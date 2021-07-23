Bangkok’s 5 Best Dessert Cafes with Delivery

Cakes, pastries, cookies and ice-cream – Bangkok has it all. In fact, you can find charming dessert cafes across the whole city. Often, they’re nestled away and concealed beneath a maze of winding lanes. They are, however, present and we’ve listed the top 5 of our favourites in the city. Each dessert cafe brims with delicate, lavish but delicious treats that anyone with a sweet tooth will enjoy.

The Top 5 Dessert Cafes in Bangkok

1. After You Dessert Cafe

After You is one of Bangkok’s, if not Asia’s, most well-known dessert cafes. Its outlets can be found all over the city and thus, are extremely convenient to access. Their buttery Shibuya Honey Toast (a big slice of bread several inches tall) is a fan favourite here, topped with vanilla ice cream and whip cream (195 Baht). Furthermore, it’s Kakigori, a Japanese shaved ice dessert is equally as delicious. These can be flavoured to your liking, with a range of syrups and sweeteners to choose from. We especially like the Milo Volcano and Horlicks (245 Baht each). Finally, they sell a selection of hot and cold drinks, as well as other baked goods like bread, pastries and cakes.

Food delivery from After You is available on GrabFood and LineMan.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:30 – 22:30.

Pricing: From 55 – 265 Baht.

Address: 38 branches in Bangkok. Venue listed: Siam Paragon Shopping Centre, Ground Floor, 991 Rama Road, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

2. Guss Damn Good

Serving “Boston style” ice-cream with over 40 different flavours, Guss Damn Good is 2nd on our list.

Each of their 9 locations in Bangkok offer a series of unique and exotic tastes that change bi-weekly. Moreover, their delivery menu changes accordingly as-well. 2 recent additions include the B-Cube, with brownie and brown sugar; and Brief Well, with butterscotch and cake crumble (107 Baht each). They have non-dairy options too, such as the Pleasant Journey (117 Baht), a blueberry cream crumble delight. However, whatever you choose, all are creamy, smooth and flavourful. The concept behind this ice-cream is that is feels crafted, in turn evoking certain memories and emotions.

Find them on Foodpanda or GrabFood for delivery.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00.

Pricing: Ranges from 107 – 140 Baht per carton.

Address: 9 outlets in Bangkok. Venue listed: The Commons Saladaeng, Soi Sathon 2, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

3. Ici Dessert Cafe

Ici is a dessert-focused eatery serving fun and playful treats. Their menu features a range of ready-to-serve desserts that are artfully prepared. One stand-out is the Blueberry Balloon (235 Baht), a light yet smooth mix of soft cheesecake, blueberry gelee, lemon cream with a crumble base. In addition, the Michelin acclaimed Starfish (450 Baht) is a must-try. With notes of coffee, vanilla, pineapple, cashew nut, ginger and coconut, this dessert shaped as a star is full of flavour.

The dessert cafe itself is conceptual, with modern decor and a collection of artwork on the walls. Furthermore, it has an electic mix of furniture and both indoor and outdoor seating. Overall, it offers a unparalleled dining experience with food, ambience and craftsmanship like no other. Finally, for takeaway, order from them directly on their Facebook page.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 18:00.

Pricing: From 65 – 450 Baht.

Address: 24 Soi Sukhumvit 27, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

4. Kyo Roll En

Kyo Roll En serve Japanese-inspired desserts full of funk and flair. They have multiple show-stopping delicacies, from cakes, parfait, custard pudding, Kakigori, Anmitsu to bubble tea. In particular, their roll cakes are their speciality, available in flavours like Hokkaido cream, Matcha and Chocolate. They serve these “Kaiseki” style, meaning multi-course, and thus come alongside low-fat soft-cream, a fresh fruit platter, one chocolate truffle and sauce. Aside from this, the Yubari Melon Parfait tastes just as good as it looks. Inspiration comes mainly from Kyoto, where they source both their matcha green tea and chic interiors.

Order from them for delivery on Foodpanda and GrabFood.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00.

Address: Around 13 outlets across Bangkok. Venue listed: Gateway Akamai Building, M Floor, No. 982/22, Sukhumvit Rd, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10260.

5. Paris Mikki

Founded by pastry chef Carol Boosaba, Paris Mikki is an authentic French cafe in Asoke. Staying true to French traditions, all of her cakes and pastries are made in small batches. Moreover, she sources produce seasonally to further ensure freshness. We recommend classics such as the Tarte Au Citron (187 Baht) and the Philip 70 (230 Baht); a dark chocolate cake. For something different, try the Lady Pinske (203 Baht) – almond mousse with lychee and raspberry. Finally, their Orangette (214 Baht); with milk chocolate hazelnut mousse, fresh orange and orange confit is perfectly zingy and nutty.

Paris Mikki are available to order on Foodpanda and GrabFood.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 21:00.

Pricing: Ranging from 75 – 294 Baht.

Address: 3 branches in Bangkok. Venue listed: 27 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

