List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
If you’re looking for fantastic budget friendly SHA Plus hotels in Phuket, then you’ve come to the right place! Below, we’ve compiled a list of affordable SHA Plus hotels in Phuket.
Phuket is finally welcoming vaccinated international tourists with no quarantine restrictions via the Phuket Sandbox scheme. However, there’s one thing you need to keep in mind you have to stay in SHA Plus certified hotels for 14 days. The good news is, there are many budget friendly SHA Plus hotels in Phuket that won’t be too heavy for your pockets. These hotels might be affordable, but they offer stylish and comfortable rooms with the highest health and safety standards.
Top 8 Budget SHA+ Hotels in Phuket
Here is our selection of budget-friendly SHA Plus hotels in Phuket, all under 1,000 Baht per night.
1. Andaman Seaview Hotel
Although Andaman Seaview Hotel is a four-star resort, it surprisingly has an affordable price to cater to those on a tight budget. With its Sino-Portuguese architecture, the hotel blends the modern lifestyle and Phuket’s history. Located just a 3-minute walk from Karon Beach and a short drive away from Kata Beach, the hotel features spacious rooms overlooking its sparkly swimming pool or the glittering Andaman Sea. The poolside restaurant, Maneekram Restaurant, serves delicious local and international cuisine. In addition, the hotel also offers soothing massages and treatments at its renowned Samunprai Spa.
Pricing: Start from 807 Baht per night.
Address: 1 Karon Soi 4, Karon Road, Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket 83100.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
2. Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
Hotel Clover offers comfortable and stylish rooms at affordable prices. With the most budget-friendly room just being 999 Baht per night, you’ll definitely get a bang for your buck. The design of the hotel is minimalist yet quirky. Every room comes with a flat-screen TV and seating area. Some rooms also have private balconies. The hotel itself is fully equipped with a fitness centre, restaurant, and a rooftop bar. There’s also a beautiful rooftop pool where you can swim and take in the dazzling views of the Andaman Sea. Located in Patong Beach, Hotel Clover Patong is close to numerous popular attractions in Phuket. Bangla Road is only 200 metres, while the popular Jungceylon Shopping Centre is only 600 metres away.
Pricing: Start from 999 Baht per night.
Address: 162/8-11 Taweewong Rd., Patong Beach, Patong, Phuket 83150.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
3. Patong Mansion Hotel
Located just a 5-minute drive away from Patong Beach, Patong Mansion Hotel is right in the middle of it all. Therefore, you won’t be missing out on all the action Phuket has to offer. The hotel provides excellent air-conditioned rooms with a private balcony, flat-screen cable TV, minibar, and free Wi-Fi. Every room is comfortable, allowing you to rest after a long day of exploring the island. You can also unwind by the rooftop pool and soak up the sun or take a dip to escape the heat. In addition, the hotel has an on-site spa, Sabai Jai D Massage, where you can pamper yourself with a variety of massages and treatments.
Pricing: Start from 421 Baht per night.
Address: 29/1 soi prasertsub 1- Road Ratchapathanuson, Patong, Phuket 83150.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
4. Burasari Phuket
If you’re looking for affordable luxury in Phuket, Burasari Phuket is the hotel for you. This serene boutique resort is located just a few steps away from Patong Beach, so you can easily access many attractions. The rooms are stylish and comfortable, with balconies to let you enjoy the fresh air. Designed with chic decor and beautiful textiles, the resort exudes a laidback and comfy atmosphere. In addition, the resort has two outdoor pools with a pool bar and sun terraces. There’s also a restaurant serving delicious classic Thai and international cuisine, a bar, a salad bar and grill, and even a spa.
Pricing: Start from 942 Baht per night.
Address: 18/110 Ruamjai Road, Amphur Kathu, Patong, Phuket 83150.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
5. Chino Town at Yaowarat Phuket
Chino Town at Yaowarat Phuket offers comfortable private and dormitory rooms with air conditioning. The private rooms feature a desk, seating area, and en suite bathroom. On the other hand, those who stay in dormitory rooms can access a clean shared bathroom. In terms of hotel facilities, Chino Town at Yaowarat Phuket has a shared lounge and laundry service. They also have a small garden in the middle of the building, where you can sit and drink coffee or tea. With Chino-Portuguese architecture and antique cameras displayed on the hotel’s walls, this hotel is truly beautiful. It also boasts a convenient location near Old Phuket Town.
Pricing: Start from 492 Baht per night.
Address: 83,85 Yaowarat Road, Talad Neau, Phuket, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
6. The Tint @ Phuket Town
Inspired by the sweetness of its surroundings, The Tint @ Phuket Town is a sweet modern hotel in the heart of Phuket historic town. Many of Phuket Town’s famous attractions are just a few steps away from the hotel. The rooms are all chic and colourful, with huge windows and private balconies. Each room is equipped with modern comforts like LCD TVs, free Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. It’s truly a home away from home. The Tint @ Phuket Town also hosts plenty of recreational offerings to keep you entertained during your stay.
Pricing: Start from 389 Baht per night.
Address: 2/11 Dibuk Rd., T.Taladyai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
7. R Mar Resort & Spa
R Mar Resort & Spa offers a blend of relaxation and fun. It’s located in the heart of Patong, only a short walk away from the beach and entertainment area. Set in a beautiful garden, the hotel provides the perfect atmosphere for relaxation. There’s an outdoor swimming pool lined with sun loungers, so you can spend your time relaxing by the pool or swim and cool off. Don’t miss out on the hotel’s popular spa as well. The spa offers a wide range of menus, including a variation of massage to ease your mind and body for ultimate relaxation. The rooms are all simple yet comfortable, with all of the essential amenities like flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, minibars, and private balconies.
Pricing: Start from 845 Baht per night.
Address: 33 Soi Rat U Thid 200 Pee 1, Rat U thid 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket 83150.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
8. Coconut Village Resort
Coconut Village Resort is another affordable SHA Plus hotel in Patong. It’s only a hundred meters from the famous Patong Beach and just a short walk away from all kinds of entertainment that Phuket has to offer. The hotel is designed for real relaxation, with neutral coloured decor, palm trees, and an inviting swimming pool surrounded by sun loungers. You can unwind by the pool or the sauna or even enjoy the hotel’s outstanding massage service. The cosy rooms are equipped with private balconies, air conditioning, fully stocked minibars, and flat-screen TVs.
Pricing: Start from 545 Baht per night.
Address: 20 Prachanukroh Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
And that’s our pick of the best budget SHA plus hotels in Phuket! Enjoy a safe and fun holiday without having to break the bank by staying at one of these hotels. If you’re planning to visit Bangkok and looking for SHA certified hotels in the capital, read our article on the Best SHA Plus Hotels in Bangkok.
