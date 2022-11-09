Lifestyle
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Like almost every Asian capital, Bangkok has no shortage of whisky bars. And like the others, they are far from cheap.
But if you like hobnobbing with the uber-corrupt, or have clients who do, maybe a smokey table in the private room at the back is the place for you. Be ready to drop a lot of baht and to emerge smelling like an old bonfire.
Whisgars – 16 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Phra Nakhon
Great place for whisky and cigars. The hosts sponsor some great events. If you are looking to impress clients, take them for lunch in front then have a drink and smoke in back. Probably one of the very best of Bangkok’s best whisky bars.
ChindAsia Club – 3/1 Sukhumvit 28, Khlong Toei
Calls itself the most exclusive private members-only cigar club in Thailand: single malts and Perdomo cigars! Dress code required.
Cohiba – Soi Ruamrudee (63 Soi Plookjit 3), Phra Nakhon, Bangkok
If you like whisky, you’d love this place. Like all the others, Cohiba claims the best cigar selection in Bangkok.
Walden – 7/1 Sukhumvit 31, Vadhana
A bijoux speakeasy with a small but good selection of whiskies. Young Japanese owner is very nice and friendly. Fresh ginger ale and snacks.
Bamboo Bat at the Mandarin Oriental · Bang Rak
The Mandarin Oriental hotel’s bar has been a sanctuary for music lovers among Bangkok’s best whisky bars since it opened in 1953. Classy jazz is still conspicuous. Lovely ambience and great cocktails. Try Riffin’ The Scotch – Johnny Walker Gold, mushroom, pear and agave.
Black Amber Thonglor’s Social Club – Thonglor Soi 6, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok
Dark atmosphere like a speakeasy in old Sicily. Not crowded, with a very private feel. Coolest lab-coated mixologists and serving table. Tastefully decorated and designed. Jazz at the weekends.
ONYX – RCA (Zone C), Huai Khwang
Buy a bottle when you are with five or more friends and get free entrance. No flip flops, shorts or singlets. Foreigners have to pay 400 baht (US$10) but get some free drinks. Loud mainstream EDM, but very well organized with helpful staff. Crowd is mainly local teenagers.
Tep Bar – 69 -71, Yi Sip Song Karakadakhom 4 Alley, Pom Prap Sattru Phai
More of a noisy club with live Thai music and cocktails made from Thai whisky. A hidden gem with good food, music and cocktails in a small alley. Recommended for out-of-town visitors.
Hanakaruta – Sathon 10, Bang Rak
Japanese Restaurant with a huge variety of sake & Japanese whisky still rates among Bangkok’s best whisky bars. Nice food to accompany with the drinks, especially the cabbage with salt. Wednesday is ladies’ night with BOGOF drinks.
SIP Prachachuen – 48/3 Pracha Chuen Rd, Chatuchak
The place to be if you want to just have some whisky and a chat with good friends.
Sugar Ray – 88 Soi Sukhumvit 24
Super hidden – look for Heidi’s Secret Place, it’s on the second floor. Rated by many as one of the best bars in the capital. Supercool vibe, friendly staff.
22 STEPS – Wireless Road, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok
A great selection of whiskies and good cocktails.
