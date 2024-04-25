Sun safety in Thailand: A guide to flawless skin in the heat

PHOTO: jannoon028, Freepik

Sun safety in Thailand is a crucial aspect to consider when planning your trip. With its tropical climate and strong sunlight, it becomes even more essential to prioritise skin health and sunburn prevention to make the most of your time under the Thai sun. By implementing effective sun protection tips, you can shield your skin from the damaging effects of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays and maintain a healthy and radiant complexion throughout your journey.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the importance of sun safety in Thailand, discuss practical sunburn prevention strategies, and share valuable sun protection tips that will help ensure your skin’s well-being and enhance your overall travel experience in this tropical haven. Equipped with this knowledge, you can confidently soak in the beauty of Thailand while keeping your skin protected and healthy, allowing you to create unforgettable memories under the sun.

Sun safety in Thailand

1. Apply sunscreen

Applying sunscreen in Thailand is crucial for maintaining sun safety and protecting your skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The tropical climate in Thailand often means intense sunlight and high UV exposure which can increase the risk of sunburn, premature skin ageing, and skin cancer.

When choosing a sunscreen, it is recommended to select one with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30. SPF 30 sunscreen blocks about 97% of the sun’s harmful UVB rays. For even greater protection, you can opt for SPF 50, which blocks approximately 98% of UVB rays. However, no sunscreen can block 100% of UV rays. Remember to apply sunscreen generously and evenly to all exposed skin areas about 20-30 minutes before going outside, and reapply every two hours or more frequently if you are swimming, sweating, or towelling off. By using sunscreen with an appropriate SPF and broad-spectrum protection, you can significantly reduce the risk of sunburn and long-term skin damage.

By incorporating sunscreen into your daily routine in Thailand, you can enjoy the country’s beautiful outdoor attractions while ensuring that your skin remains safe and healthy. Practising sun safety is an essential part of responsible travel and self-care in sun-drenched destinations like Thailand.

2. Wear protective clothing

Protective clothing serves as a physical barrier between your skin and the sun, reducing the amount of UV radiation that reaches the skin. By wearing loose, long-sleeved shirts and pants made from lightweight, tightly woven fabrics, you can minimise your skin’s exposure to direct sunlight. Clothing with a built-in Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) rating offers an additional layer of protection specifically designed to block UV radiation. Combining sunscreen with protective clothing provides a comprehensive approach to sun safety, keeping your skin healthy and safe during your time in Thailand.

Wearing lightweight, breathable clothing can help keep you cool in hot climates, while moisture-wicking fabrics can help manage perspiration and prevent overheating.

3. Seek shade

Seeking shade in Thailand’s heat is an essential part of sun safety, providing a cooler environment and reducing your exposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays. Plan your outdoor excursions for the early morning or late afternoon when the sun is not at its peak. Avoid spending extended periods outdoors between 10 AM and 4 PM, when UV radiation is typically the strongest.

Look for shaded spots under trees, large plants, or other natural formations like cliffs or rock overhangs. These areas can provide a cooler and more comfortable place to rest and avoid direct sunlight. Seek shelter under built structures such as umbrellas, gazebos, or pergolas in parks, beaches, and other public spaces. These structures can offer shade and a comfortable place to rest during the hottest parts of the day.

Bring a compact, lightweight umbrella or sunshade-like hats that can be easily set up when needed. This can provide instant shade when natural or built options are not available.

4. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated in Thailand’s heat is a crucial component of sun safety, as it helps your body maintain its core temperature and prevents heat-related illnesses. Consume water consistently throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Aim for at least 2-3 litres per day or more, depending on your activity level and individual needs.

A simple way to gauge your hydration level is to monitor the colour of your urine. The light yellow or pale straw colour indicates good hydration, while the dark yellow or amber colour suggests that you need to drink more water. In addition to water, consider drinking electrolyte replacement beverages, especially if you’re sweating heavily or engaging in strenuous activities. These drinks can help replenish lost electrolytes and maintain proper body function. Consume fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, and berries. These foods can help keep you hydrated for a long time.

Both alcohol and caffeine can have diuretic effects, which can contribute to dehydration. Limit your intake or balance their consumption with plenty of water.

5. Use sunglasses

Using sunglasses in the heat is a vital aspect of sun safety, as they protect your eyes from the harmful effects of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Prolonged exposure to UV rays can increase the risk of eye damage and vision problems.

Polarised sunglasses can minimise glare from bright surfaces like water, sand, or pavement, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain, especially under intense sunlight. Wearing sunglasses in bright conditions can help enhance visual clarity and contrast, making it easier to see and reducing the risk of accidents or injuries during outdoor activities. Additionally, sunglasses can help alleviate eye strain and fatigue caused by squinting in bright sunlight.

UV-blocking sunglasses shield your eyes from both UVA and UVB rays, which can cause long-term damage to your eyes, including conditions like cataracts, macular degeneration, and photokeratitis (a painful sunburn of the eye’s surface). By protecting your eyes from harmful UV radiation, UV-blocking sunglasses can help lower the risk of developing eye diseases and conditions related to prolonged sun exposure. Prolonged sun exposure can cause wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes. UV-blocking sunglasses can help protect the delicate skin around your eyes, reducing the risk of premature ageing caused by sun damage.

6. Be cautious near water

You should be cautious near water in Thailand’s heat due to several reasons related to sun safety. Firstly, the intense heat and strong sun rays can cause severe sunburn, heatstroke, and dehydration. Being near water, such as a beach, swimming pool, or lake, often means spending extended hours under the sun, which increases your exposure to harmful UV radiation.

Water has the ability to reflect and magnify the sun’s rays, intensifying their effects on your skin and eyes. This can lead to a higher risk of sunburn, even if you are under a shade or wearing a hat. Additionally, swimming in water without proper sun protection can wash off your sunscreen, leaving your skin vulnerable to the sun’s damaging effects.

To ensure sun safety near water in Thailand, always wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF, reapply it frequently, especially after swimming, and wear protective clothing, such as a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Sun safety is of paramount importance because it helps protect our skin, eyes, and overall health from the harmful effects of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. By adhering to sun safety guidelines, we can significantly reduce the risk of sunburn, heat-related illnesses, and dehydration in the short term.

In the long term, practising sun safety can help prevent premature ageing, skin damage, eye problems, and most importantly, lower the risk of developing skin cancer. Ultimately, being proactive about sun safety allows us to enjoy the outdoors responsibly and maintain our well-being while minimising the adverse effects of sun exposure.

