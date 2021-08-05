Best of
Ayutthaya’s 5 most amazing hotels
Once the 2nd capital of Thailand, Ayutthaya is a Unesco World Heritage Site. The ruins surrounding the pagodas are thought to be remnants of old royal family housing. The Wats, or temples, here are some of the most iconic in the country. The placement of the temples in this marvelous city were definitely strategic as they became a hub for global diplomacy and commerce in the 14th to 18th centuries. Thus, staying at a hotel in Ayutthaya serves as its own experience for enjoying the rich, cultural history that the city offers.
5 Of Ayutthaya’s Most Amazing Hotels
1. sala ayutthaya
Well-placed in the sightseeing, cultural area of Ayutthaya city, sala ayutthaya is just 1.7 kms from the city centre. Guests here are definitely able to access the town’s major attractions due to its excellent location. Each room evokes a peaceful and harmonious mood, while offering all of the expected amenities of a great hotel. With 21st century minimalist decor, including clean white lines, sala ayutthaya is unique from the rest of the hotels in this ancient city as it provides a modern take on an old-world atmosphere.
Moreover, the on-site pool and kids’ pool offer a refreshing retreat from the hot sun. Guests can also pamper themselves at the hotel spa or enjoy a delicious meal at the hotel’s on-site facilities. Additionally, each guest gets a free breakfast every morning to kick-start their sightseeing days before even leaving the hotel property.
Facilities: Free breakfast, restaurants, pool, hot tub,
Pricing: 3,060 baht-51,600 baht
Address: 9/2 U-Thong Road, Moo 4, Pratu Chai, Ayutthaya Riverside, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000
2. Kantary Hotel
This luxurious hotel reminds people that they are visiting a city that is culturally wealthy as its beautiful design and decor are truly magnificent. The apartment-styled Kantary Hotel brings comfort and serenity to guests without compromising space. Moreover, the hotel offers a fitness centre, children’s playground and excellent business facilities for the working traveller.
The outdoor pool is cleverly designed to sit upon the hotel’s rooftop, offering stunning views. Its sauna is great for relaxing and resting your feet after walking for miles under a hot sun. Furthermore, guests can enjoy a free breakfast to help them get energy for the day’s adventures.
Facilities: Free breakfast, restaurant, fitness centre, pool, hot tub, spa, steam room, kids’ club, bar
Pricing: 1,944 baht-4,418 baht
Address: 168 M.1 Rojana Rd, U-Thai, Khlong Suan Plu, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000
3. Pludhaya Resort & Spa
A little bit off the beaten path, the Pludhaya Resort & Spa is excellent for those wanting to stay away from crowds of tourists. Located around Ayutthaya’s Historical Park, the hotel is breathtakingly scenic while serving as a quiet home base for travellers. The bungalows are quaint and decorated in a rustic fashion on stilts above a body of water, giving way to views of rice fields and more.
Guests can also take advantage of the outdoor pool and fitness suite, for a bit of healthy activities. Moreover, the boutique resort’s spa offers Thai massages or foot reflexology to help get you ready for your next adventure. For a delicious bite to eat, the hotel’s restaurant serves local Thai cuisine in an indoor and outdoor dining area.
Facilities: Massage, sauna, spa, fitness centre, pool, steam room, karaoke, game room, garden, restaurants, free breakfast
Pricing:1,725 baht-4,396 baht
Address: 12/3 mu 7, Klongsuanplu, Phra Nakorn Sri Ayutthaya, Bang Pa-in, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000
4. iuDia Hotel
Nestled by the Ayutthaya World Heritage Park, the iuDia Hotel makes it super convenient for guests to walk to over 50 ruins, riverside restaurants and temples. Moreover, the hotel has uniquely named the 8 different room styles after famous foreign visitors and Ayutthaya residents.
This is definitely the hotel to stay at if you want a truly cultural backdrop in which to spend your nights. Thus, the hotel uses selected period pieces, Siamese courtyards, exotic lamps and brightly-coloured paint to transcend its guests. Additionally, the hotel offers cultural programmes that educate visitors on Thai history, yoga, music and antiques.
Facilities: Pool, massage, tennis court, fitness centre, spa, garden, restaurant
Pricing: 2,452 baht-4,163 baht
Address: 11-12,11/1 Moo 4 U-thong Rd., Pratuchai, Ayutthaya Riverside, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000
5. Ayutthaya Retreat
Ayutthaya Retreat is well-positioned in Ban Pom, making it the ideal starting point for city excursions. Just 1.4 kms away, the hotel offers easy access to the city’s exciting destinations. The hotel itself has 8 rooms with tasteful furnishings. Moreover, the hotel includes a hot tub, pool, massage and even a solarium for total relaxation.
Guests can also take advantage of the on-site dining and the outdoor garden for lounging. Perhaps the coolest thing about the hotel is that it is reminiscent of an old Thai-style house that truly makes visitors feel as if they are living in another world. However, despite its charm, the hotel hasn’t left out amenities that are expected in a hotel of this scale.
Facilities: Garden, pool, restaurants, massage, bar, hot tub, sauna, balcony, solarium
Pricing: 1,615 baht-2,719 baht
Address: Wat Pom Yai, Ban Pom, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000
Known for its educational and ancient cultural landscape, Ayutthaya is one of the most intriguing places to visit in Thailand. Here, hotels have strived to keep their decor and atmospheres reminiscent of the truly majestic old-world style of Thailand. Moreover, each hotel has its own unique amenities that allow visitors to experience the natural surroundings of the city.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again
Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
USA tentatively plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Bangkok closure order extended until August 31
Ayutthaya’s 5 most amazing hotels
Nonthaburi field hospital adds an ICU
Older volunteers wanted for trials of Chulalongkorn University mRNA vaccine
Officers surprise drug suspect with birthday cake in Nakhon Si Thammarat
WHO calls for booster shots to be suspended while poor countries face vaccine shortages
Rumours of meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi as Burmese military accept ASEAN envoy
Top 10 Hemp-Friendly Restaurants In Thailand
Waste disposal firm calls for rubbish collectors to be vaccinated
Thursday Covid Update: High of 20,920 new cases and 160 deaths
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Myanmar4 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Bangkok3 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Cambodia2 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16