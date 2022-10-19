Best price for Chin and Breast Augmentation in Thailand

When we talk about chin and breast augmentation, or plastic surgery in general, the first thing that comes to mind might not be Thailand. And yet, a large number of people from countries like the US, Australia, and the UK, fly thousands of miles each year to go under the knife in the Land of Smiles. It is estimated that, on average, you can save 40% to 60% on any procedure as compared to the prices charged in most Western countries.

What makes it even more attractive is that the price is still lower even when you add in travel and accommodation costs. Plus, the quality of plastic surgery in Thailand is on par with those in Western countries. In fact, numerous hospitals and clinics in the country boast international standards, with highly-skilled surgeons and state-of-the-art facilities.

The total cost for breast augmentation surgery in Thailand is between 100,000 THB (3,000 USD) – 300,000 THB (7,500 USD). Chin augmentation, on the other hand, typically starts from around 30,000 THB (800 USD) to 100,000 THB (3,000 USD). Of course, in reality, the price can vary widely. Some offer lower prices than average, while others might be way more expensive. That’s why it can be hard to decide which hospital or clinic around the country offers high-quality chin and breast augmentation at the best price. Worry not; below, we’ve compiled the high-quality clinics in Thailand offering the best price for Chin and Breast Augmentation.

1. Asia Cosmetic

Another world-class hospital offering the best price for high-quality chin and breast augmentation procedures is Asia Cosmetic Hospital. The head surgeon of the hospital is Dr Tanongsak Panyawirunroj, who boasts more than 18 years of experience and has done over 10,000 surgeries. Moreover, he’s an associate of the Medical Council of Thailand and a member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).

Asia Cosmetic Hospital offers several techniques for chin implants, including using an implant, fat injection, and collagen injection. However, the most common one is using an implant, which starts from approximately 1,150 USD (41,710 THB). Breast augmentation in Asia Cosmetic Hospital typically uses round silicone implants and starts from approximately 2,500 USD (90,674 THB). However, you can consult the surgeon first to discuss your preferred method. The hospital is known to tailor the treatment to your specific needs and wants.

2. Kamol Hospital

Kamol Hospital is perhaps among the most popular hospitals for cosmetic and plastic surgery in Thailand. Accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), boasts a team of highly-skilled medical professionals who have mastered their craft and continues to stay updated with the latest medical advancements. The founder of the hospital, Dr Kamol Pnasritum MD, is one of the top surgeons in the country. He’s particularly known for gender confirmation surgeries, as well as related surgical procedures for both trans women and men. Moreover, many Thai celebrities turn to him as their go-to surgeon for elective procedures.

Together with his team, Dr Kamol offers a wide range of plastic and cosmetic procedures, including chin and breast augmentation. Chin augmentation in Kamol Hospital starts from 828 USD (30,031 THB), while breast augmentation starts from 4,174 USD (151,390 THB). Both procedures are performed by an experienced surgeon using the latest medical technology. A wide range of implants is available. Your surgeon will gladly advise you on the best type for you during your consultation, so you can be sure to receive the best results possible.

3. Pratunam PolyClinic

Pratunam PolyClinic is super popular among local Thais, expats, and medical tourists alike. The clinic boasts some of the most skilful and experienced surgeons in Bangkok. Dr Thep Vechavisit of Pratunam PolyClinic is particularly known for his outstanding skills in sex change procedures and has done thousands of successful operations. Thus, you can rest assured that you’ll be in good hands if you have your chin and breast augmentation here. Besides Dr Thep, the nurses here are also the best in what they do. Plus, they use first-rate equipment and materials.

The clinic offers one of the best deals on chin and breast augmentation in all of Bangkok. The breast augmentation is approx 1,378 USD (55,000 THB), while chin augmentation starts from 469 USD (17,000 THB). And although they offer low prices, they provide the best quality of everything. They’ll help you get the best results of your dreams. For more information and inquiries please click HERE.