Best of
Bangkok’s 5 Best Dessert Cafes with Delivery
Cakes, pastries, cookies and ice-cream – Bangkok has it all. In fact, you can find charming dessert cafes across the whole city. Often, they’re nestled away and concealed beneath a maze of winding lanes. They are, however, present and we’ve listed the top 5 of our favourites in the city. Each dessert cafe brims with delicate, lavish but delicious treats that anyone with a sweet tooth will enjoy.
The Top 5 Dessert Cafes in Bangkok
1. After You Dessert Cafe
After You is one of Bangkok’s, if not Asia’s, most well-known dessert cafes. Its outlets can be found all over the city and thus, are extremely convenient to access. Their buttery Shibuya Honey Toast (a big slice of bread several inches tall) is a fan favourite here, topped with vanilla ice cream and whip cream (195 Baht). Furthermore, it’s Kakigori, a Japanese shaved ice dessert is equally as delicious. These can be flavoured to your liking, with a range of syrups and sweeteners to choose from. We especially like the Milo Volcano and Horlicks (245 Baht each). Finally, they sell a selection of hot and cold drinks, as well as other baked goods like bread, pastries and cakes.
Food delivery from After You is available on GrabFood and LineMan.
Opening hours: Daily, 9:30 – 22:30.
Pricing: From 55 – 265 Baht.
Address: 38 branches in Bangkok. Venue listed: Siam Paragon Shopping Centre, Ground Floor, 991 Rama Road, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.
2. Guss Damn Good
Serving “Boston style” ice-cream with over 40 different flavours, Guss Damn Good is 2nd on our list.
Each of their 9 locations in Bangkok offer a series of unique and exotic tastes that change bi-weekly. Moreover, their delivery menu changes accordingly as-well. 2 recent additions include the B-Cube, with brownie and brown sugar; and Brief Well, with butterscotch and cake crumble (107 Baht each). They have non-dairy options too, such as the Pleasant Journey (117 Baht), a blueberry cream crumble delight. However, whatever you choose, all are creamy, smooth and flavourful. The concept behind this ice-cream is that is feels crafted, in turn evoking certain memories and emotions.
Find them on Foodpanda or GrabFood for delivery.
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00.
Pricing: Ranges from 107 – 140 Baht per carton.
Address: 9 outlets in Bangkok. Venue listed: The Commons Saladaeng, Soi Sathon 2, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.
3. Ici Dessert Cafe
Ici is a dessert-focused eatery serving fun and playful treats. Their menu features a range of ready-to-serve desserts that are artfully prepared. One stand-out is the Blueberry Balloon (235 Baht), a light yet smooth mix of soft cheesecake, blueberry gelee, lemon cream with a crumble base. In addition, the Michelin acclaimed Starfish (450 Baht) is a must-try. With notes of coffee, vanilla, pineapple, cashew nut, ginger and coconut, this dessert shaped as a star is full of flavour.
The dessert cafe itself is conceptual, with modern decor and a collection of artwork on the walls. Furthermore, it has an electic mix of furniture and both indoor and outdoor seating. Overall, it offers a unparalleled dining experience with food, ambience and craftsmanship like no other. Finally, for takeaway, order from them directly on their Facebook page.
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 18:00.
Pricing: From 65 – 450 Baht.
Address: 24 Soi Sukhumvit 27, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
4. Kyo Roll En
Kyo Roll En serve Japanese-inspired desserts full of funk and flair. They have multiple show-stopping delicacies, from cakes, parfait, custard pudding, Kakigori, Anmitsu to bubble tea. In particular, their roll cakes are their speciality, available in flavours like Hokkaido cream, Matcha and Chocolate. They serve these “Kaiseki” style, meaning multi-course, and thus come alongside low-fat soft-cream, a fresh fruit platter, one chocolate truffle and sauce. Aside from this, the Yubari Melon Parfait tastes just as good as it looks. Inspiration comes mainly from Kyoto, where they source both their matcha green tea and chic interiors.
Order from them for delivery on Foodpanda and GrabFood.
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00.
Address: Around 13 outlets across Bangkok. Venue listed: Gateway Akamai Building, M Floor, No. 982/22, Sukhumvit Rd, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10260.
5. Paris Mikki
Founded by pastry chef Carol Boosaba, Paris Mikki is an authentic French cafe in Asoke. Staying true to French traditions, all of her cakes and pastries are made in small batches. Moreover, she sources produce seasonally to further ensure freshness. We recommend classics such as the Tarte Au Citron (187 Baht) and the Philip 70 (230 Baht); a dark chocolate cake. For something different, try the Lady Pinske (203 Baht) – almond mousse with lychee and raspberry. Finally, their Orangette (214 Baht); with milk chocolate hazelnut mousse, fresh orange and orange confit is perfectly zingy and nutty.
Paris Mikki are available to order on Foodpanda and GrabFood.
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 21:00.
Pricing: Ranging from 75 – 294 Baht.
Address: 3 branches in Bangkok. Venue listed: 27 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
For more scrumptious bites, read our article on the top 5 ice-cream shops in Bangkok.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok’s 5 Best Dessert Cafes with Delivery
Baan Kru Ja in Pattaya gets a week’s worth of food
The 5 Best Sunset Bars in Phuket
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals
Former Phuket tour guide suspected of drowning in Phuket
Pattaya’s Best Hotels for your Money’s Worth
Pro-choice women struggle against spiritual detractors
Man pilfers tip box from Bangkok cafe run by people with disabilities
“Sandboxers” can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket
Anonymous Thai artist creating works of satire from current events
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
Survey shows travellers accept Covid safety measures but don’t want them forever
5 Best Phuket Beach Clubs
Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Thailand13 hours ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones