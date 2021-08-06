Thailand’s top 10 golf resorts

Golfing in Thailand is one of the most beautiful activities to try as the backdrop of a tropical jungle is truly magnificent. Moreover, the hotels in Thailand feature on-site golf courses that are definitely fit for a king. Here, even novice players can enjoy a game as riding around and viewing the scenery may be just as exciting as hitting a hole in 1. Thus, whatever your skill level may be, these resorts offer easy access to some of the world’s highest rated golf courses for anyone booking a room.

10 Of Thailand’s Top Golf Resorts

1. Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas

Centrally located in Hua Hin, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas is just steps from Hua Hin Beach. And, if you came by train, the hotel is only a 13 minute walk from the Railway Station. Featuring beautifully designed rooms, with minibars, flat-screen TVs, desks, and safety deposit boxes, it is easy to call the Centara your temporary home.

The spa at Centara is absolutely amazing as it offers many different treatments and massages. Here, guests can surely unwind after a long day of adventures. Outside, guests can definitely take part in other recreational amenities including tennis courts, pools, and a steam room. The premises also features a picnic area for a lunch or dinner outside with your family. And, the resort’s central location makes it a great starting point in which to check out other places in Hua Hin.

Facilities: Air conditioning, minibars, TVs, desks, safety deposit box, tennis courts, pools, steam room and picnic area, golf course

Pricing: 3,848 – 17,605 Baht.

Address: 1 Damnernkasem Road, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand.

2. Anantara Hua Hin Resort

Situated on the Gulf of Thailand, this resort transcends visitors to an old Thai village, making anyone’s stay here unique and memorable. The ancient healing traditions of the East are also fused with the latest contemporary holistic therapies at the Anantara Spa. Guests can choose from a large menu of exotic treatments and also create their own unique spa escape.

Anantara has 2 infinity-edged, beachfront pools to go along with the variety of room types. Moreover, the hotel’s dining options also feature Thai and Italian cuisines. And, its location is superb as it is near the famous night market. Golfers can also take advantage of the resort’s convenient location to top golf courses.

Facilities: Game room, tennis court, fitness centre, spa, swimming pool, library, kids’ club, restaurant, golf course

Pricing: 1,920 – 2,398 Baht.

Address: 43/1 Phetkasem Beach Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110.

3. Banyan Tree Phuket (SHA Plus+)

Set in a saltwater lagoon, the Banyan Tree Phuket transcends its guests into a tropical fairytale where roads are lined with palm trees. Furthermore, the fields surrounding the hotel feature Allamanda blooms leading to the Bang Tao Bay’s sapphire waters.

The hotel is located in Laguna Phuket’s exclusive community, that is home to 3 kms of sandy shores. Additionally, the area has more than 30 restaurants and bars. Visitors can use a free shuttle and lagoon boat to get around the property, which also includes a world-class golf course and private beaches. The resort has a whopping 5 spas in which to choose from, as well as 6 dining venues on-site that serve a host of cuisines. The Banyan Tree Phuket has consistently made the top lists of hotels in all of Asia year after year, and it’s no wonder why with its exclusive amenities.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, pool, water park, library, kids’ club, horseback riding, tennis court, steam room, hot tub, golf course, restaurants

Pricing: 7,414 – 26,958 Baht. thus

Address: 33 Moo 4 Srisoonthorn Road Cherngtalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.

4. Mae Jo Golf Resort & Spa

Mae Jo Golf Resort & Spa lets you live out your ideal Chiang Mai golf holiday in an upperclass way. Here, guests can put among the backdrop of mountain ranges, lychee, mango and tangerine trees. Moreover, visitors can be sure to be located near major attractions such as the Elephant Farm, Kat Karam Museum, and Studio Naenna Textiles Gallery.

Each room offers amazing decor and all the amenities that one would expect of a world-class golf resort. Furthermore, the hotel’s spa, restaurant, pool, tennis court and other on-site activities allow visitors to relax and enjoy entertainment at their doorsteps.

Facilities: Golf course, spa, garden, fitness centre, pools, free breakfast, garden

Pricing: 987 baht-1,675 baht

Address: 112 Moo 7 Ban Sriboonruang Pahpai Sansai, Mae Jo, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50210

5. Santiburi Koh Samui (SHA Plus+)

Arguably Koh Samui’s most luxurious hideaway, Santiburi offers elegance and high-class for anyone wanting to stay at its upscale golf resort. A member of the Leading Hotels of the World, the resort is set among 23 tropical palm garden acres with a river flowing down towards a 300 metre white sand beach.

Each villa is designed with authentic Thai style and suites are reminiscent of the ancient Sukhothai era. Moreover, the resort builds upon harmony and respect for the natural environment. Guests can enjoy complimentary recreational facilities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, kids club, and water sports.

Facilities: Golf Course, pool, spa, private beach, hot tub, sauna, free breakfast

Pricing: 2,914 baht-9,108 baht

Address: 12/12 Moo 1, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

6. Summit Windmill Golf Residence

The contemporarily designed Summit Windmill Golf Residence is the perfect retreat for business and leisure travellers alike. Here, each furnished apartment overlooks the golf course and provides a separate living and dining area. Moreover, British champion Nick Faldo designed the property’s majestic 18 hole golf course, making it a world-class attraction.

Visitors can choose between putting during the day or night while using the business centre for meetings and other work obligations. Thus, the Windmill Golf Residence is an ideal choice for golf lovers and business travellers who need a relaxing environment against the backdrop of palm trees and lush greenery.

Facilities: Golf course, spa, pool, restaurants, fitness centre, living room, balcony, free breakfast

Pricing: 1,545 baht-16,729 baht

Address: 788 Moo 14, Bangna-Trad Rd., Bangpleeyai, Bangplee Samutprakarn, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

7. Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket (SHA Plus+)

Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket is set amongst a stunning landscape that reflects the unique Thai charms. And, the resort is only 15 minutes from the popular Patong district. Guests can easily access a multitude of entertainment and shopping or try out different cuisines in Patong.

Each room includes its own balcony and contemporary decor with modern facilities. Moreover, visitors can access the fitness centre, pool, and spa while enjoying a free morning breakfast at the resort. When visitors arrive to this beautiful resort, the only thing that they need to worry about it is how they choose to relax, as the staff and premises make it easy to experience serenity and comfort in style.

Facilities: Golf course, fitness centre, pool, restaurants, spa, free breakfast, balcony, bar

Pricing: 737 baht-5,004 baht

Address: 42 Moo 5, Vichitsongkram Rd., Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

8. North Hill City Resort

Located in the romance area of Chiang Mai city, the North Hill City Resort offers convenient access to the northern Thai culture and sightseeing. The resort’s excellent service and superior facilities make for a memorable stay as its rooms feature the utmost comfortability for guests.

The resort offers many recreational facilities, including a fitness centre and sauna. Furthermore, guests can enjoy the outdoor pool and sauna for after taking in a round of golf. Perfect for leisure and sports lovers, the North Hill City Resort offers convenience among a luxurious golf course setting.

Facilities: Golf course, salon, fitness centre, spa, library, restaurant, karaoke, steam room, sauna, hot tub, pool, free breakfast

Pricing: 2,634 baht-6,654 baht

Address: 188 Moo 9 Chiang Mai-Hangdong Rd., Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

9. Silavadee Pool Spa Resort (SHA Plus+)

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort (SHA Plus+) offers sports lovers a exotic fusion of luxury and easy access to golfing. Although the resort doesn’t featuer an on-site golf course, it is easy to take a shuttle to the nearest one. Located on Koh Samui, this resort caters to sports lovers and offers cabana style villas in which to relax after a day of activities.

Each room features a rain shower and luxurious bathtubs, perfect for washing off a day of fun. Moreover, visitors can take advantage of the on-site fitness centre, yoga room, and spa or eat delicious cuisines at the resort’s restaurant. In addition to the excellent facilities, guests can start their days with a free breakfast, courtesy of the resort.

Facilities: Golf course nearby, fitness centre, spa, steam room, yoga room, sauna, library, restaurants, bar, free breakfast

Pricing: 4,549 baht-25,733 baht

Address: 208/66 Moo 4, Maret,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

10. Baansuan Khunta Golf & Resort

The Baansuan Khunta Golf & Resort is Ubon Ratchathani’s premier golf hotel. Here, guests can be sure to experience an upscale accommodation full of modern amenities. Just under 10 minutes from the city centre, the hotel’s strategic location offers convenient access to the city’s attractions such as the Wat Nong Pah Pong, Wat Pah Nanachat, and Zuenwan Community Mall.

Visitors can also enjoy the resort’s outdoor pool, while kids can swim in their own designated kids’ pool. Moreover, the fitness centre offers an additional way to stay in shape, while the spa makes it easy to relax after a long day on the greens. For a bit of fun, guests can sing karaoke and enjoy the nearby shops as well. The Baansuan Khunta Golf & Resort is the perfect place for golf-lovers and families alike.

Facilities: Golf course, fitness centre, restaurants, pool, shops, free breakfast, karaoke, garden, sauna, spa

Pricing: 487 baht-2,124 baht

Address: 199/1 Moo2 Warin-srisaket Rd. Warinchamrap District Ubonratchathani Tel 045-251288, Warinchamrap, Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, 34190

Golfing in Thailand may be a hot and sweaty activity, but it truly offers a way to get out in nature and enjoy the spectacular views of this beautiful country. With palm trees lining the greens, it is definitely a relaxing and exciting time to go golfing on these hotels’ beautiful greens. And, when the day is over, these hotels are known for extending your therapeutic time even further by offering spas and pools in which to relax.

