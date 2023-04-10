Best Thai restaurants in Bangkok for authentic Thai food

PHOTO via Flickr

Thai food, renowned for its exquisite balance of flavors and aromatic complexity, has captured the hearts and taste buds of foodies worldwide. When it comes to enjoying authentic Thai cuisine, there is no better place to indulge than in the bustling city of Bangkok. Home to an array of exceptional dining establishments, the city offers a diverse culinary landscape just waiting to be explored.

From humble street food stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants, Bangkok caters to every palate and preference. As you embark on a gastronomic adventure in search of the best Thai restaurants in Bangkok, prepare to be captivated by the delightful burst of flavors and the artful presentation that epitomize Thailand’s rich culinary heritage.

So, let’s embark on a tantalizing journey and discover the top spots in Bangkok for an authentic Thai food experience! Along the way, you’ll also enjoy the warm hospitality that is synonymous with Thai culture, making your culinary exploration truly unforgettable.

Nahm

Address: 27 South Sathorn Rd, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 12:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

A true gem in the world of Thai cuisine, Nahm is a Michelin-starred restaurant located in the COMO Metropolitan Bangkok Hotel. Renowned for its innovative approach to traditional dishes, Nahm offers a tantalizing dining experience. It is directed by a highly acclaimed chef, Nahm consistently ranks among the world’s top 50 restaurants.

At Nahm, the dishes come in sharing plates as they believed that the traditional way of having Thai food is by sharing and enjoying food in a group. And they wanted to showcase that tradition at their restaurant. In addition, the meals are cooked with a mix of traditional and modern techniques to bring out the best taste from the meals. The restaurant also takes pride in their commitment to exceptional service and hospitality, and also in the quality of products they use for serving as well.

The signature dish of nahm restaurant is the ngob talay, consisting of blue swimmer crab, wild prawns, and red grouper fish charcoal-grilled in a banana leaf pocket. With its exquisite menu and stylish ambiance, it’s no wonder Nahm has become synonymous with exceptional Thai food. And thus, it’s one of the must-go restaurants if you want to experience the true taste of thai food.

Krua Apsorn @Samsen

Address: 503 505 Samsen Rd, Dusit, Dusit District, Bangkok 10300

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Krua Apsorn is located in Bangkok’s Dusit district, specifically at 169 Dinso Rd, San Chao Pho Sua, Phra Nakhon. This popular eatery is situated near the iconic Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall and the Democracy Monument, making it easily accessible for those exploring the city’s historic landmarks.

This unpretentious eatery, beloved by locals and visitors alike, serves up authentic Thai food in a cozy, welcoming environment. Additionally, the signature dish of this restaurant is stir-fried crab meat with yellow chili that is spciy and brings out the best flavor of crab. The unique point about this restaurant is that it was visited by Thai royalty, thus Krua Apsorn offers a genuine taste of traditional cuisine in a casual setting, making it a must-visit on any food lover’s itinerary.

Bo.lan

Address: 24 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening date: 3 – 9 May, 2023 for fine dining

Bo.lan, situated in the vibrant Sukhumvit area of Bangkok, is a fine dining restaurant that has earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to traditional Thai flavors and sustainable culinary practices. Founded by renowned chefs Duangporn ‘Bo’ Songvisava and Dylan Jones, the restaurant’s name is a playful combination of their nicknames. Bo.lan’s philosophy is deeply rooted in the Slow Food movement and emphasizes the use of locally sourced, organic ingredients, supporting small-scale farmers and producers in Thailand.

The unique thing about this restaurant is its exclusiveness in seats available, with only 12 seats per serving. The restaurant is also not always open and only open on specific dates, so you will have to be fast in making a reservation. Additionally, Bo.lan has established its own urban garden, where various herbs, vegetables, and fruits are grown to supply the kitchen.

In summary, Bo.lan is a remarkable dining destination that offers an unforgettable Thai food experience while championing sustainable and eco-conscious practices.

Somtum Der BKK

Address: 5, 5 Sala Daeng Rd, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500

Opening hours: daily, 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

A vibrant eatery that specializes in the fiery flavors of northeastern Thai cuisine, Somtum Der boasts a menu filled with bold, mouthwatering dishes. Established in 2012, Somtum Der has gained a loyal following among locals and tourists, earning a Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition for its outstanding quality and value.

As the name suggests, Somtum Der is particularly famous for its array of som tum (spicy papaya salad) dishes, with over 20 unique variations available, including the classic Tum Thai Kai Kem (papaya salad with salted egg) and the more daring Tum Sua (papaya salad with rice noodles).

In conclusion, Somtum Der is a fantastic destination for those looking to experience the bold and fiery flavors of Isaan cuisine in Bangkok. With its diverse menu, inviting atmosphere, and excellent value, Somtum Der will undoubtedly leave you craving more of their authentic Thai food.

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

Address: Siam Kempinski Hotel, 991/9 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening hours: daily, 12:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is an amazing fine dining restaurant in Bangkok’s Siam Kempinski Hotel at 991/9 Rama I Road, Pathum Wan. It’s the sister restaurant to the Michelin-starred Kiin Kiin in Copenhagen, both led by the skilled Chef Henrik Yde Andersen. Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin has also earned a Michelin star, making it a top spot for Thai cuisine.

The concept of Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin revolves around reimagining and deconstructing traditional Thai dishes, presenting them with a contemporary flair and innovative techniques. Signature dishes at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin include the visually stunning frozen red curry with lobster salad, Iberico pork with sesame, and fried lobster with red curry flan and lobster bisque.

In summary, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin presents an extraordinary opportunity to explore the boundaries of Thai food in a refined and enchanting environment. With its innovative approach to classic Thai dishes and unparalleled attention to detail, a visit to Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin promises to be an unforgettable highlight of any culinary adventure in Bangkok.

Follow us on :













In conclusion, Bangkok’s diverse array of Thai restaurants offers something for everyone, from Krua Apsorn’s charm to Bo.Lan’s innovation and the fiery flavors of Somtum Der to Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s elegance. Embark on a flavorful journey and discover the captivating world of Thai cuisine in Bangkok’s best eateries.

If you are a Bangkok foodie, searching for Thai street food areas that are worth visiting, check out our guide on to finding the best bites on the streets: Thailand street food hotspots