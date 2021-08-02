Best of
Bangkok’s 5 best SHA Plus Certified hotels
Bangkok’s SHA Plus Certified hotels have definitely figured out that they can offer a great stay for those needing to undergo mandatory alternative state quarantines. Here, these hotels are rated 4 to 5 stars, with their atmosphere and amenities serving as your upscale home for the duration of your stay. With dedicated staff to make your quarantine experience comfortable and safety measures in place, these hotels have earned the coveted qualification of a SHA Plus Certified hotel.
1. The Okura Prestige Bangkok
This hotel’s name says it all. In fact, guests can find prestige and sophistication at a convenient location to the Phetchaburi MRT station. And, it is a SHA Plus Certified hotel for those wanting to undergo the Alternative State Quarantine.
Despite the outside being a work of art on its own, its inside holds the real beauty. Its interior is modern and its exceptional decor paves the way for amazing city views right outside its windows. Best of all, it has a spa and fitness centre for pampering and a suspended pool for further relaxation. Additionally, Okura features the renowned Yamazato restaurant, presenting authentic Japanese cuisine at its finest.
Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, superb fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, facilities for disabled guests, tea/coffee maker, bar and breakfast.
Pricing: 3,708 – 17,509 baht.
Address: 57 Wireless Rd., Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok, Thailand 10330.
2. Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok
With Sukhumvit MRT station just minutes away, this SHA Plus Certified hotel offers nearby access to Sukhumvit Road and Arab Street. Moreover, Emporium Shopping Mall is just 2 kms away while Central Embassy is 2.6 kms away. Guests at Somerset Maison will enjoy the a la carte breakfasts, outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, garden, and sun terrace.
Rooms feature moden decor, with plush grey carpet for added comfortability. Here, guests can enjoy a clean and crisp room, complete with muted white walls and grey decor. And, for those digital nomads, the rooms offer a long desk with comfortable chair so working from your hotel room is relaxing and convenient.
Facilities: Swimming pool, good fitness centre, free parking, free WiFi, room service
Pricing: 1,387 baht-4,002 baht
Address: Room 84 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasanmitr), Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand.
3. Pathumwan Princess Hotel
This SHA Plus Certified hotel is widely regarded as one of the city’s premier 5 star hotels. Conveniently located adjacent to the famous MBK shopping mall, Pathumwan Princess is also within easy walking distance of the city’s entertainment and classy shopping hub.
Additionally, the hotel is linked to the BTS Skytrain making it easy to visit other areas of Bangkok. Pathumwan Princess features a huge Olympic Club that includes a basketball, tennis, squash, badminton, ping pong, gym, aerobics studio, swimming pool and spa on-site.
Facilities: Hot tub, sauna, pool, massage, fitness centre, yoga room, library, tennis courts, squash courts
Pricing: 1,344 baht-19,204 baht
Address: 444 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330
4. Grand Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21 is a SHA Plus Certified hotel that is located in the popular Sukhumvit area. This 5 star hotel has all the amenities one would expect for its tier, including a fitness centre and spa. Each room uses clean lines and white linens for its decor, making it an upscale and modern place to spend your nights. Moreover, it is by the popular Terminal 21 shopping mall, as its name suggests, and other shopping venues.
Additionally, the hotel features a kids’ club, where parents can have a much-needed break while being assured their children are well-looked after. And, the hotel includes a game room and tennis court for even more activities that are friendly to kids. With its location and amenities, the Grand Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21 is a great place for families.
Facilities: Massage, spa, steam room, sauna, fitness center, pool, kids’ club, game room, tennis court, hot tub, restaurants, garden
Pricing: 2,975 baht-4,971 baht
Address: 2, Sukhumvit Soi 19 (Wattana), Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110
5. Grand Mercure Sukhumvit 24
The SHA Plus Certified Grand Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 24 is just 300 metres from Emporium Shopping Mall and a mere 2.2 kms from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Moreover it is about the same distance to the popular Arab Street. Guests here can enjoy an on-site restaurant, outdoor pool and fitness centre or relax by the garden or bar.
Moreover, for those needing to work while in quarantine, or on holiday, each guest room features a work desk for added convenience. In addition, the property has a sun terrace for those days in which you need some Vitamin D, and also offers a free, daily continental breakfast.
Facilities: Fitness centre, bar, swimming pool, restaurants, free breakfast, babysitting service
Pricing: 934 baht-1,346 baht
Address: 5/1 Sukhumvit Road Soi 24 Khlong Tan, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110
Staying in a SHA Plus Certified hotel is the only way to go when entering Thailand as these hotels make sure your stay is hygienic and comfortable. Moreover, if you do indeed have to undergo a quarantine, these hotels offer the best amenities and entertainment to help you pass the time more quickly. In such 4 and 5 star hotels, it can be easier to spend mandatory time in such luxurious settings, possibly forgetting you are needing to be there in the first place!
