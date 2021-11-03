Bangkok’s best restaurants for epic skyline views

Bangkok’s skyline is that of glittering temples, and skyscrapers set among the iconic Chao Phraya River. For those visiting this magical city, dining among the epic skyline during the day or evening is always a treat. Certainly, there are a few restaurants that stand out among them all as they offer a fusion of the best cuisines and views. Here, we have the top restaurants with stunning views of Thailand’s capital.

1. Vertigo

This amazing restaurant transcends visitors into a majestic place in the sky as its panoramic views offer a glimpse into the city’s depths. As it is located on the roof of the famous Banyan Tree Hotel, Vertigo restaurant features a 360 degree view of the city. Every table definitely has a bird’s-eye view, and its cuisine matches the upscale views. The restaurant is very expensive in which to dine, but if you are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, this is definitely the place to go.

2. Sirocco

Reminiscent of a rooftop jungle, Sirocco overlooks the Chao Phraya River, and the surrounding famous temples. With tables set among lush greenery, the night sky evokes neon rays from the skyscrapers. Located at the Lebua, Sirocco is, perhaps, the best place to take in the views along the river. As it is set out in the open, there is nothing better than feeling like you are floating in the sky, while becoming one with the stunning skyline.

3. The Deck

If you are afraid of heights, The Deck may just be the best place in which to view the city. Set among the Chao Phraya River, The Deck offers low elevation with a unparalleled view of the famous temple Wat Arun. Located directly across from the temple, it is a great place to watch the sun go down, signalling the illumination of the temple.

4. Park Society

Park Society is known for its amazing foie gras, and tapas, while its surrounding views are also not too shabby. Offering the best view Lumphini Park’s lush greenery, the restaurant features the most exclusive setting for seeing one of Bangkok’s most famous parks. The terrace is the best place in which to dine, as it is backed by the lit cityscape, while overlooking the park. Clear glass walls offer a truly infinite view of the city, while its upscale atmosphere provides a tasteful dining experience.

5. Scarlett

If you are into French cuisines, look no further than the Scarlett. Here, you can get genuine French bistro meals while sitting atop the building’s 37th floor. Guests here can choose between the outdoor terrace, which offers a breath of fresh air and epic views, or inside within a cosy ambience. The Central Business District and Chao Phraya River can be viewed from this fine restaurant, its wine cellar and delicious meats make for a delectable dinner.

Dining among the skyline is one of the best treats for those touring Bangkok as it evokes a sense of modern luxury, while placing you at the top of the glistening night life. There may be nothing better than to enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the surrounding, bustling atmosphere of Bangkok.