunta Golf & Resort is the perfect place for golf-lovers and families alike.

Facilities: Golf course, fitness centre, restaurants, pool, shops, free breakfast, karaoke, garden, sauna and spa.

Pricing: 487 – 2,124 Baht.

Address: 199/1 Moo2 Warin-srisaket Rd. Warinchamrap District Ubonratchathani Tel 045-251288, Warinchamrap, Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, 34190.

Golfing in Thailand may be a hot and sweaty activity, but it truly offers a way to get out in nature and enjoy the spectacular views of this beautiful country. With palm trees lining the greens, it is definitely a relaxing and exciting time to go golfing on these hotels’ beautiful greens. And, when the day is over, these hotels are known for extending your therapeutic time even further by offering spas and pools in which to relax.

